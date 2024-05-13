Society / The Gaza Crisis We’re Not Talking About There is disturbing evidence of a sustained Israeli campaign of sexual violence against men and boys.

Demonstrators gather in Times Square in support of Palestinians on April 5, 2024. (Fatih Aktas / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Over the last few months, I’ve settled into a new morning routine. I heat the tea kettle, arrange the mint teabag and a sliced lemon on the counter, then take a seat at the small table in my kitchen. There, I open my phone and confront the unfolding horrors in Gaza.

One morning, the top of my feed showed, without warning, images of detained Palestinian men and boys—some as young as 12 years old—stripped to their underwear, blindfolded, handcuffed, and marshaled by the Israeli military.

While scrolling through the news coverage and the outrage on social media, I noticed that much of the discourse failed to see these images for what they were: clear-cut evidence of sexual violence.

Despite being documented in more than two dozen international conflicts, conflict-related sexual violence (or CRSV) against men and boys remains relatively under-discussed. These cases are difficult to identify and are rarely acknowledged as war crimes—which in turn, reproduces harmful gendered norms that view women as the only plausible victims of CRSV.

Over the last seven months, reports on Gaza have mostly centered on women and children. There are clear reasons for this: At the time of this writing, women and children constitute nearly 70 percent of the total death toll in Gaza since October 7. Not only have the bombardments displaced nearly 1 million Gazan women and girls, but they have also severely disrupted maternal, infant, and child health services through the destruction of health facilities and restrictions to water and electricity supplies, as well as access to food and medicine.

However, to understand the scope of the sexual and reproductive health threats occurring in Gaza, we must also illuminate how those very harms are inflicted upon and affect Palestinian men and boys.

Since October 7, more than 4,000 Palestinian men, women, and children have been detained in Gaza. In March, the UN reported that 1,002 Palestinian detainees (872 men and 26 boys) who had been released had alleged being brutally beaten, forced to remain in prolonged stress positions (a man was forced to sit on an electrical probe, causing burns to his anus), and/or sexually assaulted (beatings of the genitals and groping).

Last week, a report from CNN, leaked by Israeli whistleblowers, alleged gruesome tactics of torture against Palestinian detainees at the Sde Teiman military base in the Negev desert. One of the released detainees from the camp was Dr. Mohammed al-Ran, the head of the surgical unit at Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, who recalled being blindfolded, involuntarily stripped, piled on top of other nearly naked men, and sometimes forced to witness torture inflicted on other detainees. Dr. al-Ran recounted the words of a fellow detainee who asked him to find his wife and let her know that “it’s better for them to be martyrs…than to be captured and held here [in the camp].”

As I looked at the images from Gaza, my mind flashed back to 2017, when I worked with Syrian and Afghani refugees in Detroit. I’d often hear stories of survivors of sexual violence—both men and women—during their time escaping from armed conflict. These experiences have shaped my career in public health, which is centered on sexual and reproductive health rights, including gender-based violence, among vulnerable populations. Perhaps, it was my professional background that instantaneously acknowledged the images as an example of what CRSV against men can look like. Or perhaps the images triggered a childhood memory—one formed in the aftermath of another genocide.

It was 1999, and I couldn’t resist eavesdropping on my mother and a group of women she had invited over for Arabic coffee. Guests would often request that their coffee grounds be read, a practice known as tabseer, which served as a form of fortune-telling. After a few minutes, my mom picked up Farida’s cup. She was a neighbor who had settled in our town after being displaced during the ethnic cleansing in the former Yugoslavia.

After a few pensive minutes, my mom grabbed Farida’s hand and said, “There’s a young boy with the letter ‘H’…” Farida’s eyes had a kind of sadness that I can only describe as mourning someone who is still alive. She let out a cry that sounded like it had been buried within her and was struggling to get out. I later learned that “H” was Hakim, who in 1992, at the age of 19, was taken from a village in Kosovo, stripped to his underwear, brutally beaten, and sexually threatened by Serbian soldiers.

This type of violence against men has long been a neglected discourse despite the historical evidence showing that it is a common occurrence.

CRSV against men and boys has been documented in more than 25 different armed conflicts, suggesting that its incidence is much higher than presumed. In one concentration camp in Sarajevo, 80 percent of the male detainees were reportedly raped. During the Rwandan genocide, Tutsi men and boys were often castrated and forced to have sex with HIV-positive women. A 2018 United Nations report on the genocide in Myanmar showed that men and boys were subject to rape, genital mutilation, and sexual torture. Reports from Syria show that young men, boys, and transgender women are subject to sexual violence, including sexual slavery, where detained people are held captive and used to “satisfy the sexual needs” of authorities.

Several studies over the years have shown the negative health consequences of male survivors of CRSV , including incapacity to sexually perform with their partners, genital and anal fissures, urinary and fecal incontinence, memory loss, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and suicidal ideations.

But if the evidence is clear, so are the reasons evidence gets overlooked. Interviews with judges and lawyers from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) revealed that many of them held patriarchal as well as misogynistic views of survivors and were influenced by their own cultural norms when examining CRSV cases.

Patriarchy positions men as the pillars of not only their families but also their communities. Thus, when a man becomes a victim of sexual violence, he is often deemed to have been emasculated, aligning with the gender that is socially and culturally deemed “inferior.” For example, many of the judges at the ICTY, a majority of whom were men, dismissed cases where the victims of sexual violence were men and expressed that they viewed female victims as fragile, something that made the judges uncomfortable to ask questions. This reluctance to hear testimonies hinders many survivors from speaking up.