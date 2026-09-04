Politics / Hasan Piker and the Democrats’ Edgelord Dilemma The gaming streamer has become a big headache for Michigan US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed—but that’s the risk of targeting a campaign at younger, terminally online voters.

Streamer Hasan Piker speaks at this year’s Web Summit Qatar in Doha.

(Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar via Getty Images)

Since last week, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has been the target of a sustained rhetorical carpet-bombing from across the political spectrum: Democrats, Republicans, Fox News, and MS NOW. Piker had few fans in those quarters to begin with, but after campaigning with Michigan Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in his primary race, he’s become the poster boy for left-wing division and antisemitism.

El-Sayed had hoped to take advantage of Piker’s estimated multi-platform audience of 11.5 million young leftists to expand his base, but now he’s facing a contingent of Piker haters that appears to be at least as large. It’s a big problem for El-Sayed, who only won the primary vote by 0.9 percent. He needs to build a coalition of centrist and left-wing Democrats and independents to defeat Republican Mike Rogers, who’s also using attacks on Piker to sow doubts among El-Sayed’s more Israel-friendly voters.

Piker spends seven to eight hours a day live on Twitch, talking mainly left-wing politics and gaming. He has a shock-jock mentality and considers his platform an outlet for comedy and political satire, a self-described “Rush Limbaugh for Zoomers.” He’s also stridently anti-Israel and anti-Zionist—which means that he provides a goldmine of opposition research in a Michigan race where centrist voters could play a decisive role. He stans authoritarians like Mao Zedong and has worn a Mao jacket to speaking events. In the course of his marathon streaming monologues and online appearances, he’s announced that “America deserved 9/11,” “I hate America,” and that “in a totally just world, regardless of your background, any kind of fucking Zionist tendency should be treated in the same way as being a fucking rabid neo-Nazi.”

By Piker’s lights, simple support for the existence of a Jewish state alone—i.e., Zionism—is tantamount to fascist terror. Whatever boost he gave El-Sayed quickly evaporated, with the candidate now struggling to keep his campaign on-message amid a steady barrage of Piker attacks. So far, he’s failed, as the Piker-dominated news cycle continues to roll on.

Piker is what’s known as a dirtbag leftist—a term coined in 2016 by Chapo Traphouse co-host Amber A’Lee Frost. Dirtbag leftists include incivility, vulgarity, and a bright and shining mean streak in their political toolkit as rhetorical weapons to be used from the left; they represent the hardest of all possible passes on Michelle Obama’s dictum “When they go low, we go high.” Piker, Chapo, TrueAnon, The Baffler, and a legion of funny, often mean-spirited social media accounts like Dril have all lent currency to the dirtbag turn in left political discourse. On the right, meanwhile our dirtbag troll-in-chief, President Donald Trump has blithely steamrolled most standards of respectable expression; indeed, El-Sayed’s plight stems from his determination to put meaningful distance between himself and Piker’s statements, a move that Trump has never adopted in reference his own vast army of extremely online hatemongers.

When Obama suffered his own Fox smears over birtherism, tan suits, Jeremiah Wright, George Soros, and Saul Alinsky, he always maintained his dignity and refused to give his trolls the satisfaction of rising to the bait. Still, in the end, Obama did cut Wright loose and produced his long-form birth certificate. Republicans learned that bullying works—and so did the dirtbag left.

Piker is hardly the first dirtbag leftist recruited by a Democratic politician to expand a left-leaning base of support, have a better understanding of online culture, and perhaps lend some youthful edge to a campaign’s tone. And it’s hardly the first time the association has blown up in a politician’s face. In 2020, Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign frequently spent time and resources coping with the fallout from the harassing online behavior of many of his dirtbag followers. His focus on class issues and general indifference to identity politics gave the impression he largely did not care what they said. At a Las Vegas debate that February, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg called him out for it. “99.9 percent of them are decent human beings,” Sanders said of his supporters, “And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people.”

Sanders got his chance to disown one a few days later. The Daily Beast’s Scott Bixby outed Ben Mora, a Bernie regional field director in Michigan who ran an anonymous dirtbag account. Anonymously, Mora called Senator Elizabeth Warren a “dumb Okie” and said she looked like “an adult diaper fetishist.” He wrote that Senator Amy Klobuchar looked like “that optical illusion where it’s an old lady but also a young woman depending on how you look at it but with her it’s just two different old ladies.” Mora, who is gay, said Pete Buttigieg “is what happens when the therapist botches your conversion,” and also that he could “never trust buttigieg because he combined the natural devious disposition inherent in gay men with a bloodthirsty careerist drive.”

Mora was hardly the reason Bernie Sanders lost, but he gave Sanders’s opponents a direct link between the candidate and his unruly online army of “Bernie bros.” It added up to several lost news cycles and a vindication of Sanders’s critics when his campaign could ill afford such setbacks. Whether Mora was intentionally using vulgar humor as a political weapon, or just a compulsive shitposter, he just couldn’t help himself. Today he’s hosting an online game show where judges roast the interior design of people’s apartments.

In 2023, about three weeks after the October 7 attack in Israel, the same online blowback happened in Los Angeles, when someone at the True Anon podcast Twitter account and one-time comedian Josh Androsky went after comedian Amy Schumer. She had circulated a series of ultra-Zionist, enraged tweets over the massacre that culminated in her re-posting of a racist, anti-Palestinian political cartoon that blamed all Gazans for the October 7 atrocities. Androsky and True Anon responded with Holocaust and fat jokes that amounted to a dirtbag Statler and Waldorf heckling of Schumer.