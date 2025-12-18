The New Europeans, Trump-Style Donald Trump is sowing division in the European Union, even as he calls on it to spend more on defense.

Donald Trump during a press conference at the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25, 2025. (Jakub Porzycki / Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s new National Security Strategy (NSS) depicts a Europe on the brink of collapse. Its malaise, the document stresses, is not just about Russian threats or economic stagnation; rather, Europe risks losing its identity, amidst falling birthrates, rising migration, and the alleged silencing of right-wing dissidents. For this, Washington especially blames the European Union, said to “undermine political liberty and sovereignty.” Still, all is not lost. The United States, both “sentimentally attached” to Europe and in need of stable allies, can cultivate “resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations.” Washington draws optimism from the rise of “patriotic”—that is, right-wing—parties around the EU and promises to build up allies in the “healthy nations of Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe.”

Overall, the NSS internalizes Washington’s pivot toward the “Western Hemisphere” as the post-Cold War “unipolar moment” wanes. The EU appears no longer as a crucial base of support for the global hegemon, but as a source of regional troubles. As an EU Parliament report on the NSS coyly puts it, “President Donald Trump’s ideological agenda features prominently… notably with respect to Europe.” But the alarm among European leaders betrays a more basic truth: the Trump administration doesn’t even pretend to treat the EU as a peer. The NSS mentions the EU just once, in reference to its “transnational” assault on freedom and sovereignty. If Washington has, historically, supervised the EU integration process, here it openly derides it.

So, if Trump has European allies in “patriotic” parties and certain “healthy nations,” does this mean pushing for the break-up of the EU? A rumored draft of the NSS reportedly spoke of leaning on MAGA’s ideological allies to pull Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland out of the bloc. After the EU slapped a $120 million fine on X earlier this month, Elon Musk likewise tweeted a call for the EU to break up. Still, it’s also clear that Washington has huge leverage even without pushing Brexit-style splits. Rising right-wing forces as well as states reluctant to loosen ties with Washington hobble any separate EU initiative. Rather than assume that liberal eurofederalists can pursue their dreams for EU independence, it is crucial to understand how the bloc’s internal divisions, including geographical ones, render it vulnerable to Trump’s policy.

New Europeans

Washington’s interest in exploiting faultlines within the EU isn’t new. Even a quarter-century ago, when the US appeared as a lone superpower, the Bush administration sought to protect this status from European dissent. This conflict flared in the early 2000s, as EU leaders planned both a new European Constitution, and the accession of a string of new member states in the ex-Eastern Bloc, from the Baltic down to the Black Sea. While this was a step forward in EU integration, it raised questions over its ability to stand more independently of the United States. The issue crystallized ahead of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, as the Bush administration looked for European accomplices. Tony Blair in Britain, right-wing prime ministers in Italy and Spain, but also all the central-eastern European states about to join the EU, backed Bush’s “coalition of the willing” and sent troops to Iraq.

If the EU’s core powers—France and Germany—tried to assert a distinctly European policy, their autonomous push was undercut by others. Documents like the “Letter of Eight,” signed by the European supporters of the war, or the “Vilnius Letter” from new and aspirant NATO members, expressed a full-throated Atlanticism, rooted in past US support for national movements in the old Eastern Bloc. Radio Free Europe cited pollsters’ findings that while most Poles opposed the invasion over half “back[ed] the United States politically in any military action.” US Secretary of State Donald Rumsfeld stressed that such states didn’t want to be led from Paris and Berlin: “You’re thinking of Europe as Germany and France. I don’t. I think that’s ‘old Europe’. If you look at the entire NATO Europe today, the center of gravity is shifting to the East… you look at vast numbers of other countries in Europe. They’re not with France and Germany, they’re with the United States.”

Today, the states that joined the EU in the mid-2000s are no longer “new.” True, few have joined the euro; Poland, easily the biggest by both population and GDP, hasn’t.

Media reporting on elections in Czechia or Romania, or protests in Bulgaria, still routinely resorts to clichés about whether these states will abandon their “European path.” In reality, the fight is more over what kind of Europe. Even nationalists who damn the EU in harsh terms—attacking its immigration policy or its planned phase-out of petrol cars, or painting it as a source of woke dogmas—more rarely issue full-throated calls to quit the EU. Slogans like making the EU a “confederation” or “Europe of nations” instead advocate selective decoupling, hardening borders and reclaiming some national prerogatives, while opposing the Green Deal (a distinctive but now waning pan-EU agenda) and ambitious ideas for an EU army.

Such approaches to changing the EU from within appeal to nationalists in both the “new Europe” and in the “old.” They are by now the stock-in-trade of parties like France’s Rassemblement National and Italy’s ruling right wing. This is also an internal fault line on which the Trump administration can play in its concern to keep the EU politically divided. Indicative in this sense is Washington’s clear favoritism toward Viktor Orbán’s government in Hungary, a habitual dissenter in EU politics, over Poland, a much larger state which is far closer to meeting Washington’s nominal priority of getting NATO members to spend 5 percent of GDP on defense. If Polish liberals, sympathetic to Donald Tusk’s ruling coalition, wonder why Trump doesn’t more heartily welcome Poland’s commitment to defense spending, this isn’t the only issue.

Poland