World / I Dedicated My Life to the Labour Party. Keir Starmer’s Stance on Gaza Made Me Leave. The first Arab Muslim woman on Manchester’s city council writes about why she resigned over the party leader’s endorsement of Israel’s humanitarian blockade.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on stage during the final day of the Labour Party conference on October 11, 2023, in Liverpool, England. (Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

I have dedicated much of my life to the Labour Party over the last decade. In 2019, I was proudly elected as the first visibly Muslim, Arab-heritage woman to represent Manchester City Council.

Although my family has always been political, we certainly weren’t loyal to any particular party; my father felt that aligning yourself with one party was a way to lose your political power. But I’d managed to convince them not only to vote Labour but to join the party and support its campaigning activities.

I believed in Labour. Its values of justice and equality reflected my own, and I was committed to helping the party kick out the Conservatives, who have decimated this country through austerity, chaos, and corruption at the expense of regular working people for the last 13 years. Even when I didn’t agree with everything my party leaders did, I felt secure that we were all fundamentally on the same page.

But, in the weeks since the Israel-Gaza war has broken out, Labour leader Keir Starmer and some of his colleagues in the shadow cabinet have taken stances on the conflict that cross too many moral and ethical red lines for me. So it was with a heavy heart that on October 16, I made the decision to resign from the Labour Party.

I am not alone. There are now over 20 local politicians across the UK who have resigned their positions from the Labour Party because of Starmer’s actions in relation to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The final straw for me was an October 11 radio interview in which Starmer was asked whether Israel’s right to defend itself extended to the siege of Gaza. Here is the exchange:

Interviewer: “A siege is appropriate? Cutting off power, cutting off water?”

Starmer: “I think Israel does have that right. It is an ongoing situation. Obviously everything should be done within international law.”

This stance was then backed up by Labour’s shadow attorney general, Emily Thornberry.

Starmer is a former human rights lawyer. He must know that collective punishment and the withholding of an occupied civilian population’s basic needs are contraventions of international humanitarian law. There was no gray area here.