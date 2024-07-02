Books & the Arts / How We See LaToya Ruby Frazier and the new rules of documentary photography LaToya Ruby Frazier Rewrites the Rules of Documentary Photography A new career survey at the MoMA is a perfect illustration of the photographer’s mission: to reframe how viewers see the working-class and low-income people whom she counts as kin.

LaToya Ruby Frazier’s Zion, Her Mother Shea, and Her Grandfather Mr. Smiley Riding on Their Tennessee Walking Horses, Mares, P.T. (P.T.’s Miss One of a Kind), Dolly (Secretly), and Blue (Blue’s Royal Threat), Newton, Mississippi. (Courtesy of the artist / Gladstone Gallery / MoMA)

This article appears in the July 2024 issue.

There are many stunning images in LaToya Ruby Frazier’s breakout first series, The Notion of Family (2001–14), but one in particular captures the essence of her work. Landscape of the Body (Epilepsy Test) is a diptych that pairs two black-and-white photos: On the left, a Black woman sits on a bed with her back to us, much of it exposed between the open sides of a medical gown; the wires attached to her head descend and then rise up, plugged into an EEG machine. On the right, we see a section of a building that has been partially demolished; wires, along with pieces of concrete and metal, form the structure’s jagged, cascading husk.

The woman is Frazier’s mother, who suffers from seizures, and the building is—or was—the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Braddock Hospital, which closed in 2010 and was demolished shortly thereafter. It was the only hospital in Frazier’s hometown of Braddock, Pennsylvania, which lies just upriver from Pittsburgh. Braddock is a steel town: Between 1873 and 1875, Andrew Carnegie built a mill there that still operates today, despite the collapse of the industry and white flight.

Frazier’s diptych is deeply personal: It parallels her family’s health struggles with the ongoing destruction of her hometown and, with it, a vital institution of care. It’s also symbolic of the broader human costs of unfettered capitalism: UPMC is a behemoth, with billions in both real estate holdings and revenue; it claims to be Pennsylvania’s largest employer after the state government. According to a 2018 report in Jacobin, the company—which is technically a nonprofit—has a pattern of closing hospitals in low-income communities, so that “in one fell swoop, UPMC snatched away both Braddock’s biggest employer and its only dedicated emergency room.”

Landscape of the Body (Epilepsy Test) is among the works included in a new survey of Frazier’s career, “Monuments of Solidarity,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The exhibition features photographs, videos, and interviews that chronicle an unfolding, multipronged emergency facing communities throughout the United States, from Braddock to Baltimore to Flint, Michigan. Frazier documents the forces of deindustrialization, racism, illness, and pollution playing out in people’s lives—as well as their strength and resilience in confronting them.

It’s perhaps not enough to say, though, that Frazier simply “documents” these communities; as “Monuments of Solidarity” demonstrates, she embeds herself within them in order to capture some of their complexity. Building on the work of predecessors like Gordon Parks and Dawoud Bey, Frazier has made it her mission to further revise the rules of social-documentary photography, which traditionally mandate keeping a measure of distance from one’s subjects. The results are stirring: a full-throated effort to reframe how viewers see the working-class and low-income people whom she counts as kin. At the same time, it’s an uneasy fit for MoMA, which is about as corporate and exclusionary as museums come. Can an avowedly elite art institution facilitate an honest conversation about class and race? This question isn’t particular to Frazier’s exhibition, but the show inadvertently highlights how pertinent and pressing it has become.

Frazier grew up in the poorest neighborhood in Braddock under the care of her grandmother. She drew and painted as a child, began taking pictures in high school, and then went to college at Edinboro University in Western Pennsylvania, where she studied photography with the artist Kathe Kowalski. Her education at Edinboro was grounded in politics from the start: She learned about Dorothea Lange and the history of social-documentary photography, as well as James Baldwin’s essays and Carrie Mae Weems’s conceptual art, which challenges racial and class stereotypes, particularly regarding the Black family.

By the time she was 19, Frazier had embarked on the project that would become The Notion of Family: a series of black-and-white photographs, plus a few color videos, depicting herself, her mother, and her grandmother in their homes, with glimpses of crumbling Braddock around them. The work was collaborative, especially the photos with her mother; many of the pictures feature the two standing side by side or one in front of the other, so that their figures merge. What makes the series so remarkable is its central tension: Frazier is an insider chronicling the conditions of her family’s life—poverty and illness, love and care—but her role as a documentarian adds the critical perspective of a dispassionate outsider. The photographs present tender intimacy alongside unsparing honesty; there is no romance or melodrama, just a weary, guarded defiance.

The Notion of Family, which took 13 years to complete, brought Frazier critical attention and acclaim. She began exhibiting in galleries and was included in important group shows like the New Museum’s “Younger Than Jesus” triennial and the Whitney Biennial. In 2014, she received a Guggenheim Fellowship, and Notion was published as a book. The following year, she won a MacArthur Fellowship at age 33.

For her next big project, Frazier turned to the Flint water crisis, which had begun when, in a bid to save money, a state-appointed manager changed the source of the city’s drinking water from a public system in Detroit to the highly polluted Flint River. Frazier’s series, Flint Is Family in Three Acts (2016–20), began as a photo essay for Elle magazine but soon expanded into something much larger. As with Notion, the project’s backbone was the story of a multigenerational family of women: in this case, a poet named Shea Cobb; her daughter, Zion; her mother, Ms. Renée; and her best friend, Amber Hasan, a writer. Rather than focus solely on the devastation wrought by the crisis, as many news photographers had already done, Frazier sought to capture the fullness of the Cobb family’s daily existence, with the water problem sometimes front and center and other times hovering in the background. In one photo, for instance, Zion looks up from her math homework, which is spread out on a bed, and offers a slight smile, while a bottle and a jug of clean drinking water loom on a table at the right edge of the frame.

Frazier lived in Flint for five months but still didn’t feel that her work was complete. When Shea and Zion moved to Mississippi temporarily to live with Shea’s father, Frazier followed and photographed them there; one picture shows them bending down and cupping fresh water from a spring in their hands, as if they were panning for gold. The third act of the series follows the installation of an atmospheric water generator—which extracts moisture from the air and turns it into drinkable water—back in Flint, thanks to its creator, an Army veteran named Moses West; the efforts of Hasan; and funds raised by Frazier herself, who by that time had been working on the project for three years. Unlike the rest of the series, these photographs are in color and mostly show members of the community standing for portraits with the machine.