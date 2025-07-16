What Trump’s Cuba Policy Should Be to Advance US Interests The danger of “maximum pressure” vs. the promise of “pragmatic engagement.”

Cuban military personnel carry caricatures of US President Donald Trump as they pass in front of the Jose Marti monument during the May Day parade on May 1, 2019, in Havana, Cuba. (Sven Creutzmann / Getty Images)

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, expectations have been that his administration will use escalating sanctions to pursue regime change in Cuba—much as he did during his first term. With Marco Rubio, previously the hardest of hardliners in the US Senate, now serving as secretary of state—and doubling as national security adviser—the stage appears set for a return to a punitive policy of “maximum pressure” to push the teetering Cuban economy over the edge. “In 2019, the policy was maximum pressure, but we never got to maximum pressure,” Mauricio Claver-Carone, then Trump’s special envoy to Latin America, told a Miami audience in April. “And now we’re going to ramp up that pressure.”

On June 30, the Trump White House officially took the first step to “ramp up” a campaign of pressure against Cuba—in the form of National Security Presidential Memorandum-5. The directive explicitly states that it is a “reissuance” of NSPM-5 from 2017—a word-for-word return to Trump’s policies from his first term—“on strengthening the policy of the United States toward Cuba,” with just two amendments (explained below). NSPM-5 reiterates restrictions on travel and commerce with Cuba, without explicitly expanding the restrictions that currently exist. But the directive also orders US agencies to revisit their regulations on travel and commerce with Cuba by the end of July—an indication that tighter restrictions and more punitive sanctions could be forthcoming later this summer.

Invoking the new directive, last week the State Department levied sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and two of his ministers, to mark the fourth anniversary of the July 11, 2021, protests in Cuba during the pandemic. The sanctions consist of permanently denying visas to the Cuban leaders—a meaningless penalty.

To understand the implications of NSPM-5, The Nation sat down with two Cuba specialists, William M. LeoGrande and Geoff Thale, who have co-authored a comprehensive new study, “US-Cuban Relations: A Realist Case for Pragmatic Engagement.” Their report, conducted for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, asserts that the “national interest of the United States would be better served by resetting US policy toward Cuba, embarking on a path of engagement aimed at eventually normalizing relations.” In the following Q&A, LeoGrande and Thale critique Trump’s hostile Cuba policy—and offer an alternative course of engagement far more likely to serve the interests of the United States and the Cuban people.

—Peter Kornbluh

The Nation: On June 30, President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 5—setting the stage for his second-term Cuba policy. Except the directive is almost identical to the one he issued during his first term. What is Trump attempting to accomplish by reissuing a policy package that has largely remained in place since 2017?

William M. LeoGrande: The new NSPM is a reinstatement and reaffirmation of the sanctions package Trump announced in 2017 when he repudiated President Obama’s normalization policy. It signals a continuation of the policy of hostility but does not appear to dramatically increase sanctions. In some ways, it is less severe than the “maximum pressure” policy Trump imposed in 2019 under the influence of national security adviser John Bolton.

There appears to be a tug of war underway on Trump’s foreign policy team between pro-sanctions interventionists like Marco Rubio and MAGA skeptics who are wary of foreign entanglements. The “America First” faction would prefer to leave Cuba on the back burner by reaffirming the status quo rather than escalating US involvement. And that’s what NSPM-5 does.

But a lot will depend on the details of the new regulations implementing the policy, and nothing forecloses Trump from imposing new sanctions in the future, as he did in his first term.

Geoff Thale: Agreed. Reissuing NSPM 5 is more a gesture than a substantial shift in policy. Current sanctions already restrict most trade with Cuba, limit travel to the island, and put some pressure on foreign visitors and foreign investors. Issuing NSPM 5 allows the administration to talk tough on Cuba without doing anything new.

TN: The new NSPM is almost identical to the old NSPM, with just a few word changes. Can you explain the difference between them, and why the new language is important?