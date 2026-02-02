Report From the Progressive International’s Nuestra América Summit Colombia holds its breath as President Gustavo Petro heads to DC.

Full public forum at the Teatro Colón for Progressive International’s Nuestra América Summit Saturday and Sunday, January 24–25, 2026. (Seth Garben)

Bogotá— “Don’t go!” more than one voice could be heard shouting in the packed Teatro Colón on January 24. The plea was in response to Colombian senator María José Pizarro Rodríguez’s declaration that Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro would be traveling to the White House on February 3 “in an act of courage.” While the popular Pacto Histórico senator was mostly met with cheers and chants of the Chilean protest song, “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido,” the mixed response captures the overwhelming uneasiness in Colombia as their leader prepares to visit a country that mere weeks ago kidnapped Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the presidential palace in neighboring Venezuela.

“The bombing of Caracas made the threat of military intervention in Colombia feel more materially possible than we’d ever imagined,” Esteban Romero, a 27-year-old political scientist and local activist, told The Nation.

Pizarro spoke as part of the Progressive International’s “Nuestra América” summit during which 90 delegates from 20 countries discussed the Trump administration’s increasingly belligerent threats to a region treated as the United States’ “backyard” since the original Monroe Doctrine was issued. A slew of other high-ranking Colombian government officials, including Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio, hosted Progressive International delegates at the San Carlos Palace, sending the clear message that the Colombian left is taking a leading role in responding to the “Donroe Doctrine” or “Trump corollary” to the 1823 text that has justified two centuries of US interventionism. The summit was a rare show of international left solidarity and a resounding condemnation of Trump’s violations of international law at a time in which American politicians and media have been reluctant, at best, to censure the president’s imperialist machinations.

“Latin America has decades of individuals and organizations that have directly confronted US imperialism,” PI delegate and former US Green Party vice presidential Candidate Ajamu Baraka, who now lives in the Colombian city of Cali, told The Nation. “People here are prepared to resist and to struggle.”

The summit was notably well-attended by a number of progressives from both the Global North and South, despite being organized at short notice after the attack on Venezuelan soil. Other Nuestra América delegates included former mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio, Vice President of the French National Assembly Clémence Guetté, Uruguayan Senator Bettiana Díaz, Cuban Ambassador Carlos de Céspedes, Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Eduardo Martinez Mendoza, and British Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana, several of whom drew parallels between Venezuela and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Petro himself had presaged this connection in his United Nations General Assembly speech last year, declaring, “What is being done in Gaza is an experiment to tell all the peoples of the world…they will be treated like this.” Although the Colombian president did not attend public events during the two-day summit, he met with a group of PI delegates before they issued their January 25 San Carlos Declaration pledging to “advance solidarity and affirm sovereignty across the hemisphere.” The Summit also featured discussions for a Caribbean solidarity flotilla based on the Sumud Flotilla that has sent several boats filled with activists and supplies to Palestine. Underlying the summit, there seemed to be a growing sentiment that Trump’s threats are reinvigorating the global left as his most egregious actions highlight the urgent need for a strong alternative that many liberals seem incapable of providing.

Though tensions had come to head between the Colombian and US presidents in the new year, the conflict between the two had been mounting long before the US attack on Latin American soil that inspired the summit. A year earlier, in January 2025, Trump threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on Colombian goods when Petro initially refused to accept military planes carrying deported Colombian citizens. In September, the US government “decertified” Colombia, directly blaming the “incompetence of Gustavo Petro and his inner circle” for a rise in coca-growing operations in the South American country, but issued a waiver for the country to continue receiving US aid.

That same month, after Petro addressed pro-Palestine protesters during the UN general assembly, and told US soldiers “not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity,” the State Department revoked his visa. Then, in a further escalation, the US Treasury slapped sanctions on the Colombian president, his wife and eldest son, as well as Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, over unsubstantiated claims about their “involvement in the global illicit drug trade” shortly after Petro accused Trump of “murder” over the Caribbean boat bombings that killed at least one Colombian citizen.

When the United States bombed Caracas, killing 100 people, according to Venezuela’s interior minister, and imprisoned the Venezuelan president in New York, it seemed as if Colombia and the US suddenly could be headed toward their own bloody confrontation. Petro took to X on January 4 to harshly condemn his American counterpart’s actions, writing, “Without a legal basis for taking action against Venezuela’s sovereignty, the detention becomes kidnapping.” He then went so far as to add, “I know perfectly well that what Donald Trump has done is abhorrent. They have destroyed the rule of law worldwide. They have bloodily urinated on the sacred sovereignty of all of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The very same day, Trump told reporters, “Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you.” He added that military action against Colombia “sounds good to me,” and that Petro should “watch his ass.” As Petro sent troops to the 1,379-mile border Colombia shares with Venezuela, the Colombian president, a former M-19 guerrilla who’d once helped steal Simon Bolivar’s sword from the Quinta de Bolívar museum in Bogotá, called on his supporters to take to the streets to protest the US, and announced on X that, although “I swore not to touch a weapon again…for the homeland I will take up arms again.”

“Petro had a realistic and not unfounded fear he could be ‘next,’” Cynthia Arnson, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University and an expert on Colombia-US relations, told The Nation. “He had been sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control as a narco trafficker—which I think is an erroneous designation of Petro himself—but it was entirely conceivable that the Trump administration would stage an operation to capture him as he had Maduro.”