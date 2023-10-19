Activism / October 19, 2023

The Jewish Justice Movement Is Being Reborn

At the Jewish Voice for Peace rally, thousands of protesters made clear that they will no longer allow the suffering of the Jewish people to be weaponized against others.

Dave Zirin
protesters wear shirts reading "not in our name", and hold posters that read "ceasefire," and "jews say never again"; demand ceasefire of Israel's bombing of Palestine

Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrators demand a cease-fire in the Israel and Gaza conflict on October 18, 2023, in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

(Matt McClain / Getty)

On October 18, several hundred US Jews—along with a few allies—were arrested for sitting in the rotunda of the Capitol building. We chanted, we sang, we dropped banners, and we spoke with a clear message: Stop the war on Gaza; cease the bombing; and end Israel’s war on the Palestinian people, which must no longer be waged in the name of Jews. When we occupied the space, we shed their jackets to reveal identical black T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Jews Say Cease Fire Now” on the back.

Aided by a melodious shofar, two dozen rabbis spoke about the moral urgency of the moment while thousands of fellow Jews chanted “Cease-fire now!” outside the building. Together, it created a cacophony of righteous trouble in the best tradition of our people. It recalled our ancestors who stood with the oppressed, who helped build the labor movement, and who devoted their lives to anti-racist struggle. For decades, that history often seemed distant. On Wednesday, it felt reborn.

Current Issue

Cover of October 30/November 6, 2023, Issue
October 30/November 6, 2023, Issue

Jewish Voice for Peace organized the rally on just a few days notice, and protesters came ready to be heard. The arresting officers kept asking people if they were going to give up their right to remain silent, and it was as if everyone shouted back, “Hell yeah!”

In many places, Jewish silence on the oppression of Palestinians has reigned for too long. But at this moment of crisis, protesters said what perhaps had gone unspoken at family gatherings or in places of worship: that we have had enough, that we will no longer allow the suffering of our people—the pogroms, the Holocaust, or the Hamas killings—to be weaponized against others. Our history gives us an extra responsibility to speak out for those facing the specter of genocide.

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden “never again” is a slogan, a bumper sticker, a rallying cry for more carnage. But for those inside and outside the Capitol, “never again” means exactly what it’s supposed to: “Never again” will we allow masses of people to be massacred. If the rest of the world turns a blind eye, the Jewish people will raise up and bear witness. David Friedman, the ambassador to Israel under Donald Trump, took to Twitter to say, “Any American Jew attending this rally is not a Jew—yes I said it!” Suffice it to say, Friedman, who spent years as a hack for the openly anti-Semitic Trump, is not in charge of who gets to be Jewish.

Almost certainly to Friedman’s chagrin, protesters made plain that there is nothing anti-Semitic about criticizing the Israeli state and there is nothing bigoted about standing up to US aid and support for Israel’s war on the Palestinian people. The gaslighting and gatekeeping of powerful officials like Friedman have made people of all backgrounds afraid to speak out, lest they be called anti-Semites. Jewish Voice for Peace is saying that people need to stand up against the slaughter nonetheless and that this fear and silence has deadly consequences.

This week in D.C. has felt historic: An emergent Jewish resistance has been a part of daily protests across the city. A thousand people on Monday blocked the entrances and exits to the White House. Nightly demonstrations have been taking place in front of the corridors of power. As I write this, Jewish people are being arrested at the Israeli embassy. But while Wednesday, October 18, will be remembered, it was also too small. The hundreds of Jews in the rotunda should have been thousands. The thousands outside the Capitol building should have been tens of thousands. This moment demands a Jewish revolt against the false messiahs of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, of the evangelical mega churches, and of too many politicians on both sides of the aisle. This isn’t about choosing “teams,” as Biden said. It’s about stopping a slaughter.

Jewish folks are not the center of this struggle. We’re part of a global resistance movement. But as Jews, we have a moral and political obligation to try to end the violence being inflicted in our name. It is time, at long last, to give up our right to remain silent.

Dave Zirin

Dave Zirin is the sports editor at The Nation. He is the author of 11 books on the politics of sports. He is also the coproducer and writer of the new documentary Behind the Shield: The Power and Politics of the NFL.

More from The Nation

Robert Malley, Biden administration special envoy for Iran, testifies about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill on May 25, 2022.

Disinformation and Deception in Tehran and Washington Disinformation and Deception in Tehran and Washington

A series of articles allege that some high-profile Western analysts and aides are working for the Iranian government. Are they spies? Or is someone trying to sabotage their work?

Nicolas Niarchos

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a campaign event at Refuge City Church on October 08, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Ron DeSantis Reminds America That Harvard and Yale Graduated An Ignorant Bigot Ron DeSantis Reminds America That Harvard and Yale Graduated An Ignorant Bigot

The GOP candidate’s anti-Palestinian hate-mongering is as dangerous as it is disqualifying.

John Nichols

Student Palestinian Group Holds Rally At Columbia University

Columbia University’s Double Standard for Palestinian Protests  Columbia University’s Double Standard for Palestinian Protests 

The rally by Students for Justice in Palestine faced organized counterprotesters, increased police presence, and limitations to access and assembly.

Ava Young-Stoner

Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 18, 2023.

My Family Is in Gaza. I Haven’t Been Able to Contact Them in Over a Week. My Family Is in Gaza. I Haven’t Been Able to Contact Them in Over a Week.

A Palestinian mother tells her story.

Asmaa Alkaisi

Jewish activists protest near the White House on October 16, 2023, calling for the US to demand an immediate cease-fire.

Jews Say “No” to War Crimes in Their Name Jews Say “No” to War Crimes in Their Name

An interview with a Jewish Voice for Peace activist as the group prepares for the largest action in its history—a mass rally demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Lizzy Ratner

Palestinian women are stopped by members of the Israeli security forces in the old city of Jerusalem as they arrive for the Friday noon prayer on October 13, 2023.

The Crackdown Has Begun: Israel Goes After Critics of Its Gaza War The Crackdown Has Begun: Israel Goes After Critics of Its Gaza War

Palestinians and Jews in Israel are being suspended from universities, fired from jobs, and subjected to night arrests—all because of social media posts.

Ghousoon Bisharat, Oren Ziv, and Baker Zoubi