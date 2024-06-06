World / The UK’s Likely Next Prime Minister Is Waging a Racist War Against the Left Keir Starmer is obsessed with purging every scrap of dissent from the Labour Party. He should be careful what he wishes for.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech in Glasgow on May 24, 2024. (Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images)

Keir Starmer is one lucky general. As Britain prepares to choose its next government on July 5, the leader of the opposition Labour Party is up against a Conservative Party that, after 14 years in power, is reeling from an incessant churn of cabinet appointments and resignations, seemingly endless ethics, harassment, and abuse scandals, bruising infighting, and a disastrous tenure that has left the country on life support. Barring a turnaround unprecedented in political history, the Conservatives are not just going to lose the general election. They are going to lose catastrophically. For Starmer, all roads appear to lead straight to 10 Downing Street.

But the UK news agenda last week was not dominated by tales of Tory collapse or the Labour Party’s triumphant forward march. Instead, it was Labour’s attempted purge of Diane Abbott, Britain’s first Black female MP, that led the headlines. Rather than spend his time confronting his nominal opponent, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, General Starmer had decided, once again, to go to war with his real enemy: the left of his own party.

Abbott is just one of a long string of left-wingers who have been subjected to a relentless campaign of repression from the party’s leadership. This is despite the left’s feeble status within Labour. Even at the height of its influence, when Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader, the parliamentary Labour Party was dominated by centrist and right-wing MPs. Corbyn has now been ousted from the party, leaving the left even more diminished. But the right-wing faction, drunk on power and in firm control of Labour’s internal apparatus, is still itching to remove each and every dissenting voice from the party to a degree that even Tony Blair never tried.

Abbott, an iconic figure in British politics, managed to hang on following enormous backlash both in and outside the party, including from several high-profile Black figures, over her ill-treatment and humiliation. Others have been less fortunate.

Last week, Faiza Shaheen, the daughter of a car mechanic and a professor of economics known for her research on class and inequality, was suddenly barred from running as the Labour candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green, a London seat she had been fighting to win for over five years. Her crime? Detailing her own experiences of Islamophobia within the party and liking a tweet of a Jon Stewart sketch from many years ago, with text that made reference to the Israel lobby. A visibly shaken Shaheen gave multiple interviews about the cruel nature of her dismissal, but the party held firm. She has now resigned her Labour membership and is standing as an independent.

Shaheen was one of a vanishingly small number of left-wingers to get selected as Labour candidates, since the party’s internal machine, now controlled by a right-wing clique, had worked for years to block socialists and trade unionists from standing. Meanwhile, Starmer’s allies have had no qualms about dishing out seats to themselves and their friends.

Starmer denies that a purge has taken place. Instead, he has claimed that he is simply trying to get the “highest quality” candidates to stand—a brazen lie, especially when clearly racist double standards are in operation.

Take Neil Coyle—a white male MP firmly on the party’s right who will be on the ballot paper at the next election even though he racially abused a journalist and had a complaint of sexual harassment upheld against him. Or Barry Sheerman, another ally of the current leadership who joked about how there’d been a “run on silver shekels” when two Jewish businessmen missed out on peerages. Sheerman got a mere slap on the wrist. Meanwhile, the Black MP Kate Osamor was suspended from the party for months for highlighting genocide in Gaza.

So what explains this inward-looking, unnecessary civil war, when the Labour Party is on the cusp of power?

The late cultural theorist Stuart Hall summarized it best:

The right of the labour movement, to be honest, has no ideas of any compelling quality, except the instinct for short-term political survival. It would not know an ideological struggle if it stumbled across one in the dark. The only “struggle” it engages in with any trace of conviction is the one against the left.

This is why, even as it tries to smash the left, Labour has welcomed the defection of right-wing Tory MPs like Natalie Elphicke—a woman who used a debate about the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s misconduct to demonize refugees, launched an unhinged attack on football star Marcus Rashford’s campaigning on child poverty, and was suspended from Parliament for trying to “improperly influence” the penalty meted out to her sex-offender husband.

It’s also why Starmer proudly spoke to The Sun, a venomous racist rag owned by Rupert Murdoch, about his plans to demonize immigrants. Starmer pledged during his 2020 leadership campaign to not just defend immigration but also avoid the controversial newspaper—widely boycotted in Liverpool for its outrageous victim-blaming coverage of the Hillsborough football disaster in 1989—altogether. Three years later, he said he was “happy to work with The Sun.”

But this, of course, is the Starmer way. A political chameleon, the Labour leader has displayed his true colours—a technocratic centrist, fixated on control and conformity, with a chilling disdain for democracy.