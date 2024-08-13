Books & the Arts / Althea Gibson Let the Racquet Do the Talking A recent biography of the complicated tennis legend underlines the sport’s persistent challenges with race, class, and celebrity.

American tennis star Althea Gibson hits a return shot to Colette Monnot during her singles match at the Surrey Grass Court Championship, held at the Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club. (Photo by Bettmann / Getty)

Tennis fans streaming into Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the US Open every September might be forgiven for not pausing to notice a statue along the way. People can pass by monuments every day without noticing them or, as Robert Musil famously noted, ever having “the slightest notion of whom they are supposed to represent.” That might especially be the case for the bronze bust, emerging from a granite cube, that honors Althea Gibson—likely unrecognizable to most tournament-goers if it weren’t for the name etched into its base. Though Gibson broke the color line in American tennis in 1950 and was the first African American to compete in the US Nationals at Forest Hills (almost a full decade before Ashe made his major tournament debut there), she was overlooked for decades by all but the most ardent devotees of Black or women’s tennis. Their efforts to honor Gibson began making headway about a decade ago: The US Postal Service issued a Gibson stamp in 2013 as part of its Black Heritage series; the statue in Flushing went up in 2019; and in 2022, the Harlem street where she grew up was renamed Althea Gibson Way—to cite just a few of the projects saluting the world’s No. 1–ranked player from 1956 to 1958.

But such a recovery is tricky in Gibson’s case, not because she didn’t triumph in a field hostile to someone like her—Black, poor, and gender-nonconforming—but because Gibson herself resisted being cast as a pioneer. Apart from being sometimes prickly, cocksure, and aloof, Gibson refused to make a stand for Black equality even as she confronted overt racism at every turn: Spectators at Forest Hills yelled slurs at her; clubs where she was competing barred her from eating in their facilities or even using the locker rooms; hotels refused to put her up where white players were staying. Gibson hardly ever acknowledged these affronts publicly—at her first Wimbledon competition in 1956, she told the local press: “Color bar? I have never met it in tennis.” She insisted on keeping her interviews focused on tennis, and tennis alone. “I don’t consciously beat the drums for any special cause,” she wrote in her 1958 autobiography, I Always Wanted to Be Somebody, “not even the cause of the Negro in the United States, because I feel that our best chance to advance is to prove ourselves as individuals.”

So it’s too easy, on the one hand, to depict Gibson as a sports hero fit for a Florida classroom: a paragon of independent striving who demonstrates that anyone with talent and tenacity can be a champion, with no need to discuss the barriers and prejudices she had to overcome (or to mention the series of mentors, patrons, allies, chosen kin, and advocates without whom she could not have succeeded). On the other hand, to properly take into account the undeniable racism and sexism she confronted and paint Gibson as an icon of progressive struggle risks brushing aside the preference that she emphatically asserted for her public self.

The Boston Globe sportswriter Sally H. Jacobs wisely makes these contradictions the organizing principle of her recent biography, Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson, showing how Gibson navigated an often antagonistic world in the only way she could—and, as Jacobs suggests, the only way the world would let her.

Gibson was born in 1927, to a family of sharecroppers in Silver, South Carolina. Soon after her birth, her family joined the Great Migration, landing in New York in the years of the Harlem Renaissance’s heyday. But the glory of that cultural florescence sometimes obscured the poverty and ill health that families like the Gibsons endured in the neighborhood, which was only exacerbated when the Great Depression hit. With contagion spreading quickly in overcrowded housing, health officials called the street where Gibson grew up—143rd Street, between Lenox and Seventh avenues—“the lung block,” because of the enormous number of residents dying from pulmonary tuberculosis.

Gibson’s father, “ensnared, near powerless, in the chokehold of segregation and chronic unemployment,” Jacobs writes, often beat his five children with a power cord when they misbehaved. Althea never cried. Prone to wandering, she was often punished for her girlhood tendency to roam the streets for a few days without coming home, riding the subway through the night or sitting in movie theaters soaking up films for hours on end.

Her formal career as an athlete began when her street became one of many periodically closed to traffic by the Police Athletic League to give children a space to play. At age 10, Gibson picked up a wooden plank with a handle that the cops provided and joined a game. Within a year, she was the citywide paddle tennis champion, and she held that title for the next four years. She also pitched for the city’s championship softball team—the only girl on the roster.

That closed block was the first of many interventions that helped turn Gibson into a contender on international courts, even as social biases and restrictions kept putting up formidable obstacles. Various adults took an interest in the fierce and gawky girl and, over the years, provided surrogate families that gave her affection, stability, and material support. An early patron was the Harlem lightweight boxing champ Sugar Ray Robinson, along with his wife, Edna Mae Holly, who took Gibson in.

Recognizing that she also had a deep interest in music, Robinson bought Gibson a saxophone and introduced her to the bandleader Buddy Walker, and it was Walker—impressed by her “aggressive strokes and swift movement” in street paddle tennis—who connected her to the swanky center of Harlem tennis, the Cosmopolitan Club, both a hub for recreational players and an affiliate of the American Tennis Association. Like the Negro Leagues in baseball, the Black-led ATA operated across the country parallel to the whites-only establishment, the United States Lawn Tennis Association (USLTA; the “Lawn” was dropped from the name in the 1970s). Although the Cosmopolitan was “just blocks away from the Gibsons’ apartment,” Jacobs writes, “the club was a universe apart, with its cadre of professionals drawn from the country’s emerging Black middle class.”

While skipping out on high school and sometimes living in shelters, the “skinny thirteen-year-old girl wearing torn blue jeans and a formidable scowl” took tennis lessons at the tony club from the storied coach Fred Johnson. The Cosmopolitan Club’s leaders overlooked Gibson’s “delinquent status and masculine bearing” because of her prodigious talent, seeing in her the means of eventually integrating white-dominated tennis.