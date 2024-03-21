Books & the Arts / The Visions of Alice Coltrane In the years after her husband John’s death, the harpist discovered a sound all her own, a jazz rooted in acts of spirit and will.

Alice Coltrane, 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

In February 1971, Alice Coltrane released her fourth album, Journey in Satchidananda. It was dedicated, in part, to her husband, the jazz saxophonist John Coltrane, who had died from liver cancer four years earlier. The anguish she felt—along with the rest of the jazz community—was channeled into Journey, a stunning album devoted to healing, even when it seemed impossible in the shadow of such a loss. Not only had jazz been deprived of one of its most significant artists, but Alice had lost her spiritual partner, the man who had introduced her to the harp and Eastern religion.

In the wake of John’s passing, Alice said that God sent her visions of her deceased husband. Spurred by those visions, she put herself through a series of spiritual tests, called “tapas,” in the yogic tradition of austerity. She fasted for days and sometimes slept only two hours a night. Her weight dropped to 95 pounds. She underwent periods of self-harm—cutting her skin, burning herself—which taught her “tolerance, patience, stamina, strength of mind,” as she told the Los Angeles Times in 1987. As Alice saw it, the pain (physical and mental) was supposed to purify her spirit: These trials would force the sorrow to fade.

After her spiritual ordeal, Alice sought further guidance from the guru Swami Satchidananda. He taught her to approach her work with a sense of detachment—or, as she later reflected: “Detached doesn’t mean disliked, it just means that I don’t want this project to consume me. It will if I allow it.” Enriched by Satchidananda’s schooling, she recorded Journey in November 1970 and dedicated the album to both him and Coltrane.

Alice Coltrane: The Carnegie Hall Concert features the pianist, harpist, and bandleader performing songs from Journey at the famed New York venue just a week after the album’s release. Music from the show surfaced in 2018, when the reissue label Alternative Fox released the 28-minute live performance of “Africa” as a single LP. The new double album marks the first time the full concert recording has appeared.

With a large-scale ensemble featuring Kumar Kramer and Tulsi Reynolds on harmonium and tamboura; Pharoah Sanders and Archie Shepp on saxophones; Jimmy Garrison and Cecil McBee on bass; and Ed Blackwell and Clifford Jarvis on drums, it’s a powerful set demonstrating the full breadth of Alice’s artistry, beginning with her own compositions—the quieter, more reflective “Journey in Satchidananda” and “Shiva Loka”—and ending with the more propulsive and volatile songs borrowed from John’s catalog, such as “Africa” and “Leo.” The Carnegie Hall Concert found Alice at a crossroads in her life and career, the moment when her personal perseverance led to a creative renaissance. What happened after Journey reset the critical assessment of Alice and her work. No longer was she just “John Coltrane’s wife”: From 1971 until her death in 2007, she was considered one of the foremost pioneers of an emerging genre, spiritual jazz.

Born in Detroit in 1937, Alice Lucille McLeod grew up gigging around her hometown as a pianist in her own trio and with the vibraphonist Terry Pollard before she moved to Paris in 1960 to study classical music and work with the bebop pianist Bud Powell. In Paris, Alice got a job as an intermission pianist at the Blue Note and became a capable bebop player in her own right. She also married the singer Kenny Hagood and had a daughter, Michelle.

The union didn’t last long, though. By 1963, Alice had split from Hagood and moved back to the States. During a concert in New York, she met John Coltrane at Birdland, the famous jazz club in Manhattan. The two got married in 1965 and had three children together: John Jr., Ravi, and Oran. Alice began playing in John’s band a year later, after his longtime pianist McCoy Tyner, citing creative differences, left the group and went solo. On albums like Live at the Village Vanguard Again!, one can hear Alice branch out into bolder forms of free jazz, setting the course for her sound going forward. She stayed in the group until the band’s final recordings in May of 1967. Two months later, John was gone, leaving Alice to uphold his musical legacy while forging her own path. Before his death, she hadn’t released an album under her own name, but in the late ’60s, her solo career got off to a modest start. Her first two albums, 1968’s A Monastic Trio and 1969’s Huntington Ashram Monastery, were met with polite reviews: As a critic in Downbeat wrote, Alice was “an artist in the process of becoming.”

Also in 1968, in one of her first major performances after John’s death, Alice staged a show at Carnegie where she played her husband’s music and her own in a churchlike atmosphere. It seemed that here she was beginning to channel gospel and spirituality into her performance. While the ’71 show also felt religious, the tone skewed toward Eastern (specifically Hindu and Vedic) philosophy and not the Black American church. To that end, the second Carnegie show was part of a benefit to raise funds for Satchidananda’s Integral Yoga Institute, a nonprofit to which Alice started donating money in 1970.

With songs like “Africa” and “Leo” ending the set, this concert was said to be far more intense than the previous one. By all accounts, the ’71 show was grand and dramatic, right down to the opener with the singer Laura Nyro, whose performance included a monologue on Satchidananda’s controversial relationship advice for women: They had to be a man’s lover, best friend, sister, mother, and maid, “and then he wouldn’t need any other woman,” she claimed the guru said. As mentioned in the liner notes, Nyro’s statement drew one jeer from the crowd. Her retort—“You may think it’s bullshit, but I think it’s true”—drew applause as well. Indeed, there was palpable tension throughout the night.

Alice went to Carnegie Hall still grappling with the depths of her new reality, albeit optimistically. Shortly after she recorded Journey, she went to Ceylon (the country now known as Sri Lanka) for a spiritual retreat, then visited the World Scientific Yoga Conference, where she met other gurus and fellow spiritual students. The retreat helped her find a sense of peace: “The trip to the East gave me the spiritual motivation to come out more—to do more with my music,” she told Essence in 1971. “I also listened to a lot of beautiful sitar and vina [veena] music, and I’m going to use some of the chants I heard.”