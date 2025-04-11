Politics / America Is Now One Giant Milgram Experiment Stanley Milgram would have understood this morally cretinous moment all too well.

A member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus holds a picture of Kilmar Abrego Garcia during a news conference to discuss Abrego Garcia’s arrest and deportation d at Cannon House Office Building on April 9, 2025, in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

On the Ides of March, Saturday the 15th, a Maryland resident was put on a plane and deported to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison. Kilmar Abrego Garcia was one of hundreds of Venezuelans and El Salvadorans flown to that prison—thanks to a sordid deal between Donald Trump and El Salvadoran strongman president Nayib Bukele—to be put to work doing involuntary hard labor.

Garcia wasn’t sent to CECOT because he had been convicted of a crime; a criminal conviction would have landed him in a US prison, with the legal rights accorded US prisoners. He was put on that plane and deported because of his alleged gang ties. In reality, however, it was because he was a Salvadoran asylum seeker in an era in which America’s leaders, the most powerful people on earth, have decided to make life for those fleeing poverty and violence a living hell.

Making matters worse, immigration courts had already found that Garcia had a credible fear of being murdered by gangs who had targeted his family should he be returned to El Salvador. The courts put a hold on deporting him in 2019. Garcia’s removal to CECOT was, therefore, in total disregard of an existing court order.

Last week, the US government admitted that Garcia had been deported as a result of an “administrative error,” but then went on to argue, implausibly, that because he was now outside of US jurisdiction the American government had no power to return him to his family in the US. Federal District Court Judge Paula Xinis wasn’t buying it and ordered Garcia to be immediately brought back.

So far, however, that hasn’t happened. On Monday, the US government gained another few days to comply with the court order, when Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay so that the Supreme Court could have more time to consider the case—an ominous decision given that, the same day, the Supreme Court ruled by a 6–3 majority that Immigration and Customs Enforcement could keep deporting migrants to CECOT using the odious rationale that the country was being invaded by gang-affiliated Venezuelans and thus that the Alien Enemies Act could be used to fast-track deportations and to do an end run around due-process obligations.

On Thursday evening, however, the Supreme Court did come back with an unsigned, unanimous ruling, saying that the US government had to “facilitate” the return of Garcia to the United States. At the same time, however, the justices returned the case to the lower court and asked the judge to “clarify” her directive vis-à-vis the government action required. As of Thursday night, however, the government had not yet indicated whether—or how—it intended to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“It’s completely outrageous,” Maureen Sweeney, a longtime immigration lawyer and current director of the Chacón Center for Immigrant Justice at the University of Maryland, told me. “It is an absolute violation of all of the Executive’s obligations under law, and a complete defiance of the law broadly. They [the Trump administration] are taking a position that would allow them to ignore every legal boundary in the immigration process and allow them to send immigrants anywhere in the world. This is just a completely unprecedented power grab by the executive. If the courts don’t stop that power grab, that’s the constitutional crisis that we are facing.”

No one has been held to account for the “administrative error” that led to Garcia’s deportation into forced labor (which we might also think of as slavery). In fact, when the DOJ attorney responsible for arguing the case expressed frustration about what had happened, he was instantly placed on leave for not showing enough loyalty to Trump’s deportation efforts. Meanwhile, far from apologizing for the mistake, Vice President JD Vance doubled down, going onto Fox & Friends to denounce Garcia for being a convicted gang member (he’s not been “convicted” of such an act), for having unpaid traffic violations, for not being “exactly ‘father of the year,’” and sneering at those Stateside who bothered to care about his fate. Essentially, Vance said that while the process may have been flawed, the end result—a deportation into slavery—was well merited.

In the early 1960s, a Yale psychologist, Stanley Milgram, published the findings of a remarkable experiment he had done, in which he had sought to understand whether ordinary Americans could be convinced to inflict pain on strangers —in the parameters of the experiment, escalating electric shocks—simply because a person in authority ordered them to do so. Milgram’s results were stark: It turned out that many Americans weren’t too different from the Good Germans of the Nazi era, in that they were quite capable of obeying clearly immoral orders and often remarkably incapable of resisting those orders.

More than 60 years on, the Milgram Experiment is being conducted not in a laboratory setting but on the United States writ large. And it is disconcertingly clear that people from high-level functionaries such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio down to low-level government employees just trying to keep their jobs in an era which DOGE is looking for excuses to fire them are more than capable of running with ghastly orders. In Trump’s fascist netherworld, there are a shockingly large number of Good Americans, people who seem incapable of rejecting unjust orders or understanding the moral implications of acquiescence in organized cruelty.