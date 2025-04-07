Comment / April 7, 2025

Trump Has Created a Legal Nightmare

The president is using obscure statutes in shocking ways as part of his anti-immigrant witch hunt.

Gaby Del Valle
Two cutouts of US President Donald Trump and a cutout of White House 'border czar' Tom Homan stand alongside photos of former US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris behind bars at a "Deportation Center" vendor booth during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, February 20, 2025.
Cutouts of Donald Trump and White House “border czar” Tom Homan at a “Deportation Center” vendor booth during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 20, 2025.(Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

University students snatched off the streets and spirited away by plainclothes agents of the state. So-called “enemy aliens” shipped to a Central American prison with no semblance of due process. AI-fueled witch hunts against dissidents. This is life under Donald Trump’s immigration regime. The sterile language of the federal immigration bureaucracy fails to meet the urgency of the moment. Instead, the words that come to mind are evocative of authoritarian governments: kidnappings, abductions, disappearances.

Trump’s justifications for these depredations are no less alarming. The students abducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, we’re told, are supporters of terrorism whose presence in the country threatens US foreign policy interests. The Venezuelan migrants flown to a brutal Salvadoran prison in blatant defiance of a judicial order, Trump assures us, are vicious gang members who don’t need due process. The evidence provided for these bombastic allegations is—to put it mildly—scant. Attending a protest or writing an op-ed critical of Israel is all it takes to brand someone a foreign policy threat. Tattoos of any kind function as proof of gang membership.

Heinous as they are, these actions aren’t entirely unprecedented. ICE has been accused of targeting activists in the past, though not necessarily ones with legal status; for over a decade, the agency has used overly broad gang databases to indiscriminately round up immigrants. Even the mechanics of the recent arrests—plainclothes officers following someone to their home or on their commute, refusing to identify themselves—are a standard part of immigration enforcement.

Trump isn’t starting from scratch on the legal front, either. At every turn, his administration has cited laws that have been on the books for decades or even centuries. It’s likely that the courts will disagree with some of these interpretations, but there was a legal architecture in place waiting for Trump to exploit it.

Students who have criticized their universities’ complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza—or protested Israel’s actions at all—are being rounded up under the auspices of the Immigration Act of 1952, passed at the height of the McCarthy era. That law, also known as the McCarran-Walter Act, allows the secretary of state to declare someone “deportable” if their presence in the country is deemed to have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences.” The “foreign policy bar,” as it’s called, has rarely been invoked. One of the most recent examples dates back to the 1990s. In that instance, a federal judge—Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry—declared it unconstitutional, though her decision was later reversed by an appeals court.

The Alien Enemies Act, which Trump has invoked to send Venezuelans, including asylum seekers, to El Salvador, dates back all the way to the 18th century. It has been used against far more people than the foreign policy bar, most recently to justify the internment of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. But until now, the law has been invoked only in times of war. Despite Trump’s claim that Venezuelan migrants’ presence in the country amounts to “an invasion and predatory incursion into the United States,” we are not currently at war with Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang that the administration claims is wreaking havoc on the country.

Current Issue

Cover of April 2025 Issue
April 2025 Issue

While the laws Trump is using aren’t new, his administration’s manipulation of these statutes to punish dissidents and asylum seekers is largely unprecedented. (That said, other provisions of the McCarran-Walter Act have previously been used against academics and journalists who have criticized the US, as well as against pro-Palestinian activists.) But it’s instructive that laws written with enemies of the state in mind—alleged foreign spies who threatened the early Republic, communist sympathizers during the Cold War—are being used against the new enemies of the state. Nor is it shocking that Trump, whose political career began with promises to build a wall and deport “illegals,” is now targeting legal immigrants, including permanent residents and visa holders. In a hypothetical universe in which Trump managed to deport every single undocumented immigrant, ICE’s work still wouldn’t be done. The list of targets would simply expand further, as it already has.

None of this was inevitable, and liberals bear some responsibility too. The moment Trump left office in 2021, Republicans resumed their hysterics over supposed lawlessness at the border. Rather than countering them, Democrats tried to appease them. By Trump’s second term, some Democrats were eager to aid in his deportation efforts. Many of the same Democrats who bought into the “migrant crime wave” narrative also smeared student protesters as antisemites for opposing Israel’s relentless war on Gaza. The villainization of migrants and student protesters was a bipartisan affair. The results speak for themselves, and they show that the solution can’t simply be to change presidents. If we want to avoid an even deeper slide into authoritarianism, we have to change the laws and the system that enforces them.

Gaby Del Valle

Gaby Del Valle is a freelance immigration reporter who is based in Brooklyn.

More from The Nation

Columbia University faculty members gather in Manhattan to protest the university's concessions to President Donald Trump's administration on March 24, 2025.

Why Universities Must Start Litigating—and How Why Universities Must Start Litigating—and How

The litigation would afford schools a high-profile venue in which to detail the Trump administration’s lawlessness and aggression.

David Pozen, Ryan Doerfler, and Samuel Bagenstos

Donald Trump and Roy Cohn at a press conference.

Donald Trump’s Long Con Donald Trump’s Long Con

Trump’s “Art of” trilogy may be full of willful exaggeration but the books also reveal how the 1980s and 90s formed his dog-eat-dog worldview. 

Books & the Arts / John Ganz

A group of workers look on as President Donald Trump announces his new tarrifs plan at the White House Rose Garden

Trump’s Trade Wars Hark Back to an Economy That No Longer Exists Trump’s Trade Wars Hark Back to an Economy That No Longer Exists

The administration’s slapdash tariffs plan is an unworkable wish-fulfillment fantasy.

Dean Baker

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clasps the arm of a smiling Rachel Robinson while dressed in the team's colors. Robinson stands in front of the golf cart she rode in with her son as part of Jackie Robinson Day festivities.

The Dodgers Are Planning to Visit the White House. It’s a Disgrace. The Dodgers Are Planning to Visit the White House. It’s a Disgrace.

To meet with Trump now is to defile the memory of Dodgers great Jackie Robinson and to humiliate many of team’s own players.

Dave Zirin

A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the US Supreme Court as the Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic case is heard on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

This Supreme Court Case Is About More Than “Defunding” Planned Parenthood This Supreme Court Case Is About More Than “Defunding” Planned Parenthood

If South Carolina succeeds, there will be almost no check on states that discriminate against healthcare providers for any reason.

Rachel Rebouché

Barney Oursler, director of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee, is photographed at US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, Pennsylvania, January 23, 2025.

The Unemployment System Is Failing Workers. Barney Oursler’s Here to Help. The Unemployment System Is Failing Workers. Barney Oursler’s Here to Help.

Oursler and his staff at the Mon Valley Unemployment Committee have shown over the past 40 years what it means to really care about workers—on the job and off.

Daniel Napsha