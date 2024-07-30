Culture / Books & the Arts / Don’t Try This at Home The rise of the influencer chef. The Rise of the Influencer Chefs How a new generation of food TV on Tiktok and Instagram is remaking how we relate to cooking and eating.

Illustration by Liam Eisenberg.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue.

Owen Han is making a sandwich. He does this often. In fact, making sandwiches is the primary source of Han’s celebrity, the reason why he has accumulated 7.3 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Where is this man from? How did he learn to cook? What drives his passion for the sandwich? What hunger leads him to seek, on a weekly basis, some fresh solution to the modern riddle of how best to combine protein, fat, and heat within a bread envelope, and to post the answer in video form online?

The answers to these questions undoubtedly exist out there on the Internet, but at this precise moment, as he rakes a chef’s knife across the top of a freshly prepared spicy chicken panini, steel and griddled bread tinning together like swords meeting in medieval combat, we’re far more interested in what he’s making. Han slices open a sourdough boule. He slaps two chicken breasts onto the cutting board, pats them dry, then hits them with a hail of salt. He tosses the breasts skin-down into a crackling pan, drops two iron weights on top of them, removes the weights, turns the breasts over, then foams them in a bath of garlicky butter. He sticks the pan in the oven and shoves the door shut. Next comes the sauce: A food processor is slammed onto the counter, and chipotle, garlic, eggs, and oil are blended together to produce an aioli. A tablespoon of the sauce is scooped up for the viewer’s enjoyment, then cracked back into the machine. Restored to the cutting board, the cooked chicken breasts are scalloped into even ribbons with a giant cleaver, then hooked off the counter with a bench scraper.

For the panini’s assembly, we are given an overhead view of a slice of bread as each layer is placed on top of it. A single, calligraphic smear of aioli comes first, followed by two slices of cheddar cheese and then lobes of rested chicken breast, all arranged into a snug puzzle. Next, a squall of additions are seen for the first time: a tomato-and-hatch-chili salsa, strips of crispy bacon, a nest of finely shredded red onion, micro-cilantro, and two squares of pepper jack. The crowning slice of bread is applied before the sandwich is spanked into a hot buttered pan, squashed with a long grill press, flipped, and then plopped back onto the board, at which point the video loops back to its beginning, where we see Han cleave the finished article and display the halved sandwich’s stratigraphic section.

The video of this spicy-chicken panini’s creation lasts 31 seconds. Throughout, the camera remains tightly trained on the workspace: We glimpse Han’s face only once, at the beginning, as he bites into the panini; otherwise he is seen only as a set of disembodied hands. Meanwhile, any questions about how we might replicate his process are left unanswered. The TikTok video includes no recipe. On Instagram, we get a desultory list of ingredients in the caption, but there are no instructions on how to re-create this creamy pocket at home. The clip unrolls amid an accelerated blur of motion and a high-fidelity aural attack of thwacks, bubbles, splashes, and echoing chops. We watch the sandwich being made, but we don’t necessarily learn how to make it.

The human worker may be an endangered species, but the human chef is in great shape. Across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, an unceasing torrent of videos, shorts, and stories about the making of eatables assails the hungry and curious online viewer with visions of amateur and professional cooks pickling, grating, toasting, roasting, draining, and straining the ingredients to make vitello tonnato, hachis parmentier, fesenjoon, or the perfect cheesesteak. Not since the release of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, almost a century ago, has the human body at work enjoyed such important cinematic exposure. But whereas the peons of Lang’s Bauhaus dystopia slaved in synchronized anonymity underground while tower-dwelling elites frolicked in libraries and lush gardens, the toil of these online culinarians bridges the gap between production and recreation: We watch them labor without having any sense of how we might do so as well. This is work transformed into spectacle, the kitchen made into theater, a reintegration of the factory floor into an exalted realm of leisure. While the world ends, we watch the chefs cook.

