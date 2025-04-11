Culture / 9 Ways You Can Save the Internet Right Now Because the danger to cultural preservation has never been greater. Edit

(Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

Much of the Internet has vanished over the 30 years since it began—once-thriving GeoCities pages, Flash games, MySpaces, Vines, blogs, bulletin boards and so much more, all gone for good. A lot was lost through ordinary human bumbling, as companies shuttered, technology broke down, and engineering teams disbanded, scattering institutional knowledge. We’ve also seen the deliberate destruction of online publications and their archives, from Peter Thiel’s successful attack on Gawker in 2016 to Paramount Global’s bewildering decision to shutter the MTV News Archive last year.

In recent weeks the Trump administration has erased tens of thousands of government Web pages, including memorials to military heroes, health information, Census Bureau datasets, and climate change resources. The ferocity and scale of this deletion spree—in tandem with devastating funding cuts to venerable federal institutions and programs including the National Institutes of Health, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and USAID—suggest something almost like hatred for the moral and intellectual achievements of better times (and better leaders) in the United States.

The partial and haphazard restoration of deleted government sites in response to court orders and/or public outcry only underscores their fragility, as the White House continues to accelerate its attacks on academic research, climate science, libraries, universities, and public education.

The danger to cultural preservation has never been greater.

The excitement of discovery that exploded over the buzzing, bleeping 56K modems of the 1990s gave the Internet its first character. Suddenly we were all part of an egalitarian, people-powered global network filled with literature chats, text-based games, and Hampsterdance. Where TV and radio had broadcast media for passive consumption, this wild new toy gave people the chance not only to talk back, but to make direct contact with other players, viewers and readers, and form our own private networks outside of corporate control.

But bit by bit the Man took the Internet back, clogging it with commercial algorithms and data mining schemes, fracturing, seizing, and manipulating all the connections they could lay their hands on. Corporate power gathered by the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon grew to impose far more control over private speech and communications than had ever existed before the 21st century.

These are scary times for anyone who values life in a free and pluralistic society, but we aren’t powerless. The good news is that many of the anchors and much of the spirit of the old people-powered Webare all still around; a renewal of the original forces that animated the Internet can return our kidnapped culture to its senses. Everyone can take part and harness that energy. It will work, and it’s fun as hell.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, the Data Rescue Project, Common Crawl, and other initiatives backed by colleges, universities, museums, libraries, and governments have spent long years archiving the Internet and giving private individuals all the tools we need and more to help create and safeguard our digital culture.

Here’s how: by saving everything you personally think ought to be saved. A 5-terabyte external hard drive costs less than $150 these days. Get one, and start filling it. Get a second one for a backup. Print out the things you think are most important—and keep copies in different places. This sounds absurd! It isn’t! Save all the records you can, because we’re going to need them when we get to the other side.

Last month in The New Yorker, Julian Lucas reported on r/DataHoarder, a subreddit with more than 845,000 people talking about how to create and maintain digital archives of anything and everything you can think of, datasets, academic papers, medical records, TV commercials, repair guides, films, rock shows—and government records. When the Data Rescue Center’s Sebastian Majstorovic started archiving threatened US Census records in February, the site went down before he’d managed to download a few hundred gigabytes. But “nerds who care” had grabbed the rest of the archives, and the Data Rescue Center was able to fill in the complete backup.

“Web archiving is a team sport,” Mark Graham told me recently. He is the director of the Wayback Machine, a collection of more than 928 billion Web pages begun by the Internet Archive’s founder, Brewster Kahle, in 1995. Graham recently told NPR that the Internet Archive has backed up some 73,000 Webgovernment websites that were purged since Donald Trump took office in January, including the only copy then available of the interactive timeline detailing the events of January 6 that had been published by the J6 Committee: