Obituary / Devasting Empathy: Jules Feiffer, 1929–2025 The cartoonist and writer proved that the deadliest skewering is informed by understanding.

A comic by Jules Feiffer from Jules Feiffer’s America.

After watching Gore Vidal’s play An Evening with Richard Nixon (1972) Jules Feiffer unexpectedly found himself “feeling sorry for Nixon…. Just because of the overkill and the setting up of false terms.” Feiffer is a trustworthy guide through the thickets of political art. From 1956 to 1997 in his famous weekly strip in The Village Voice, Feiffer was America’s premier satirical cartoonist, the artist who best captured the tone and timbre of American public rhetoric and private anxiety from the time of Dwight Eisenhower to Bill Clinton. The key to Feiffer’s art was that he avoided the very trap Vidal fell into: Feiffer could be savage in skewering political and cultural folly, but he avoided heavy-handedness by leavening his satire with empathy.

Feiffer, who died on January 17 at age 95, wrote and cartooned for many other publications, including The Nation. Although his Village Voice cartoons were perhaps his greatest legacy, he was in truth a man of many talents. Feiffer started his career right after World War II as a teenage assistant and eventual ghost for pioneering comic book creator Will Eisner, whose stories of the Spirit brought a worldly, noir atmosphere to the superhero genre then dominated by crude slambang action. After his apprenticeship for Eisner, Feiffer first made a name for himself at the Village Voice, but quickly branched into myriad other fields ranging from animation (the Oscar-winning Munro, directed by Gene Deitch in 1961), playwriting (Little Murders, 1967 and subsequently a movie in 1971, directed by Alan Arkin), screenwriting (notably Carnal Knowledge, directed by Mike Nichols in 1971, and Popeye, directed by Robert Altman in 1980), novels (Harry: The Rat With Women, 1963), children’s books (The Man in the Ceiling, 1993), memoirs, and many other genres and forms.

The throughline that held together this prodigious body of work was his acuteness as a psychologist. Especially when one looks back on Feiffer’s long and distinguished career as a political cartoonist, what is striking is how he was most bitingly accurate when he allowed a measure of empathy into his work. He often balanced political contempt with human sympathy.

Having spent so much time in theatre, Feiffer seems to have picked up by osmosis the actor’s gift of impersonation—the ability to look at the world through the eyes of even the most unsympathetic soul. Now that we have tapes and memoirs that give us the private conversations of Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon, it is uncanny how often their small talk could have been scripted by Feiffer. In a Vietnam war era strip, Feiffer translated Lydon Johnson’s political fate into a melodramatic western. A cute little missy is asking her “big daddy” what happened to Great Society, the plans for domestic betterment that were derailed by the Vietnam War. Like a father comforting his daughter after a beloved horse has died, Johnson offers the young girl a soothing oration. “Great Society has gone away, has gone t’sleep, has gone to a better land’n yew an’ I know of child,” the President says.



In 1976 the historian Doris Kearns Goodwin published Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream, based on her extensive interviews with the late president. Like his comic strip counterpart, Goodwin’s LBJ saw himself as the hero of a cowboy movie, with his efforts to build a good life for the womenfolk at the homestead destroyed by the need to go out and fight enemies. “I knew from the start if I left a woman I really loved—the Great Society—in order to fight that bitch of a war [in Vietnam] … then I would lose everything at home,” Johnson told Goodwin in 1971. LBJ’s actual internal monologue, it turns out, was only a shade hokier than the one Feiffer imagined. Feiffer’s strips were as much about psychology as politics.

Like his contemporary Charles Schulz, Feiffer brought an awareness of therapeutic culture into the comics. Therapy-inflected humor was very much part of the postwar ambience, found in the many “sick” comedians whom Feiffer also had an affinity for (and sometimes collaborated with): the team of Mike Nichols and Elaine May, Lenny Bruce, and Shelley Berman. These comedians, like Feiffer himself, eschewed the gag format of the vaudeville tradition for a more urbane, inward looking, language-based humor: a comedy often rooted in noticing how therapy-talk about relationships and neuroses was remaking everyday speech.

It’s no accident that Feiffer’s art has the jangly looseness of a Rorschach test or a psychiatrist’s notepad. Like a good analyst, Feiffer allowed his characters to free-associate their way to self-discovery. His focus repeatedly returned on the lies people tell themselves, the rhetorical self-deceptions that allow powerful leaders (and their followers) to do bad things. The characteristic Feiffer strip is a monologue where someone comforts themselves in the false security of their own rhetoric but then reveals a sharp contradiction at the end.