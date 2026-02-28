The US Attacks Iran in a War of Aggression The US has waged many wars—but this is one of the most senseless we’ve ever seen.

A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026.

(Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)

The recent threats of a new war against Iran, and the giant military deployment sent to carry out such a war, have now come to fruition. With Trump’s call for regime change, and the massive bombardment, this will not be a short, “one and done” attack. The US and Israel are at war with Iran.

The Iranian military is retaliating against US military targets in the surrounding countries, where there are numerous military bases and 40,000 US troops already deployed, as well as Israel. Early reports indicate that the US and Israel have targeted regime leaders, including potentially an effort to assassinate the top religious leader in Iran. There is no indication yet whether those efforts have succeeded. What we do know is that 51 people, many of them children, have reportedly been killed in an early attack on a school in an Iranian port city.

This war is illegal under both US domestic law and international law. It violates the US Constitution, which gives only Congress, not the president, the power to take the nation to war. The UN Charter is clear that use of military force is legal only if authorized by the Security Council or if “an armed attack occurs against a Member.” In this case, neither of these things happened.

It is too late to prevent this war from starting. But as was the case in the run-up to the Iraq War in 2002 and ’03, it is not too late to see that it will have devastating outcomes. The similarities with the Iraq war have made this war more likely; the differences show why war with Iran could be even more dangerous.

There’s one particularly ironic comparison between then and now: In 2002–03, a huge global movement—what The New York Times called “the second super-power”—emerged to challenge the drive toward war. It brought together a majority of the UN Security Council, a number of individual governments, including important US allies, and, crucially, millions of people, who mobilized to protest around the world. This movement came to a thundering crescendo on February 15, 2003, when what was then the largest protest in human history took place across almost 800 cities around the world. Congressional debate was public and fierce, and when the Authorization for the Use of Military Force was voted on in October 2002, significant minorities in both the House and Senate opposed the war. It was perhaps the most powerful anti-war movement we have ever seen.

And yet, at the height of that movement in 2023, just before the US invaded Baghdad, 72 percent of people in the US still supported going to war.

These days, the hard work of organizing to prevent a new war has been intense. Pushing Congress to reclaim its constitutional role of determining whether the US goes to war, demanding that only the UN can authorize military force, insisting that international law be taken seriously—these campaigns have been happening. But they were not as visible. With the Trump administration eager to lash out around the world with military force, refusing to consult with Congress or the United Nations, and disdaining international law, the UN and Congress had been far less public about the debate than in the past. Trump believes the only constraint on his power is his “own morality.” That has made building a visible protest movement focused on pressuring Congress and demanding that the UN step up to prevent war much harder—and more urgent.

And yet even without a huge and undeniable anti-war movement, only 18 of people support war against Iran. This might be because so many remember the devastation wrought by the war in Iraq. But with an administration more interested in motivating the MAGA base than in taking to account what most people actually think, open, hard-won congressional opposition wouldn’t ever have been enough to obstruct presidential power running wild.

While the Iraq anti-war movement accomplished a number of important goals, including playing a major role in precluding Bush’s war against Iran in 2007, it remains sobering that it could not prevent the war in Iraq. And 23 years later the consequences—economic, military, environmental, and most especially human—of war against Iran could be significantly worse than even the catastrophic costs of the Iraq war.

One reason has to do with the shift in regional power dynamics. Despite the collapse of Israel’s legitimacy around the world following its genocide in Gaza, Israel is militarily more powerful than ever, with hegemonic influence across the Middle East. Following decades of ethnic cleansing, occupation, and apartheid, Israel has obliterated Gaza and caused massive destruction in the West Bank. Tel Aviv’s regional opponents have been profoundly weakened by two years of US-backed Israeli attacks against Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Qatar, and Iran. Israel launched attacks against Gaza flotilla ships in international waters near Tunisia, Malta and Greece, without any consequence. Israel’s uninspected nuclear arsenal is never even mentioned as a major destabilizing factor across the Middle East. And with Washington still providing massive support to Israel, there is little to prevent a US-Israeli assault on Iran from quickly escalating to a major regional war. A more powerful Israel means a more dangerous region and a more dangerous world.