World / This Might Be the Most Important Election You Haven’t Heard About Elections in Slovakia usually don’t get much attention. But this one could hold crucial lessons about the staying power of Trumpist politics around the world.

Former Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico waves to his supporters during an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Petr David Josek / AP)

He ruled the country once and was forced out in disgrace. Now, powered by conspiracies, mistrust, and bile, he’s running to rule it again—and he may well win.

If you guessed “Donald Trump,” you would, in this case, be wrong—because that description also applies to Robert Fico, the former prime minister of Slovakia. On September 30, Slovakia goes to the polls for an early election. Fico, who resigned in 2018, wants his old job back.

Fico and his Direction–Social Democracy (SMER-SD) party are facing a government that has proved largely ineffective and eventually lost a no-confidence vote amid accusations of incompetence. He is all too willing to play on disenchantment and conspiracy theories, and it now looks like he might make good on his promise to come back to power.

“Fico is targeting/appealing to ‘resentful’ parts of society hurt by cost-of-living crisis, inflation, globalization, confused by the war in Ukraine (appealing to their anti-Americanism) etc.” Milan Nic, senior research fellow in the Center for Order and Governance in Eastern Europe, Russia, and Central Asia of the German Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in an e-mail.

Fico is a populist and nationalist, Nic added, who is “promising to ‘make SK great again.’” Sound familiar?

While Slovakian elections rarely (if ever) seem to matter to the United States, this one really does, because it could hold very important lessons about the staying power of Trumpist politics, both here and abroad.

This would actually be Fico’s third stint as prime minister. He served from 2006 to 2010, and then again from 2012 to 2018, when he was dethroned. A months-long, teen-led anti-corruption movement was not enough to oust him—but the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kusnirova, was. Kuciak and Kusnirova were just 27 years old.

Even before Fico was forced out by mass protests, he distinguished himself by slamming journalists as “dirty, anti-Slovak prostitutes” for questioning him about alleged procurement anomalies during Slovakia’s turn as the head of the Council of the European Union, and accusing Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros of trying to destabilize the state. His interior minister, Robert Kalinak, resisted calls for resignation, even though he allegedly had ties to a real estate developer who was under investigation for potential tax fraud.

Then came the murders of the journalists. This proved to be a breaking point. In their wake, “civil society has opened its mouth and straightened its back,” Peter Bardy, Kuciak’s former editor in chief, said in an interview earlier this year.

The tide of anger washed Fico out, though he vowed he would return. It washed Kalinak out too. When it came time for presidential elections, Zuzana Caputova, a candidate vowing to clean up corruption and promote the rule of law, was elected, even though some tried to smear her as a Soros stooge. A new parliamentary government came in, sounding the same notes about the importance of good governance and anti-corruption efforts. It looked like maybe a democratic descent had been halted, frozen in mid-air.

In the immediate aftermath of the double murder, many assumed that, since Kuciak had been investigating the Italian Mafia in Slovakia, the Mafia was behind his death. “Fico is in bed with the Italian Mafia,” a protest sign read.

But eventually, financier and real estate owner Marian Kocner, no stranger to scandal, came to be suspected as the force behind the murder. A note smuggled out of prison from Kocner complaining that Judge Mojmir Mamojka had not released him on bail read “Why did Mamojka fail!… R.F. was supposed to fix it,” which was seen as a possible reference to the former prime minister. (Two of three judges on a three-judge panel recently acquitted Kocner and said that one of his close associates had been responsible; the third judge dissented, saying Kocner was most likely guilty).

In the aftermath of the murder, Kocner’s connections throughout Fico’s government became known, which not only ensured that Smer did not win in 2020, but also led to a reform of law enforcement and judicial institutions, and subsequent investigations and prosecutions. Fico himself was charged with running an organized criminal group as prime minister.