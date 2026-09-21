World / StudentNation / These Students Are Shaping UN Human Rights Policy Princeton undergraduates are helping the organization develop standards for post-mortem digital privacy and death in custody.

The Clinic represents an increasing student interest in international affairs and human rights research, particularly in an age where digital privacy is a focal point. (Tam Rovitto)

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Princeton University undergraduate Sophie Miller stood with four peers in a conference room in Geneva, Switzerland. Across from her were her professor Udi Ofer; the United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; and staff members of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Although it was June 29, she wasn’t on a summer internship. Nor was she an observer. Miller and her peers were co-presenting research from the Princeton Policy Advocacy Clinic—the first US initiative to offer undergraduates a policymaking experience modeled after law-school clinics. Founded in 2022 by Ofer, the year-long clinic, housed in the School for Public and International Affairs, enables juniors to do hands-on policy work while helping shape both domestic and international guidelines.

“I wanted to create something that I felt didn’t exist right now in higher education,” said Ofer, director of the clinic and the John L. Weinberg/Goldman Sachs and Co. Visiting Professor and Lecturer of Public and International Affairs at Princeton. “This is not a simulation. Students don’t write hypothetical memos,” he added. “They work directly with institutions such as the United Nations, and the work that they produce is used in the real world.”

The 2026 program opted to support Geneva-based policy on death in custody and post-mortem digital privacy. Miller’s spring semester group project amounted to a 442-page, 3,985-footnote report on rising prison mortality and the digital remains that a person leaves behind on e-platforms when they die. Those platforms range from banking to social media.

The Clinic represents an increasing student interest in international affairs and human rights research, particularly in an age where digital privacy is a focal point. Miller described her work examining policies in all 50 states, six US territories, and three federal agencies as “unlike anything else” in her Princeton career. Her group’s findings raise new concerns about autonomy and data rights amid the current AI boom.

Morris Tidball-Binz, the UN’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said the Clinic’s work is “a translation of issues and problems” in the West that he can use as a “litmus paper to measure similar problems elsewhere.”

“You may start just guessing what might be happening with the death penalty in Saudi Arabia or in China or in Iran,“ he added, “where what happens behind walls is far more difficult to document and grasp, but the underlying and essential problems are the same worldwide.”

According to Ofer, the work aims to cut across ideology so its projects remain free from partisan agendas. It curates partnerships that provide meaningful outcomes while upholding the academic independence of the university, he said.

The full-year timeline is divided into a fall semester, balancing seminar-learning with practical skills, and a spring semester devoted to active policy campaigns. Fall exercises such power-mapping and campaign advocacy strategy are seldom taught to law students, let alone undergraduates.

About half of the spring projects have involved the UN, but Clinic participants have also worked on issues before Congress and state governments in Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York. Past topics span criminal justice reform, unconditional cash transfers for postpartum mothers, police use of force, and crack-to-powder cocaine sentencing disparities.