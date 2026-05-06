World / Why Is Everybody in Russia Talking About Victoria Bonya? The Russian blogger goes viral telling Vladimir Putin what everyone has on their minds—but is afraid to say.

Victoria Bonya attends the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 25, 2024. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Everybody in Russia is talking about Victoria Bonya. In the smoking rooms of factory dorms and in luxurious mansions, in hair salons and university coffee shops, in the offices of the “Moscow City” skyscrapers and in the lines at mobile food carts traveling between villages in Siberia and the Urals. Housewives and super-family moms are swapping Victoria’s photos, while literary aesthetes have already made her the subject of their humorous verses. Politicians and influencers of all sorts have already weighed in about her, at times in unexpected ways. People are abuzz over what they call Bonya-mania and Bonya-boom. By now, her name has become a meme. Had she not existed in real life, someone would have had to invent her.

So what is it that has catapulted this 46-year-old blogger, TV host, participant in entertainment shows, and figure from high-society dramas to national fame?

In mid-April, Bonya made a post on Instagram (which has been banned in Russia) addressing President Putin “on behalf of the people of Russia, even though they didn’t ask me to do this.” Her post started with the following words: “Vladimir Vladimirovich, people are in fear of you. Yet we should not be. And I am not afraid of you.… I’m a Russian; this is my country. You are our president. But there’s a lot that you have no idea about… In my view, there’s a huge wall that separates you from us, the people.”

She made a point about the authorities’ disconnect from the people. She mentioned government failures during the flood in Dagestan and the environmental disaster in southern Russia’s town of Tuapse. She wrote about the mandatory culling of livestock among Siberian farmers; the killing of endangered animals; the seizure of nature reserves; and citizens’ inability to exercise their rights. She stated that the restrictions on access to the Internet are ruining small and medium-sized businesses. She pointed out that many aspire to leave for another country. “People are suffering,” she concluded. “You ought to know what is going on.”

The tenor of Bonya’s appeal has evoked all sorts of associations. Some could detect echoes of the Stalin-era addresses to the “Leader of the peoples” by ordinary women, and ancient petitions to a tsar from his subjects. At the same time, her tone was akin to that of a court jester tradition of speaking to the rulers about the subjects that their nobles, officials, and ordinary subjects were afraid to mention. A jester is permitted to say that. A blogger is just another jester, especially a woman blogger, with silicone-plumped lips and makeup.

Bonya’s key message was: “Your subordinates are lying to you, and people are in fear of you.”

In the very first days her post was viewed more than 30 million times, and this number kept growing. It was being shared via messenger apps and viewed by well-behaved, obedient citizens who did not use the evil VPN. And they were passing it on.

Bonya’s statement reflected the genuine outrage of millions of people, their rejection of the state of affairs in the country, and an obvious demand for change. This was acknowledged by virtually everyone, from Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov to liberal YouTube channels and opposition influencers.

Vladimir Solovyov, the chief spin doctor of government TV channels, immediately lashed out at Bonya. He insulted her as a woman and called for her to be added to the list of “foreign agents.” In response, Bonya accused him of misogyny and appealed to women online. In response, she received countless messages of support. This included a message from Italy—from none other than its Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself. Solovyov also promptly insulted her on live TV; as a result, Russia’s ambassador in Rome was compelled to issue an explanation to the Italian government.

But the millions of voices on the Internet ultimately proved to be more important.