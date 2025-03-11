Feature / Going for Green: Uruguay’s Renewable Energy Revolution With no fossil fuel reserves to rely on and domestic demand rising, the country had to get creative—or go broke just trying to keep the lights on. Here’s how they did it.

Illustration by Tim Robinson.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue, with the headline “Uruguay’s Green Power Revolution.”

Much of the vast landscape of Uruguay remains true to its historical image—down to the lone gaucho roaming the pampas. But there have been some notable additions. Towering white wind turbines and glistening solar panels are now as much a part of the iconography of Uruguay as the grass itself, though they began to pop up across the country only in recent years, and seemingly all at once. Not exactly tourist attractions, they are the most visible evidence of a green energy transformation that continues to turn heads the world over: Despite having far fewer resources than the United States, Germany, and other wealthy nations that have been painfully slow to reduce their consumption of fossil fuels amid the deepening climate crisis—as of 2023, only 21.4 percent of the US power supply comes from renewables—Uruguay greened its grid in under a decade.

Copyright © 2025 by Natasha Hakimi Zapata. This excerpt originally appeared in Another World Is Possible: Lessons for America From Around the Globe, by Natasha Hakimi Zapata. Published by the New Press. Reprinted here with permission.

Once reliant on exorbitantly priced fossil fuel imports for nearly half of its energy needs, Uruguay has gone from suffering frequent blackouts and power cuts to relative energy sovereignty based almost entirely on electricity generated from a stable mix of wind, solar, hydroelectric, and bioenergy sources. Although Uruguay’s radical experiment is now largely viewed as an international success story, it was far from a given that the Uruguayans would succeed when they set out in the early aughts to achieve what no other country in the world had yet managed. And the stakes couldn’t have been higher: Not only could a failure on this scale have sunk the newly elected left-leaning Frente Amplio party while continuing to plague Uruguay with periods of destabilizing blackouts; it could very well have set back the cause of green energy around the globe, vindicating those who claimed that it was simply not possible for this relatively new technology to meet an entire nation’s energy needs.

Uruguay’s green energy revolution, which began in earnest in 2008, has its roots in the origins of the nation. Unlike Argentina and Brazil, its much larger and more famous neighbors, Uruguay has never had any naturally occurring fossil fuels. Founded in 1825 in the age of industrialization—a time when countries would become increasingly dependent on coal, oil, and gas—Uruguay was at an immediate energy disadvantage. It wasn’t until the advent of hydroelectric power at the end of the 19th century that the country was able to use its rivers to help meet its power needs. To this day, Uruguay continues to rely heavily on its dams, including the imposing Salto Grande on the Río Uruguay, whose power is shared with Argentina, and several on the Río Negro. For decades, electricity from those dams and from generators running on gas and oil imported largely from Argentina and Brazil met Uruguayans’ energy needs. The whole system was run by the National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmissions, or UTE, the state-owned electric utility that held a monopoly on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity since its founding in 1912.

Lights out: Electrical engineer Gonzalo Casaravilla remembers studying by candelight during blackouts in Montevideo. (Courtesy of Gonzalo Casaravilla)

Unfortunately, that mix of hydroelectric and fossil fuel power had never been sufficient. The hydroelectric generators could provide up to 80 percent of the country’s energy needs during any given year—depending on how much rain fell. Fossil fuels helped make up the shortfalls, but power cuts and blackouts were common. During petroleum shortages, Uruguayans were plunged into darkness, disrupting government functions, businesses, and households. Gonzalo Casaravilla, an electrical engineer and a professor at the University of the Republic (UdelaR), remembers having to study by candlelight when power cuts dimmed his native Montevideo. It was one of the reasons he became interested in electrical engineering, he told me. In 2000, he and the mechanical engineer José Cataldo led the team that installed the country’s first modern wind generator on Cerro de los Caracoles, a hill in the southeastern department of Maldonado. Casaravilla would later work with Ruben Chaer, another electrical engineer at UdelaR, to develop innovative tools for the simulation and operation of Uruguay’s electrical system.

