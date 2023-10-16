Society / Solidarity With Palestine Is Not a Crime Governments, news outlets, and major corporations are making it clear: It is not acceptable to support Palestine right now.

Riot police arrest a protester during a banned demonstration in solidarity with Palestine at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, on October 14, 2023 (Firas Abdullah / Abaca / Sipa USA via AP)

Nearly 40 years ago, in a London Review of Books essay titled “Permission to Narrate,” Palestinian-American author and intellectual Edward Said wrote, “A disciplinary communications apparatus exists in the West both for overlooking most of the basic things that might present Israel in a bad light, and for punishing those who try to tell the truth.”

Said identified a “deep media compliance” in which “effective, and especially narrative, renderings of the Palestine-Israel contest are either attacked with near-unanimous force or ignored.”

Not much has changed since. In fact, the narrative of Israeli innocence and victimhood, and its corresponding counterpoint of unbridled Palestinian barbarity and evil, still holds sway over our media and political discourse. All Israeli deaths must be swiftly avenged without mercy, while Palestinian civilian deaths can only be lamented, if not flatly justified and legitimized. Criticism of Israeli government policies is routinely and baselessly conflated with anti-Semitism.

Especially in this moment of mass murder and trauma in Israel, the notion that Palestinians are real-life human beings—with all the hopes, dreams, doubts and dignity of everyone else, and whose aspirations for freedom, self-determination, and safety are just as legitimate as anyone else’s—is treated by many of the world’s most powerful governments and corporations as nothing less than a thought crime. All across the globe right now, people are being shut down for daring to express solidarity with Palestine.

In the hours and days following the massacre carried out by Hamas in southern Israel, American and Israeli officials decried the brutal murder of civilians, which was indeed unacceptable, inexcusable, and horrific. But at the same time, they called for an unacceptable and horrific response: an unrelenting assault on another civilian population—for collective punishment of Gaza in retribution for the gruesome events of Saturday, October 7. And in the week since the Hamas attacks, Israeli and US media and politics have turned explicitly genocidal.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared, “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything will be closed. We are fighting human animals and we will act accordingly.” As Israeli missiles turned entire neighborhoods in Gaza City to dust, an IDF spokesperson affirmed, “Our focus is on damage, not on precision.” The US State Department ordered its press officers not to include the phrases “de-escalation/ceasefire,” “end to violence/bloodshed,” and “restoring calm” in any statements.

When asked at a press conference if Israel is differentiating between Hamas fighters and Palestinian civilians, Israeli President Isaac Herzog incredulously replied,

“It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true, this rhetoric about civilians [being] not aware, not involved, it’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime, which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat.”

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz declared on Friday that Gazans will “not receive a drop of water or single battery until they leave the world.”

Writing in Jewish Currents, Raz Segal, an Israeli-born associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Stockton University, reported that the right-wing Israeli Channel 14 aired an interview calling for Israel to “turn Gaza to Dresden” and that “Channel 12, Israel’s most-watched news station, published a report about left-leaning Israelis calling to ‘dance on what used to be Gaza.’” (The attack on Gaza, Segal added, could be seen as “a textbook case of genocide unfolding in front of our eyes.”)

American television has also been awash in this rhetoric. Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on Fox News on October 10, claimed, “We’re in a religious war here and I’m with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself, level the place!” Far from walking that statement back, Graham proudly posted it on his own Twitter account.

Senator Marco Rubio proclaimed that Israel was dealing with “savages” who needed to be “eradicated.” Senator Tom Cotton urged Israel to “bounce the rubble” in Gaza. Nikki Haley, the current presidential candidate who previously served as the Trump administration’s US ambassador to the United Nations, declared the murders and kidnappings of Israelis not just an attack on Israel but “an attack on America,” adding, “They should have hell to pay for what they have just done,” and calling on Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish them.”