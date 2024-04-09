Culture / Books & the Arts / A Perilous Activity Lauren Oyler and literary criticism in the age of the Internet. Lauren Oyler and the Critic in the Internet Age In No Judgment, the novelist and critic explores the perilous activity of literary criticism in the era of social media.

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the April 2024 issue.

Like many great literary critics before her, Lauren Oyler wrote a novel as her first book. Published in 2021, Fake Accounts followed an unnamed blogger living in Brooklyn who moves to Berlin after her boyfriend, an online conspiracy theorist, is apparently killed in a biking accident in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. Our Brooklyn blogger is supposedly grieving her loss, but she has another reason to flee the United States: She wants to leave her day job churning out “content” to become a more serious writer. Yet after setting herself up in Berlin, she mostly spends her time in bed, scrolling through Twitter and OkCupid. When she does finally leave her apartment, it is mostly to go on dates with random men to whom she lies about her identity “as a lighthearted experiment.”

Fake Accounts is about many things—how to navigate love and life as a writer with big ambitions, big frustrations, and limited resources—but it is also about how the Internet can get in the way of modern life. Oyler’s urbane urbanite simply cannot live without the World Wide Web, but can she find a way to live with it? Even her romantic prospects are stifled by the limitless opportunities to masquerade and hide from the difficulty of reality.

Oyler’s new essay collection, No Judgment, returns to many of these misgivings about the Internet age. The book’s topics ranges from vulnerability to autofiction to what it is like to live in Berlin and live with anxiety. Its references are historical as well as contemporary and often concern something that once went viral. Oyler invokes Nabokov and Elizabeth Hardwick as well as Brené Brown and Ben Lerner, but she also delves into the articles and ephemera that many of us spent hours debating on Twitter and Slack.

No Judgment seeks to carve out a space beyond the world of the Internet, yet it can do so only by navigating through its portals. In this way, if Fake Accounts offered us a view from above of an Internet-addled culture, No Judgment gives us a look from within, taking as its subject not only today’s online culture but also how the writers tasked with assessing it have become caught up in the rat race themselves as they fight for clicks and careers and avoid being canceled.

No Judgment begins with an essay on gossip: how it plays out in small and large groups, how it is passed between people in person and online, and how none of us are immune from its temptations or consequences. Gossip, Oyler tells us, is more than a way for people to bond. In today’s digitized literary world—in which even the most private of writers must have some kind of public persona—it is a social and even professional currency. Gossip is no longer just gossip; it can help make or break one’s career.

Retelling the story of the media website Gawker, Oyler examines how gossip was transformed by the Internet, becoming something that, at least for the chattering classes, was far more significant than juicy whispers. Gawker, Oyler contends, demonstrated that gossip could be a way to build a business by capitalizing on the heightened visibility provided by the Internet, thereby becoming “a step in the process of news creation” itself. Yet Gawker also exemplified some of the pitfalls of gossip in an era of social media and litigious rich people: Having trafficked in online controversies, often in a prying, tabloid-like style, the website was eventually sued into oblivion for “invasion of privacy and emotional distress” by a much more powerful entity (Hulk Hogan, in a lawsuit bankrolled by Peter Thiel).

Offering another example of how gossip can be used to one’s advantage, Oyler discusses the #MeToo-era “Shitty Media Men” list, a spreadsheet that aggregated the names of men working at news organizations and magazines who were accused of everything from bad behavior to rape. For Oyler, the “Shitty Media Men” list demonstrated how gossip has mutated in the Internet age. Thanks to the Web’s public nature and permanence, the stakes are higher than they were in the past. The ease with which someone can become a public figure—whether as a journalist or an Instagram influencer or just some shitposter—increases the risk of “lawsuits, paranoia, uncertainty” and has resulted in “more than a few ruined careers and relationships.” Gossip has become not only an avenue for people to publicize themselves and their work but a way to lose their living, too. For Oyler, this is a shame: Gossip used to be fun, something you passed around at work or at parties with friends. Now it’s a perilous activity.

Turning from gossip to literary criticism, Oyler makes a similar argument concerning how we write about culture—and in particular literature—in an increasingly online world. Dissecting the website Goodreads and the other ranking systems that have proliferated online, Oyler notes that cultural criticism has become democratized—yet along with this has come an ecosystem in which quick thumbs-up-or-thumbs-down rating systems can carry as much, if not more, weight for publishers and the general reader than a long, interrogating essay or review.