As Casaravilla and his fellow academics gained expertise in renewable energy as a possible solution to their country’s chronic energy crises, political change began to sweep through Uruguay, culminating in 2004 with the election of Tabaré Vázquez, an oncologist from a working-class background, who became head of the left-wing political party Frente Amplio and the country’s first socialist president. Vázquez’s election marked the end of 179 years of a two-party system—and the start of a radical experiment that would transform everything from the nation’s income distribution to its energy grid. Previous Uruguayan governments had invested little in the country’s grid, and Vázquez was determined to take a different route. In 2006, during power outages caused by a drought that was a harbinger of climate-change-driven crises to come, his government put out calls for renewable energy projects that could lead to energy sovereignty down the road.

These first calls were largely unsuccessful; major multinational wind and solar power firms, busy with lucrative projects in wealthier nations, showed little interest in Uruguay. Then, in 2008, as the global financial crisis was forcing governments around the world to slash investments in social programs and infrastructure projects, Uruguay experienced a record-breaking drought that dramatically shrank its rivers and reservoirs. UTE was forced to buy oil and gas from Argentina and Brazil to meet almost 70 percent of Uruguay’s energy needs, causing the cost of electricity to skyrocket. Even in years with average rainfall, costs could often skyrocket to $1.1 billion a year. According to UTE, droughts and fluctuations in oil pricing threatened to more than double that, bringing Uruguay’s annual energy bill to $2.5 billion. Recognizing the threat that the latest energy crisis also posed to funding for broader social projects aimed at tackling poverty, Vázquez and his government turned to addressing it with added urgency. One of their first steps was to establish the National Directorate of Energy. To lead the newly minted department, they enlisted another academic.

Nationwide overhaul: Physicist Ramón Mendez (left) and mechanical engineer José Cataldo had their work cut out for them resolving their country’s energy crisis. (Kleinman Center for Energy Policy; Presidential Archive of Uruguay)

A physicist, Ramón Méndez had spent most of his career studying what happened in the first millionth of the second after the big bang, but he caught the attention of the Vázquez administration after he stated during interviews that the country was capable of transitioning fully to renewable energy within a decade.

“At the time, outside of academia, renewable energy sources were hardly mentioned in Uruguay,” Méndez told me with a knowing laugh. “What I was saying seemed utopian. Few people believed it could happen.”

In 2008, Méndez created a plan for the country’s energy policy through 2030. The plan, which established short-, medium-, and long-term goals to diversify Uruguay’s energy supply and green the grid by 2015, was based firmly on the idea that energy policy could be used as a tool for social justice. To Méndez and his peers on the left, access to affordable energy is a human right. Any program that addressed Uruguay’s rolling energy crises, in Méndez’s view, would have a lasting impact only if it also bettered people’s lives and strengthened the country’s democracy. From his perspective, it was essential to anchor a transition to renewable energy in public service.

Méndez, along with José “Pepe” Mujica, the former guerrilla fighter who succeeded Vázquez as president in 2010, realized, however, that the long-term success of these policies would require broad support in order to ensure continuity regardless of who later came to power. Before Mujica assumed office, he requested that cross-party political agreements be reached on various key policies, energy being one of the most important. At the start of 2010, Méndez went to work negotiating with the leaders of the three other parties in Uruguay’s Parliament. As circumstances would have it, the 2008 drought, along with Uruguay’s lack of autonomous energy sources, created an emergency that no one in government—left or right—could deny any longer. Over the course of two short months, 16 representatives from the Frente Amplio and the Nacional, Colorado, and Independiente parties met to chart a sustainable course for Uruguay’s grid. Ultimately, all parties agreed on a plan to install “no less than 300 MW of eolic [wind] power and 200 MW of biomass,” as well as to continue searching for fossil fuels on Uruguay’s territory.