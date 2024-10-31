Politics / Trump’s Not the Only Top Republican Whose Fascism Is Showing Former Vice President Henry Wallace warned eighty years ago about the threat posed by politicians like today’s GOP leaders. Edit

US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate J. D. Vance looks on as US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with House Speaker (R-LA) Mike Johnson during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

When House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Louisiana Republican who schemed to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, appeared Sunday at the Republican presidential nominee’s Madison Square Garden rally, he concluded his otherwise forgettable complaints about “woke ideology” with a fevered declaration that, “We’re not in a battle this time between two different political parties. It’s much deeper than that. There’s something much more fundamental going on,” argued the speaker.

The speaker claimed that:

We’re in a battle between two completely different visions for who we are as a nation and who we’re going to be. We revere the founding principles. We revere our Judeo-Christian foundations. We revere individual freedom and limited government, and the rule of law, and peace through strength, and fiscal responsibility, free markets, human dignity, secure borders. But the other team doesn’t anymore, my friends. This is not your father’s Democratic Party. They are now full on to Marxism and socialism. They don’t envision for us to save the founding principles in the greatest nation in the history of the world. Instead, what they envision for us is that we will be some sort of European-style Marxist, borderless utopia.

PolitiFact immediately pointed out that Johnson’s remarks were based on “Pants on Fire” falsehoods.

But that correction did not prevent Johnson from hitting the road to promote his dishonest, and crudely divisive, claims about the Harris campaign, which is, in fact, backed by dozens of prominent Republicans who recognize that the Democratic ticket is closer to the American political mainstream than today’s GOP.

Johnson is not alone in his abandonment of the truth. Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance has been called out, again and again, for making racist and xenophobic statements about Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

It has become increasingly common, in these closing days of the campaign, to hear former Trump officials and high-ranking military leaders describe Trump’s rhetoric and behavior as fascist. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said that she agrees with the characterization, while describing Trump as a dictator in waiting.

In her closing argument to the American people, delivered Tuesday on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the vice president described Trump as “unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power.” The Democrat recounted the historic struggles of Americans who fought for individual liberty and fuller democracy. “They did not struggle, sacrifice and lay down their lives, only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms, only to see us submit to the will of another petty tyrant,” Harris declared. “The United States of America is not a vessel for the schemes of wannabe dictators. The United States of America is the greatest idea humanity ever devised.”

The focus on Trump is appropriate. But the threat does not end with this one man. The fact is that many prominent Republicans have embraced messaging that fits the definition of “American fascism” proffered during World War II by one of the most outspoken advocates for the struggle to defeat Nazi Germany.

There will always be those who claim that the mere mention of “fascism” or the “tactics of neo-fascist division” in an American context goes too far. But they fail to recognize that fascism takes many forms, as former Vice President Henry Wallace explained in his groundbreaking essay, “The Danger of American Fascism.” Writing for the New York Times in the spring of 1943, Franklin Roosevelt’s second vice president explained that, “The worldwide, age-long struggle between fascism and democracy will not stop when the fighting ends in Germany and Japan.”

Fascist thinking would remain a threat, even in the United States, warned Wallace. “The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact,” he observed. “Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity, every crack in the common front against fascism. They use every opportunity to impugn democracy. They use isolationism as a slogan to conceal their own selfish imperialism.”