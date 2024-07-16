Books & the Arts / The Planetary Vision of Soviet Russia’s Great Modernist Novel Andrey Platonov’s masterpiece Chevengur imagined a politics of solidarity that placed at its center the health of the planet.

View of the Barabinsk Steppe Near Kainsk City, 1880-1897.

(Photo by Heritage Art / Heritage Images via Getty Images)

In 1929, at the age of 30, Andrey Platonov—the proletarian writer, land reclamation engineer, and founder of peasant communes in the Voronezh region of Russia—completed the novel Chevengur. The book can be described as a Soviet Don Quixote centered on the journey of two protagonists as they establish Soviet power in rural Russia after the country’s civil war of 1917 to 1923. These heroes are the young communist Sasha Dvanov and the peasant Bolshevik Stepan Kopionkin, who rides a horse named the Strength of the Proletariat and is inspired by the memory of his Dulcinea, the murdered revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg.

Both our own contemporaries and those of Platonov have attributed contradictory meanings to the novel. In the range of interpretations, some have understood it as a philosophical meditation on communism similar to Plato’s Republic. Others have read it as a Christian critique of modernity, while still others have viewed it as a study of the eschatology of Bolshevism and a homage to the failure of South Russian and Ukrainian anarchism. These contradictory meanings emerge from the novel’s intricate structure and its branching system of characters spanning three generations of people who live in a borderland between Central Russia and Eastern Ukraine. The geography of Chevengur is of crucial importance in understanding what this text devoted to a Russian revolution of the spirit is about.

The protagonists of the novel are the wandering peasants and nomads of unknown ethnic origin whose story begins before the Russian Revolution, as they return from seasonal work in the mines of the Donbas, in Ukraine, and the factories of Moscow. This flow of migrating people continues during the revolution and after the Russian Civil War as the same demographic groups pass through the Voronezh and Belgorod regions, ending up gathering in the imaginary city of Chevengur, where some of the migrants decide to settle and proclaim the arrival of communism. Although the nomadic characters of the novel are linked to Dvanov and Kopionkin in one way or another, their actions and storylines often constitute fairly autonomous novellas within the novel. The latter part of the novel moves away from the linear narrative of a conventional plot and becomes an intense meditation on what communism is and whether it can be established in the rural steppes—and if so, why the places most hidden from state power can nonetheless experience the horror of communism’s excesses in one village.

Robert and Elizabeth Chandler’s eagerly awaited new English translation of Chevengur does full justice to its philosophical complexity and linguistic density. In the novel’s first pages, we are introduced to the pre-revolutionary life of peasants fighting famine in the village where Dvanov was born. The attitude of this generation to revolution is shown as a spectrum ranging from the pragmatic skepticism exemplified by Zakhar Pavlovich to the intuitive anarchism of Yakov Titych, a sort of Tolstoyan peasant living in Chevengur.

Platonov elsewhere referred to the post-revolutionary generation as the cripples of imperialism and capitalism. The First World War and three Russian revolutions have left their mark on the generation that stands in the middle between the train mechanic Zakhar Pavlovich and Dvanov. The violent pangs that gave birth to communism in Chevengur have involved summary execution of the local bourgeoisie and absurd social experiments (a ban on working, until there is nothing left to eat; moving houses around “to live in comradely closeness”). When Kopionkin arrives in town, he writes to Dvanov that Chevengur could be described as “communism and back again,” because “no one works here” and “people merely befriend one another without love.” The experience of poverty and the excess of violence produce in this middle generation a heavy cocktail of peasant utopianism and revanchist sentiment.

The status quo is to be challenged by the generation of Dvanov, the future of the revolution. His humble sincerity and organic intellectualism point the way out of revolutionary terror—a fragile hope, it turns out, by the time we reach the novel’s end. What occurs in both the journey of the Bolsheviks and in Platonov’s meditation on communism is not a moral judgment or a diagnosis of a failed revolution; the cacophonous voices in Chevengur are as much a chronicle of revolutionary events as they are a parabolic interpretation of actual historical facts and figures—even as, all the while, the narrator simply observes what is happening like an impartial scientist. Platonov does not hide his narrative strategy from the reader in the slightest; instead, in the pages of Chevengur, he describes it explicitly:

But inside every man there also lives a little onlooker—he takes no part either in his actions or in his suffering and is always dispassionate and always the same. His work is to see and to witness, but he has no say in a man’s life and no one knows the reason for his solitary existence. This corner of a man’s consciousness is lit up day and night, like the caretaker’s room in a large building. For days on end this ever-vigilant caretaker sits by a man’s front door; he knows all the tenants of his building, but not one ever asks him for advice. The tenants come in and go; the onlooker-caretaker follows them with his eyes. The extent of his impotent knowledge sometimes makes him seem sad, but he is always polite. He is solitary, and he has a room of his own in another building. In the event of fire, the caretaker telephones the firemen and goes outside to observe further developments…. This onlooker is the eunuch of a man’s soul.

The beauty of Chevengur is that it is full of such parables, vignettes, and philosophical detours. The eunuch of the soul is a dispassionate, witnessing eye whose role is to show life as it is. In the 1920s, avant-garde writers in Russia extensively discussed how to grasp and document the convulsive time of the revolution. Chronicles and diaries, Victor Shklovsky’s plotless prose, and later, Sergei Tretyakov’s experimentation with journalism in literature replaced traditional fiction. Documenting what people thought and how they reasoned was more important than what a given writer imagined might have been the correct ideological or moral position. In offering this fuller picture of communism’s successes and failures, Chevengur was the first socialist novel to give a voice to the diverse multitude of the people and to articulate their nonorthodox attitudes toward the revolution.

For this very reason, we don’t have a clear sense of Platonov’s own voice in the novel; rather, as in Dostoevsky, we hear a polyphony of voices and follow characters who each express a particular idea. Dvanov’s father, a fisherman, obsessively thinks about death and drowns himself with the intention “to live for a while in death and then return”; he believes in the existence of a peasant Atlantis at the bottom of his local lake. He might also think, as Platonov suggests, that death “is a great deal more interesting than life in a village or on the shore of a lake.” Zakhar Pavlovich is obsessed with trains and contemplates the destiny of humanity in the age of machines. Piusia, the head of the secret police in Chevengur, is obsessed with violence and supervises a mass execution in order to instill fear and enforce hierarchy. Platonov creates this panorama of ideologies and attitudes through the use of folklore, biblical allusions, black humor, and aphoristic statements: Kopionkin has a “class conscious horse” who acts like the revolutionary proletariat; Yakov Titych, an orphan and nomad, admires a cockroach because he feels an affinity with all of the most miserable and neglected forms of life; and the anarchist Pashintsev refuses to be demobilized—he wears knightly armor to protect a mansion of squatters, which he turns into a museum of revolution.

If we are to enjoy Platonov’s method, which embraces a multitude of views and experiences, the perspective most relevant to a reader who encounters the novel in English translation almost 100 years after its completion, and 30 years after the collapse of Russian socialism, is not exactly that of a Cold War narrative about the failed revolution. For contemporary readers, two things stand out as most important: the globe-spanning themes of the novel, and the fact that they are expressed in a most singular language. While Chevengur might seem like a regional work about rural Russia, it’s a planetary novel about geography, ecology, nature, and poverty, where a metaphysical exploration of revolutionary ideals reaches as far as reclaiming “an International of cereals and flowers” and envisioning the planet itself and humans as “recovering from centuries of oppression.”