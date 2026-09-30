The Carnival of Venice Biennale
That so much of the art of “In Minor Keys” is muted in effect is ironic, because so much of it is overproduced, aspirationally eye-catching, and so big.
No exhibition is more inherently political than the Venice Biennale, thanks to its peculiar structure of “national participations” (better known as pavilions) in addition to a central curated show. But no Biennale in decades has been more shaken by political turmoil than this year’s edition, the 61st, which opened in May and will remain on view—barring some as yet unforeseen cataclysm—through November 22. And let’s face it: There’s something refreshing about seeing the conflictual politics that always bubbles beneath the surface of art come to the fore.
The political flash points at this year’s Biennale are the ones that were present at the last Biennale too—Israel and Gaza, or more accurately, Israel and Gaza and the United States and Russia and Ukraine. At that earlier one, things resolved themselves fairly simply: Russia’s pavilion lay empty, while Israel’s was occupied but locked up with a sign stating that “the artist and curators of the Israeli pavilion will open the exhibition when a cease-fire and hostage release agreement is reached.” Meanwhile, there was plenty of good art in the other pavilions—Wael Shawky’s video work for the Egyptian pavilion was an unforgettable masterpiece—and in the central exhibition, curated by Adriano Pedrosa and titled “Foreigners Everywhere,” where I saw hopeful signs of the coming of a true “world art.”
This year’s curated exhibition, “In Minor Keys,” seemed to pursue the same goal as Pedrosa’s show: a view of art whose aesthetic values were no longer rooted in European traditions and their North American offshoots but in those of the whole world. Yet whereas the overall high quality of the work in “Foreigners Everywhere” gave that show the optimistic sense that artistic invention was flourishing ubiquitously under all sorts of conditions and among every kind of people, “In Minor Keys” left me with a more subdued feeling—one all too congruent with the show’s pointedly diffident title—of art nearly at a standstill.
That so much of the art of “In Minor Keys” is muted in effect is ironic, because so much of it is overproduced, aspirationally eye-catching, and so big: At times, I felt like I was making my way past a sequence of carnival floats. The dominant aesthetic was craftsy and accumulative, even if the art itself lacked the outsider’s imaginative idiosyncrasy or the cultural rootedness of folk art. Instead, much of it tended to feel like somewhat synthetic reinterpretations of such art.
At times, one wonders if perhaps a reason for the minor qualities of “In Minor Keys” is not the art itself but the fact that its curator, the Cameroonian Koyo Kouoh, died suddenly a year before the show was set to open. The project was completed according to her plan by the curatorial team she had assembled, but we can imagine that Kouoh would have felt freer to reinterpret her ideas, to revisit decisions and revise choices, if she had been around to bring the project to fruition.
This is not to say that there aren’t striking works in Kouoh’s exhibition. For example, Éric Baudelaire’s five-channel video installation, Death Passed My Way and Stuck This Flower in My Mouth, offers a clear and sobering portrait of the labor being done in a massive Dutch warehouse where flowers from the world’s warmer regions are sorted and evaluated for sale and further shipment. In the context of the Biennale, the evocation of a global context for the movement of merchandise whose ultimate appeal is aesthetic—flowers are valuable for their beauty—is telling: One could imagine a similar work being filmed in a freeport storage facility for artworks. What we see more than anything else is how, even in an ostensibly systematized and impersonal operation like the warehouse, the work is performed by people who carry out their tasks with care and a humane, clear-eyed attentiveness.
Current Issue
Another striking video work is Rose Salane’s Mercurial New York, which shifts fluidly between a multitude of conversations in many languages among city dwellers of many sorts. In one conversation, young women speak in Arabic of an elderly family member in Beirut who is suffering from dementia; in another, a middle-aged man tells a friend about how, as a young man, he had almost lost himself to a life of crime—it was only the birth of his child that made him resolve to live differently. Salane has previously called her work “a love poem to the city of New York”—OK, I’m still a sucker for that, and this new piece achieves it with empathy and clarity. It’s not just the scenes she has created but also the elegant cinematic metric of her transitions from conversation to conversation that make it clear how sensitive this artist is to the human multitude that constitutes a city. Rather than imposing an artificial narrative structure on her material, Salane has found a formal language she can use to let these little windows on life open and close at their own pace.
