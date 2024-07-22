Books & the Arts / The Peculiar Legacy of E.E. Cummings Revisiting his first book, The Enormous Room, a reader can get a sense of everything appealing and appalling in his work.

E.E. Cummings, 1962. (Courtesy of Bettmann / Getty)

When and why did the work of E.E. Cummings become marginal? In the 1920s and ’30s, he was a clear standout among the many experimental writers and artists who constitute what we now call modernism. He published in the most influential “little magazines”—from The Liberator, where Jamaican radical Claude McKay championed an early poem, to the relatively staid Dial, which gave him its annual prize for “service to letters” in 1925, awarded to Marianne Moore the previous year and to William Carlos Williams the next. He was one of the first poets to receive a Guggenheim Fellowship, and he corresponded extensively with Ezra Pound and John Dos Passos—a classmate at Harvard—and later with Elizabeth Bishop and W.H. Auden. But when I read Cummings in grad school, it was at the urging of my father-in-law, a union power plant worker who once included a late sonnet, “i carry your heart with me(i carry it in / my heart),” in a Christmas gift to his wife. I had to buy my own copy of the Complete Poems because the many copies at my university’s library were always on loan.

Books in review The Enormous Room Buy this book

Influential avant-gardists rarely achieve a wide readership, and it’s rarer still to maintain that readership for a century, yet Cummings has become hard to find in book reviews and scholarly conversations. Of course, writers fall out of the canon almost as often as they join it, and you won’t find Louise Bogan or Kenneth Rexroth on many undergraduate syllabi either. But I think the turn away from Cummings has to do with a kind of exhaustion at his preoccupations and stylistic quirks, which were consistent across his 58 years of published poetry. You’ll almost always find variant punctuation, prefix play, the persistent uncapitalized “i”—once humble and porous, but that now feels like a text message—and an extraordinary faith in romantic, erotic love. “i carry your heart” is paradigmatic, teasing the sonnet form’s expectation of a conceptual shift—“here is the deepest secret nobody knows / (here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud”—only to end with a very slightly modified version of its opening line. The circularity is not tautological but gravitational, suggesting “i” am never out of “your” orbit nor “you” mine.

It’s a message of total interdependence, but read in the present, it can feel like a relief—an acknowledgement that our finding and maintaining love isn’t just another achievement in a meritocratic life but a rare emergence whose adequate consequence is nothing less than a transformation in how our life is lived. Even so, I think part of the relief is a reprieve from thought. If “love is love is love”—as Lin-Manuel Miranda, hopefully intentionally paraphrasing Gertrude Stein, once said—then it doesn’t have to be like anything else, remind us of anything else, inform anything else, lead elsewhere. It can be a closed system, to the delight of the lovers who (also hopefully intentionally) delight in the rest of the world’s exclusion. If we’ve more or less stopped talking about Cummings’s poetry, it’s because his version of transcendent love doesn’t usually help us to talk about anything else. But we don’t need to stop where he does. Love itself almost never does.

Cummings’s first published book of any genre, The Enormous Room (1922), offers an expanded emotional landscape, and its return to print brings that fuller range into clearer view. The novel describes Cummings’s three-month incarceration at a camp de triage in Normandy toward the end of the First World War. Cummings had arrived in Europe as a volunteer with the Norton-Harjes Ambulance Corps, an odd organization affiliated with the Red Cross but chaired by the novelist Henry James, which had solicited “gentlemen volunteers” from the Ivy League as a way of protecting America’s favorite sons from the looming draft and the horrors of trench warfare. In April 1917, Cummings signed up alongside Dos Passos and fellow Harvard poet Robert Hillyer, just six weeks before President Woodrow Wilson signed the Selective Service Act.

On the ship crossing the Atlantic, Cummings met a kindred spirit and fellow volunteer named William Slater Brown, and they became inseparable during the weeks they awaited assignment in Paris. Once near the front, Cummings and Brown found themselves mostly safe but profoundly bored, and they bristled against the menial demands of their French handlers. When military censors saw that Brown was making fun of their superiors in his letters home, he and Cummings were arrested as suspected spies (though allowed to finish their “nettoyage” of their lieutenant’s car first). This is where The Enormous Room begins.

Cummings endured several days of handcuffed train travel, followed by a flat-footed interrogation: “Est-ce-que vous détestez les boches?” “Les boches” is French slang of roughly the same vintage and meaning as “the Krauts,” and Cummings knows what he’s supposed to say. “To walk out of the room a free man I had merely to say yes. My examiners were sure of my answer.” But Cummings is either too principled or annoying to cooperate: “Deliberately, I framed the answer: ‘Non. J’aime beaucoup les français.’” And just like that, he’s off to the camp de triage—so-called because a team of examiners would arrive seasonally to process the inmates and either discharge them to their home nations or move them to a permanent detention facility.

The Enormous Room isn’t quite a memoir, and despite frequent invitations to see it as a dissolute Pilgrim’s Progress, it doesn’t move with anything like conventional narrative development either. Instead, it’s a bit like one of those David Foster Wallace or Gary Indiana travel essays where they have a terrible time abroad, only blown out to book length. When he’s told he’s being moved to “Mah-say,” Cummings imagines beachfront detention: “Marseille! I was happy once more. I had always wanted to go to that great port of the Mediterranean, where one has new colours and strange customs, and where the people sing when they talk.” But we already know that he’s headed to La Ferté-Macé in the dreary North, “a mean little town, where everybody snickers and sneers at you.” A bad thing can always be worse, and one of Cummings’s gifts is that he knows this. Once situated, he discovers that he has missed the examiners by just a few days, and so he spends nearly three months in one of the prison’s two truly enormous rooms, sleeping and killing time by asking his 30 or so comrades about their lives before they arrived.

E.E. Cummings in the 1920s. (Photo by DeGaston Studio/MPI/Getty Images)

Critics have differed on whether The Enormous Room is better understood as an account of the war or of imprisonment, but this mostly raises questions about their understanding either of experience or of the entangled histories of these two systems of violence. Ruth Wilson Gilmore, for instance, describes “the ‘creative destruction’ of World War II” feeding directly into the expansion of California’s carceral state. Cummings is attuned to this process, and the amorphousness of the book’s lengthy middle corresponds with the disassociation that quickly set in for the incarcerated. He explains this strategy at the beginning of the fifth chapter: