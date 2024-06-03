Activism / Palestinian Liberation and Police Abolition Go Hand In Hand The severe repression of the recent encampment protests proves that these struggles are inexorably linked.

Pro-Palestinian protesters face off with the police in a demonstration at the University of California–Los Angeles on May 23, 2024. (Qian Weizhong / VCG via Getty Images)

Since the student movement for Palestinian liberation gained momentum this spring, universities and politicians have unleashed brutal police forces on campuses across the country. At the City College of New York, cops tasered and pepper-sprayed demonstrators, smashing teeth and breaking an ankle. At the University of Arizona, the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters; at Emory, they fired pepper balls and tased a young man who was already handcuffed and pinned to the ground; at Tulane, state troopers armed with sniper rifles took aim at students. Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested.

In keeping with American tradition, the cops are also openly embracing nationalist vigilantes. UCLA’s encampment was attacked by a mob of Zionists wielding fireworks, pepper spray, wooden boards, and poles while police watched quietly from the sidelines. Their own raid would wait until the next evening. At the University of Chicago, cops in riot gear stood by as Proud Boys charged the student encampment. Vigilante violence aligns with the interests of the state, the university, and the police in their deep investment in the ongoing genocide in Palestine—in a nation-state’s capacity to quell civilian resistance to the slaughter they sponsor.

The broken bones and bloodshed on campuses across America are not isolated instances of police overreach—it’s business as usual for cops. Their escalating violence, enticed by university administrations and elected officials, is an attempt to shatter the increasingly powerful interfaith, interracial coalition that stands against the “unholy alliance” of ethno-nationalist movements and their exchange of tactics, weapons, intelligence, and ideology. Under the guise of “safety,” the police exist to stifle domestic dissent against a racial capitalist system that seeks to consume us all.

On April 17, Columbia students set up a Gaza Solidarity Encampment on the school’s east lawn, inspiring students across the world to follow suit. Columbia invited the NYPD on campus to clear the encampment the next day. Despite the arrests of 108 students, organizers quickly reorganized the encampment on the west lawn. Opportunistic politicians called for National Guard deployments, a threat echoed by university officials during negotiations. House Speaker Mike Johnson parachuted onto the locked-down campus for a press conference alongside Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. He was the first horseman of the chud-pocalypse: a horde of Zionists and Christian nationalists massed outside campus the following day, screaming, “Go back to Gaza!”

On April 29, university officials left notices instructing students to leave or risk suspension, severing negotiations and prompting another defensive mobilization. That night, organizers liberated Hamilton Hall (a tradition at Columbia) and renamed it after 6-year-old Palestinian martyr Hind Rajab.

The next day, the campus was locked down and New York City Mayor Eric Adams exploited racist smears like “terrorist” and “outside agitator” to create a pretext for police violence. Then the NYPD descended en masse, throwing flash-bang grenades and firing an errant gunshot, which the NYPD’s 86-person communications team neglected to disclose. Though Mayor Adams claimed that there were “no injuries,” several protesters were hospitalized—police stomped on one organizer’s face so hard their eye socket was fractured. The Washington Post later learned that a group of “business titans” had privately urged Adams to crack down, with some of them telling him that they had donated to his reelection campaign.

Activists from CCNY faced even more severe police brutality that night. They were incarcerated near Columbia demonstrators at 1 Police Plaza, where cops forced some protesters to remove their hijabs. Though the students who took over Hind’s Hall face misdemeanor charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged CUNY protesters with felonies. The NYPD released a list of addresses for all arraigned protesters to reporters (quickly reposted to pro-Zionist websites as part of their decade-long doxing campaign). A Craigslist posting offered $20 for clear face photos of “Columbia University Hamas Supporters” the next day.