But Baudelaire’s and Salane’s pieces, sad to say, are outliers at the Biennale. A kind of vitality may be manifest in the sheer multiplicity of elements in any installation, but this comes at the cost of sacrificing a deeper care that could have been invested in the structure of artistic decision-making. The accompanying texts in the show are filled with a high-flown rhetoric that attributes qualities to the art that can hardly be fulfilled. “In the face of polarizing state violence,” we are told, one artist “attunes us to our bodies and to each other, offering his sonic balm as a vehicle for introspection and collectivity,” while the work of another “manifests the implicit relationships between the earth and ourselves, gently transcending national borders, cultural differences, and language barriers to bring us into connection with one another.” But maybe artists—even if they’re also activists or spiritualists or community organizers, as so many of those in “In Minor Keys” are said to be—just don’t have the power to attune us to our true selves or to unite humanity across borders and languages. There’s a kind of self-deception at work here. I understand the attraction of an art that seeks to offer to revivify ancestral ways of knowing and being, especially as we find ourselves in the midst of a catastrophic modernity that seems to be collapsing all around us. Who wouldn’t like to live according to the teachings of the local shaman rather than those of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel? But asserting that we have such a choice feels like pure fantasy, a comforting performance for tourists.
And it gets worse: This year’s national pavilions were even less inspiring than “In Minor Keys.” Hardly anything was really noteworthy. Most talked-about has been the Austrian pavilion, which features the work of Florentina Holzinger, who is better known as a choreographer and director than as an artist—though the boundaries between those categories, of course, can be extremely fluid these days. In fact, Holzinger’s work fits handily into the Austrian tradition of confrontational, body-oriented performance art, from the Actionists like Hermann Nitsch and Otto Mühl to feminist artists like Valie Export and Renate Bertlmann. In Venice, Holzinger turned the Austrian pavilion into a partially flooded “SEAWORLD VENICE”—all the water is recycled urine from the porta-potties where visitors are invited to make a contribution—in which nude women perform various maneuvers, such as slowly and elegantly climbing a pole that goes up through the building’s skylight to support a (presumably nonfunctional) weathervane. The most impressive stunt, at least on my visit, was the one in which one performer served as the clapper for a giant bell hanging from a crane just in front of the pavilion.
Speaking of purified piss, that would be a great lead-in for my discussion of this year’s American pavilion, but it also wouldn’t be fair. Almost everyone I’ve talked to about it has been dismissive of this year’s manifestation of my own country’s art; Jason Farago in The New York Times spoke for many when he called the sculptor Alma Allen’s offering “Brancusi for beginners (and a century late for that)” and said that it shows “some modest technical facility but no great thought.” I can’t disagree, but I could add that there are also vague echoes of more recent work, such as that of Tony Cragg or Saint Clair Cemin. The sculptures are mostly abstract, with figurative amendments; what Allen seems most interested in is what he can do with his materials—various kinds of stone as well as bronze and wood. But I kept wanting his sense of form to get sharper, more specific. Everything always seemed to be almost what it was trying to be. The show’s title, “Call Me the Breeze,” appeared intended to suggest that Allen wanted to make something light, perhaps almost intangible, out of his physically imposing materials—but it never happened.
For all that, it would be wrong to say this art’s modest virtues represent a lower level of accomplishment than what’s on view in most of the other pavilions. And given the situation in Washington, DC, and the State Department’s neo-Goebbelsian mandate that the presentation (whatever it might be) should “represent and promote American values”—and given, too, the fact that there were some outrageous proposals for the pavilion, including one for a group show on “The Rape of Europa” from the far-right blogger Curtis Yarvin—I’d say that in presenting a serious artist of respectably middling accomplishment like Allen, we dodged the proverbial bullet. I mean, shouldn’t we be glad that the pavilion hasn’t been dedicated to an indoor “Garden of American Heroes,” for example, or even a string of cage matches, which arguably would have amounted to a performance program at least as far-out as Holzinger’s?
A quieter, more thoughtful presentation is on view in France’s pavilion, where Yto Barrada has a show called “Comme Saturne” (Like Saturn), which offers a witty and oblique—if at times too hermetic—meditation on the Renaissance tradition of artists’ being typically of a saturnine disposition. Barrada uses language as one of her prime materials, and I am wholly in sympathy with her love of wordplay, even when I can’t quite decipher it—as in a work that bears the beautifully babbling text “ANTI-TÉTÉE ENTÊTÉE HANTÉE ANTÉE ÉTÊTER,” which I think means something along the lines of “anti-suckling stubborn haunted Antaeus cut the top off.” The fabric pieces in the show were made by a process called devoré, in which a chemical is used to dissolve parts of the textile and make them translucent. Again, a pun is involved: The word devoré literally means “devoured” and reminds us that the Roman god Saturn is said to have devoured his children, which later made him a byword among conservatives for the failure of revolutions. “Comme Saturne” may not itself be revolutionary; nor does it pretend to be. And it makes no more claim to diagnosing the world’s problems, or proposing solutions to them, than “Call Me the Breeze” does. But it does slot neatly into the now-60-year history of conceptual art and adds to that history a personal note grounded in a refreshingly skeptical stance toward its own tactics. It emphasizes poetry over spectacle and embodies critical thinking without pretending to reinvent itself from scratch. Barrada’s is an art of self-awareness whose results are elusive but don’t claim to be more than what they are. This sobriety of mind seems of particular value at a time when too many others are looking to escape into nostalgic fantasies of lost harmonies.
I mentioned at the outset the political turmoil in and around the Biennale, so maybe that, at least, might be more interesting than the show itself? Regrettably, it mostly wasn’t. The most noteworthy thing to happen was that when the jury convened to give prizes for the best national pavilion and the best artist in the curated show, its members ruled that they would not consider any country accused of crimes against humanity, e.g., Israel and Russia. (Why not the United States as well, given our huge share of responsibility for the crimes in Gaza? Your guess is as good as mine.) The artist in the Israeli pavilion threatened a lawsuit, saying that he was being discriminated against, upon which the jury resigned. With no jury to divvy up the prizes, the Biennale decided to ask its visitors to vote for the winners—and in support of the jury, many of the Biennale artists asked that their work be withdrawn from consideration. But the organization did not remove their names from the digital ballots that visitors received after their entrance to the show was recorded. Mea culpa: I voted before I realized that both Yto Barrada and Éric Baudelaire were among those who didn’t want their work considered.
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign May Have Accomplished Something More Fundamental Than Moving Policy Debate to the Left Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign May Have Accomplished Something More Fundamental Than Moving Policy Debate to the Left
-
As Cornell’s Rape Case Draws National Attention, Students Want Accountability. As Cornell’s Rape Case Draws National Attention, Students Want Accountability.
-
Trump Is Using Your Taxpayer Money to Pay for Illegal Election Propaganda Trump Is Using Your Taxpayer Money to Pay for Illegal Election Propaganda
-
Trump Has Made it Legal to Destroy Endangered Species’ Habitats Trump Has Made it Legal to Destroy Endangered Species’ Habitats
The fact that, in the context of the Biennale, events of world-historical importance become reduced to issues about who can get a prize provides a vivid sense of the self-absorption of this context, its déformation professionnelle. It wasn’t always thus. The last time political turmoil came so dramatically home to roost at the Biennale was in 1968, when student protesters clashed with police and many artists pulled their works from the show in sympathy with the students. Even The New York Times allowed that “the most successful spectacle at Venice’s abortive 34th biennale has been an anti-art mini-rebellion show against the ‘bourgeois’ biennale and its wares.” Politics again roiled the 1970 Biennale, though in a less overt way: A group of American artists proposed an “Emergency Cultural Government” to “supplant the US government in all its activities as sponsors of American Art abroad” and thus demanded a boycott of the official US presentation. In 1974, the radical gesture came from the Biennale itself: The usual exhibition was replaced by a manifestation in favor of “Liberty for Chile” following the establishment of a dictatorship in the country the previous year—not an art biennale, but simply a presentation of Chilean music, theater, and posters throughout the city.
With 1974 in mind, one can only wonder what would happen if the Biennale’s business-as-usual were to be interrupted again by a new demand for liberty. Would it be so terrible to give the Biennale a rest? And what about Venice itself? It, too, could probably use a break. Another lost piece of political history is that it was not the Venetians but Napoleon Bonaparte who, at least indirectly, made the Biennale possible. The self-proclaimed emperor of France also had himself crowned the king of Italy for a period and decreed the clearing of San Giuseppe, at Venice’s southeastern tip, in order to create a series of public gardens that in 1887 became the site for temporary buildings housing a great exhibition of Italian art. It was a nation-building exercise for a country that had been unified just 16 years earlier, and it was followed in 1895 with a show—this time international in scope—intended to celebrate the 25th wedding anniversary of Italy’s king and queen: the first Biennale. Again, temporary architecture was set up, making it necessary, as the Biennale historians Philip Rylands and Enzo di Martino specify, “to demolish cavalry stables and a large barn which housed an elephant by the name of Toni.”
Was all this effort worth it? The Nation’s correspondent at the time witheringly wrote that “every variety of method now in vogue seems to be represented here, although few of the most important foreign artists have deemed it worth their while to send their best works, and some send only studio rubbish, unsold failures, which to a great extent deprives the exhibition of its intended value as representative of living art.” Meanwhile, Italy was at war in what was then known as Abyssinia, where it would be decisively defeated the following year at the Battle of Adwa. The upshot is that what had been intended as a public garden for the enjoyment of the Venetians themselves has, over the years, been made into a gated enclosure for the use of the Biennale alone. The people of Venice can only get in if they buy a ticket, just like everyone else. So much for Napoleon’s public gardens. Maybe next time, the Biennale should celebrate itself by giving its territory back to the locals for their own purposes for a while.
Become a Sustaining Donor This September
Between the reemergence of right-wing red-baiting and Donald Trump’s use of the chilling National Security Presidential Memorandum–7 to criminalize left political organizing, we’re seeing McCarthyism reborn before our eyes.
This assault on democracy cannot be ignored or wished away. Resisting it requires bravery in the face of threats and repression, a steadfast commitment to the truth, and the unwavering belief that we can—and will—overcome this darkness.
We must have an independent media that sets the record straight, unearths corruption and abuses of power, and advances a politics of justice and dignity for all if we’re to win this fight.
That’s why I’m writing to you today. This September, The Nation needs to add 100 monthly donors to sustain our progressive journalism. Your contribution makes the next investigative report, the next truth-speaking column, and the next pathbreaking essay all possible.
I hope you’ll support our work with a recurring donation today. If you donate $10 or more a month, we’ll send you a brand new “Hands Off the Free Press!” sticker to recognise your commitment to our cause. Please, donate today.
Onward,
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editor and Publisher, The Nation
More from The Nation
America Without the NFL America Without the NFL
Chuck Klosterman’s Football is a eulogy for the sport on the eve of its decline.
Edward Said: Between Worlds Edward Said: Between Worlds
A new film biography depicts the Palestinian writer as still out of place—and ahead of his time.
Imani Thompson’s Grad-School Thriller Imani Thompson’s Grad-School Thriller
In Honey, the novelist offers a different take on the campus satire.
Subject: Untitled Subject: Untitled
Ars Poetica in Questions Ars Poetica in Questions
Love and Literature in Leslie Fiedler’s America Love and Literature in Leslie Fiedler’s America
When will the American novel grow up?