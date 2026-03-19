Politics / StudentNation / Trump’s Plan for “Energy Dominance” in Alaska Is a Pipe Dream A natural gas pipeline has been proposed once again in the 49th state, but advocates and critics alike are skeptical.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press in October after signing an executive order to allow construction of an access road to the Ambler mining district in Alaska. (Sarah L. Voisin / Getty)

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Alaska’s Railbelt is quickly running out of natural gas. The region, which hosts three-quarters of the state’s population, could face severe energy shortages as soon as 2027. Utilities rely on fossil fuel production from vast Cook Inlet fields to power and heat the state’s largest cities, but old reserves are dwindling faster than new ones are discovered.

Now, the Trump administration and industry actors are breathing new life into an old dream: a natural gas pipeline.

Plans for such a pipeline have circulated for more than 50 years, but none of them have gotten off the ground. The Alaska LNG (liquified natural gas) Project, as it is currently known, wants to change that. It has become central to the Trump administration’s agenda of “energy dominance,” and featured in a day-one executive order entitled Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential. The pipeline would stretch 807 miles across the state from the North Slope, which holds a glut of oil and gas on the banks of the Arctic ocean, to a liquification plant in Nikiski, a small community on the Kenai Peninsula in the south. Its first gas has been promised for the Railbelt. Eventually, most of it would be liquified and carted across the Pacific to Asian markets.

But although Glenfarne, the company that owns 75 percent of the project, optimistically expects the first gas to flow by 2029, the project still lacks committed buyers for its natural gas. And its exorbitant cost of $44 billion is likely an underestimate, according to independent analysis. Chances that it will come in time to save the Railbelt are slim. “There’s nothing new about these boondoggles costing a lot of money and not providing economic return,” said Sam Cason, former chair of Alaska’s largest utility company.

The real danger of the natural gas pipeline, according to experts like Cason, is that it is a distraction from confronting the climate crisis and the buildout of renewable energy. Others are just skeptical. “A gas line would be great, if it ever actually gets built,” one trucker told me as we waited in a long line of diesel trucks huffing exhaust into the dust. Because of heavy flooding three days prior, we were stuck at mile 315 of the Dalton Highway, the only road to reach Alaska’s North Slope.

Many in Alaska share the trucker’s skepticism, accustomed to the pipeline always being just a few years away. Polling by Dittman Research released at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference this past June, where the LNG Project received top billing, showed that while most Alaskans support the construction of a pipeline, less than half think it will happen anytime soon.

Critically, one major pipeline from the North Slope did succeed. The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS), which bisects the state, has been carrying crude oil from the North Slope to a marine terminal in Valdez since its completion in 1977. Constructed in response to the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the pipeline doubled the state’s population with workers coming from the continental US, and prompted Alaska’s Permanent Fund, which provides every Alaskan with a yearly dividend check of $1,000.

For 93-year-old Dick Mackey, who effectively founded the town of Coldfoot along the TAPS’ route, the pipeline marks a clear before-and-after in the state’s short history. “What was Alaska like prior to the pipeline? I mean, what was California before the gold rush, right?” he said.

Some politicians point to the first pipeline’s success to suggest that a second would be similarly transformative. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has called it a “big, beautiful twin” to its 1970s predecessor. But the circumstances that allowed developers to build the TAPS have never been repeated for a gas pipeline, even after dozens of proposals and hundreds of millions of dollars in planning.

A segment of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline as seen from the Fox viewing station near Fairbanks. (Raphaela Gold)

Since the start of the war in Iran, the global economic picture has changed as oil prices have soared. President Trump has promised that the hefty prices are only “short term” and will drop as soon as the war is over, but he has not released a timeline. With the disruption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Energy has announced the release of 172 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves. The situation echoes the circumstances that gave rise to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System and may significantly shape the future of Alaska’s liquified natural gas. Glenfarne officials claim that the war has sparked renewed interest in the pipeline, but preliminary deals have yet to become long-term agreements.