Books & the Arts / Black Punk Means Liberation The present and future of Black punk culture.

Bad Brains in London, 1987. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Probably no musical or cultural art form exists in a more contradictory space than punk. When firing on all cylinders, punk is the ultimate anti: Born out of lower- and middle-class white angst in the United States and the UK, punk at its core is about fighting social norms (small and large) and promoting individual expression. Now six decades old, the primarily youth-led form of resistance and counterculture has had numerous highs and lows, including real moments of political resonance, impact, and consciousness-raising. But it has also been diminished by its institutionalization: commercialized, put into museums, and sometimes reduced in relevance to a jingle for some crappy Big Pharma ad on TV.

For this very reason, punk remains a fragile experiment even today. Despite its often lofty aims, it is still subject to the stereotypes and prejudices that society heaps on other minority communities. These vulnerabilities are probed in a worthy new book, Black Punk Now, edited by the graphic novelist and filmmaker James Spooner and the writer Chris L. Terry. Featuring contemporary fiction, nonfiction, illustrations, and comics, Black Punk Now aims to document a lesser-known area of the community and to give punks—especially Black ones—a wider frame of reference for their shared tradition.

Spooner and Terry deserve kudos for their often thought-provoking and richly entertaining volume. But underlying their book, many unanswered questions remain. Few, if any, of the contributions engage with the rise of the far right in the United States, the attack on the US Capitol, police brutality and killings, the emergence of Black Lives Matter, the persistence of Donald Trump, or the continuing battle over abortion rights. Readers are left to wonder if contemporary punks are still raging in a world with so many political and social flash points.

I have been Black all my life, and punk for much of it. Punk subculture has been a part of my existence since I was a teen in the mid-1980s. Boston, my hometown, was an epicenter of the punk/hardcore and college/alternative music scene, and I was all in. The impact of the music, culture, art, and overall DIY ethic and ideology shaped—and still shapes—many aspects of how I view and interact in society. Punk’s radical anti-establishment politics was and remains the most fundamental and valuable part of the movement. The pioneers who believed in the ever-questioning ethos of punk helped me formulate much of the political, cultural, and social work that I do now.

The punk scenes in many major cities were white, male-dominated spaces that replicated the larger culture. But there also was a clear sense of marginalization, isolation, vulnerability, and fluidity that drew other social outcasts and oppressed populations together to create new families. From this shared discontent came a sense of solidarity that continues to influence our politics and social sensibilities. It also sharpened and honed a righteous sense of injustice and a desire to rectify it.

As a young Black punk, existing outside of the mainstream opened me to a new community, new politics, and a greater acceptance of myself. It was these qualities of being a punk that made me feel most at home within this alternative world. Very few subcultures—at least those that I was familiar with—were as vocal about class and class war, environmental justice, reproductive justice, anti-racism, animal rights, the questioning of politicians and mainstream politics, and personal responsibility. Top 40 radio, dependent on rich advertising alliances with Big Business, was certainly not exploring these issues… not with punk’s in-your-face vigor.