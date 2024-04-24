Q&A / Data, Desire, and Where Fiction Goes Next The Nation speaks to Jessi Jezewska Stevens about her new short-story collection, which dramatizes late-capitalist living.

Jessi Jezewska Stevens (Nina Subin)

Jessi Jezewska Stevens’s fiction wryly examines the vagaries of living in an age of downward mobility and phone-based anomie—with its indignities, its mystifications, its curious bursts of levity. Her 2020 novel, The Exhibition of Persephone Q, is a sort of post-9/11 ghost story, while The Visitors (2022) invites an actual gnome to Manhattan in the aftermath of the global economic crisis. Her first short-story collection, Ghost Pains, was published in March by And Other Stories. The characters in these stories miss cues and suffer their own maladroitness: In “The Party,” an American expat in Berlin is stuck hosting an agonizing party after confusing “reply” and “reply all.” Throughout the collection, there’s dread and there’s malaise, but I’d argue there really isn’t any cynicism—which is a feat for any observer of our era of speculation and paranoia. In place of cynicism is unexpected grace, like the ruminating newlywed protagonist of “Honeymoon” finds despite herself.

Now based in Geneva, after years of swearing she’d never leave New York City, she spoke to The Nation about the expat condition, how tech has changed fiction, and whether we can wrest back control of our lives. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

—Rose D’Amora

Rose D’Amora: Can you speak a little about how you were engaging with the history of the expat in literature?

Jessi Jezewska Stevens: I’m a huge Christopher Isherwood fan, and probably a completist in the Isherwood canon. But my favorite Henry James novel is Portrait of a Lady, both as his great study of consciousness and interiority but also as an American-abroad story. And I think that James is especially famous in this vein of American expat self-discovery: Part of that is simply discovering how American one is. Portrait of a Lady dramatizes the insecurity of the American, the American sense of a cultural inferiority in looking to Europe. And I think that sense of nervousness about being “found out” is a source of a lot of the humor in the stories. Something I was also interested in, which maybe speaks to my own experience of being an expat, is dramatizing different relationships to history between Europeans and Americans.

I was born in the ’90s. I’m a very solid millennial, from that era when major ideological debates had been “solved.” Speaking of these past five tumultuous years, it seems like that ideological clarity is sort of over. And there’s a kind of American tendency toward ahistoricism: We can always improve; we can always reinvent. That’s sort of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s an engine for progress and on the other it’s—

RD: Delusional?

JS: Yeah, it has its blind spots. I think that a few of the characters in my collection are sort of waking up to that idea of, “Oh what would it mean to be on the right side of history as an active project rather than an assumption?” and “Maybe it’s not as simple as I thought.”

RD: Insecurity is a defining emotional register in your collection—people who are insecure in the domestic sphere, about their relationships and their families. How do you see insecurity fitting into more intimate, and political, relationships in these stories?

JS: We’ve talked about some of the broader themes with relationships to history and insecurity with one’s place in history. I think I was just as interested in funneling that through individual relationships and the way that intimacy is aided or corrupted or complicated when we bring awareness of those issues to bear on it. And the characters are very American in their relationship to meritocracy: “I can achieve these things, here is the rubric, I have followed it.” I think there’s an instability there to that ambition, which is also a source of humor in the stories.