Sednaya Prison and the CIA Coverage of Syria’s prisons overlooks their decades-long use as key destinations for extraordinary rendition, where terror suspects were sent for brutal interrogations.

Syrians stage a protest for their relatives imprisoned in Sednaya Prison, in Damascus, Syria on January 3, 2025. (Izettin Kasim / Anadolu via Getty Images)

As rebel forces poured into Syria’s capital and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, Syrians surged to the streets to celebrate. Some rushed to Sednaya, the military prison they tagged “the human slaughterhouse” to search for missing family.

Sadly, few were found. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, more than 30,000 people died there from 2011 to 2013 “either by execution, torture or starvation” and “at least 500 more died from 2018 to 2021.” Others disappeared earlier, since Syria’s prisons perfected their torture tactics over decades.

However, the global coverage about Syria’s prisons overlooks their role 20 years ago as one of the go-to places for the US to send terror suspects to be interrogated.

Ignored in the ignominious details of horrific torture is the rather nasty fact that even before 9/11, as the US hunted for terrorists, the CIA launched “extraordinary rendition”—an ingenious scheme to interrogate “high-value” suspects outside the country and thus avoid US laws on torture. The first suspects were taken to Egypt in the mid-1990s and the program continued until 2007.

In 2004, former CIA agent Robert Baer told the New Statesman that “conceptually, the practice is a rendition to torture. If you wanted a serious interrogation, you send a prisoner to Jordan. If you want them to be tortured, you send them to Syria.”

Sednaya survivors tell horrific tales: they were sodomized with swords, suspended in shackles from cages, beaten with iron rods, kept naked in freezing dirt cells, forced to kill cellmates and starved. Some say their genitals were subject to electric shocks. A former inmate said prisoners were also forced into cannibalism.

Their torturers demanded they confess to crimes, after which they were executed (mainly hanged).

Here’s how rendition worked. The CIA created lists of suspects it sought and hired small airlines (with unmarked planes) to fly its agents to grab them. Once they collected their human cargo, they were flown to allies the US knew had zero qualms about interrogation techniques. Besides Syria, the CIA dispatched suspects to Egypt, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Pakistan, Poland and Romania.

According to a December 26, 2002, Washington Post article, “thousands were arrested and held with US assistance in countries known for brutal treatment of prisoners.” For their help, obliging countries were handsomely rewarded: the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Counter-Terrorism Program offered huge sums for information about suspects. Under the rendition program, it also gave weapons, spy cameras and night-vision goggles. A former CIA agent (who asked for anonymity) said, “They got whatever they wanted.”

The flights were documented by Amnesty International and the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly on Human Rights in 2006.