With followers in the multimillions on TikTok and Instagram, Han represents the vanguard of a new breed of culinary abbreviators, who are united in their commitment to an increasingly compressed and assaultive style in food TV. Many of these influencer chefs also produce, in varying quantities and with varying frequency, older-fashioned cooking videos with straight-to-camera exposition and more of food TV’s historical chattiness. But long-form is not where their true talents lie. The setting in which they’re most at home, and from which they exert their black-gloved grip (the gloves in these productions are always black) over the Internet’s collective culinary consciousness, is the reel, a short video—usually less than a minute in length—that dispenses with the conversational throat-clearing of traditional TV and gets straight to the action. Explanations, descriptions of ingredients, pauses to allow the viewer time to catch up and understand each step: The reel dispenses with them all. These chefs love the quick cut, the chopping-board close-up, and the high-definition kitchen sound effect almost as much as the food itself.

Perhaps food TV was always about something else besides the food, but this new generation of food filmmakers aspires to create a very different form of culinary entertainment than in the past, one in which process—the prepping, the searing, the salamandering—matters more than the result. Autonomous sensory meridian response, the frisson of bodily pleasure produced by the stimulus of exaggerated sound—and in this case by the dance of fingers and knives prepping food—is key to their style, even if each practitioner applies their own individual touch.

Canadian chef Laurent Dagenais (@laurent.dagenais; 3.9 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube), who always seems to be smoking a bouquet garni like it’s a joint, is a master of the finely hashed onion, the rolled and chiffonaded herb bundle, the head of garlic punched into submission over the flat of a big knife. Kian Hiatt (@cooking_with_kian; 8.9 million followers) is 14 years old and obliterates alliums with the speed and accuracy of a ballistic missile. Olivia Tiedmann (@oliviatied; 4.3 million followers) cooks risotto like she’s playing punk rock and films it that way too, the hand holding the camera as shaky as the hand making the food is deceptively assured. The bench scraper and the thin-spouted oil can are among the favored tools of the New Zealand–Australian chef Andy Hearnden (@andycooks; 14.5 million followers), while no chef peels the top off a quart container or unscrews a bottle cap more emphatically than Jesse Jenkins (@adip_food; 470,000 followers), who does his best work with liquids, drawing out stirs, pours, simmers, and drizzles for maximal paresthesia.

Albert Niazhvinski (@albert_cancook; 37.4 million followers) and Bayashi (@bayashi.tv; 86.7 million followers) are lords of the stack, piling chicken breasts, steaks, burger patties, and cheese slices into sweaty towers that are as structurally unviable as their finished work often appears inedible. In the captions to his videos, Bayashi likes to ask “Eat or pass?”; in the comments, “pass” almost always wins. Meanwhile, Niazhvinski is as much a mime as he is a chef: His narratives, which are usually framed as a kind of quest born of deprivation (the food he ordered for delivery shows up at his house, but the packages are all empty; he’s just undergone surgery and is faced with the horror of a tray of hospital food; he’s on trial for crimes against cooking and has to prove his innocence; he’s in jail), have the slapstick inventiveness of silent-film comedy, while being beseechingly loud at the same time.

Yes, but how do they do it? For many years, the point of food TV was to answer this basic question, to reveal the mysteries of the stovetop to the harried and clueless home cook. The earliest and most influential food shows on US television, such as James Beard’s I Love to Eat and Julia Child’s The French Chef, were instructive in nature, guiding the home viewer through the precise steps needed to bake a whole striped bass, roast a chicken, or trim and truss a boneless leg of lamb; they were an education in domesticity. Food TV stayed this way until the end of the last century, before exploding in size and variety under the dual demands of cable and streaming. Starting in the 2000s, competition shows (Top Chef, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay), travelogues (Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations, Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives), and a series of mystico-military boot camps and restaurant turnaround projects (Worst Cooks in America, Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares) joined the more conventional output of instructional cooks like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray as cornerstones of food TV.