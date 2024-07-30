Books & the Arts / Dreams of Creation Hari Kunzru’s novels of artistic and political frustration. Hari Kunzru’s Novels of Creative Destruction Like his prior two, his latest tells a story of artistic and political frustration.

Opus 40, the environmental sculpture park created by Harvey Fite in Saugerties, New York.

(John Kisch Archive / Getty Images)

This article appears in the August 2024 issue.

Occupational hazards abound for Jay, the narrator of Hari Kunzru’s latest novel, Blue Ruin. We meet him in 2020, in the early days of Covid, as he delivers groceries in upstate New York. He has already contracted the virus and is suffering from its aftereffects—his breathing is labored, his heart fragile—and when he pulls up to a house to make a delivery, he realizes that one of the customers is his ex-girlfriend Alice, whom Jay hasn’t seen since she left him for his best friend decades ago in England. As he carries her packages to the porch, his weakened body gives out. Alice watches him collapse in front of the car, which has also been, for some time, Jay’s home. Though the property, which turns out to be a vast estate belonging to an absent billionaire, is supposed to be closed to visitors, Alice takes him to a barn on the grounds where he can recover in secret.

Covid, cardiac stress, economic uncertainty, accidentally delivering your ex-girlfriend’s groceries—these are some of the perils of gig life, and Kunzru extensively details many more. But in addition to his misery as a delivery driver, Jay is (or was) a conceptual artist, and his true difficulty lies in his struggle to distinguish between art and life. Since his days at art school in England, where he began his career as a painter and later became a performance artist, Jay has been unable to outrun either himself or his practice. His life in America might be part of his final art project, one that has taken him across continents, from autonomous squatters’ zones to delivery workers’ tenements—a performance that has never ended and that he’s almost forgotten was a performance at all.

Blue Ruin is Kunzru’s third in a series of novels about, more or less, work-life balance—how the yearning to work at one’s art is weighed against the crushing tedium of the nonartistic work one does to stay afloat. In these novels, history lurks in the shadows, full of petty acts of violence (cheating, stealing) and larger injustices (slavery, fascism). This history has constructed the worlds of the narrators of this trilogy, all creatively and intellectually inclined men, and despite their best efforts, they cannot fully transcend it. The young, white stoner of White Tears has a love for the blues so strong as to be parasitic. He trades his talent as a music producer to his rich friend for a room in his apartment and a window into a lifestyle far beyond his reach and finds himself haunted by the ghost of a singer he’d sampled. Red Pill is narrated by a writer whose intellectual aspirations have been hijacked by an addictive TV show, which he’s convinced is trying to turn its viewers into far-right nihilists. Now, in Blue Ruin, we meet one final iteration of this type, an obsessive loner who finds himself susceptible to the romantic idea that he might be able, one day, to finally and completely express himself in a work of art.

Taken together, these novels constitute a study of artists devoted, perhaps overdevoted, to the idea of art as the highest human calling, whose belief in this idea never wavers even as reality gives them all reasons to abandon it. Just as Kunzru’s protagonists struggle to align their lives with their dreams of creation, the novels themselves serve as documents of the difficult process through which art and the real world are reconciled.

We first encounter Jay half-way through his life, which has mostly been going downhill since the dissolution of his relationship with Alice in London in the 1990s. They met in their 20s at a rank Shoreditch after-party; at the time, Jay was a striving, working-class art school graduate trying to figure out what he wanted his work to be, and Alice was an aspiring curator hiding the fact that she was living in her aunt’s posh Knightsbridge apartment. After that blurry first encounter, they meet briefly at a film screening, then again at one of Jay’s early performance pieces, a reconstruction of the abuse he suffered at the hands of his stepfather, who once locked him on a balcony for several hours. (We learn some way through the story that Jay is half-Black, raised by his white mother, though he ran away as a teenager to escape his racially abusive stepfather.)

Alice is impressed with Jay’s work and the honesty of his alienation, which seems a world apart from the highly monetizable cynicism of their contemporaries. She later helps Jay and Rob, his closest art school friend, to set up a gallery in an East London squat. Though it debuts to unexpected success, their landlord shuts it down soon after, leaving Jay adrift on a wave of drugs and ennui. Eventually, with Jay’s few acclaimed performances leaving him no more certain of his place in the art world, Alice leaves him for Rob, who has learned to make good on his ambition, and she and Jay lose touch.

“There are really only two kinds of artist,” Jay tells the reader. “You’re either an intellectual or a savage.” Rob, in their time as friends, proved to be a savage; he paints big, glamorous canvases designed to be snapped up by credulous buyers. In London, he revels in “being part of a fashionable scene” and “talked about as a rising star.” He goes around “dolled up like a court jester,” ready to “take his rightful place as a Young British Artist.” Even before they graduate from art school, Jay thinks that Rob has “achieved what we all wanted, the blissful dissolution of art into life.”

Jay, an intellectual, lives instead in a closed circuit of reading theory and making ephemeral performance art. After the breakup with Alice, he became even more militant in his commitment to, in Jay’s words, “erasing my presence” in his own work. His performances became “extreme”: He “fasted, drinking nothing but water…[taped] black plastic over the windows and [lived] in darkness.” He’d “spend whole days wearing headphones and wax plugs in [his] ears, trying to experience a world without external sound, the pure frequency of reality.”

“The only duty the artist has is to become more completely him or herself,” Jay writes in his diary. For his thesis show, he locks himself inside a cell with nothing but basic facilities and an easel. After three days, he emerges with a Polaroid of a painting, which he shows to his teachers and then destroys the canvas. Jay wants to make art that is deliberate in its wastefulness, that shows his “creativity without hope of recompense.” In another early conceptual work, he nearly gets himself blacklisted by trying to stage a performance revealing how the prestigious gallery hosting the show paid its cleaning staff less than the minimum wage.