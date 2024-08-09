World / Israel’s Bombs Will Go On Killing Gazans Long Into the Future Even when the war is technically declared over, thousands and thousands of unexploded munitions will remain, waiting for their chance to do harm.

An unexploded ordnance is seen in a damaged UNRWA school in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on June 14, 2024. (Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Let’s say a ceasefire were called in Gaza right now, and that Israel decided to upend its 17-year-long policy of strangle-via-siege, for the sake of respecting international law. Or, since we’ve already transgressed reality, let’s say we found ourselves in a world where Israel was no longer able to decide what sort of life people in Gaza could live. Let’s say Palestinians in Gaza had the means to clear and rebuild their lands themselves. Let’s say.

When Palestinians return to their neighborhoods, they will find within and without their homes graffitied walls, destroyed furniture, crumpled-up McDonald’s bags, rummaged-through drawers of lingerie. And they will find unexploded bombs waiting to be set off. They will often find these after it is too late.

In April, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) issued a statement claiming that it could take, at a minimum, 14 years to clear the unexploded ordnances in Gaza.

Among the deadly weapons lurking in Gaza today are 2,000-pound bombs with 360-meter killing zones. In May, a boy named Mohammad found a canister while searching through the rubble in Khan Yunis where his home once stood. He picked up the canister and “lost his left [arm] below the elbow, and all the fingers on his right hand.” Experts say the weapon was likely an anti-tank mine, ostensibly used by Israel to destroy tunnels, and possibly American-made. These unexploded munitions are sometimes mistaken by people, especially hungry children who don’t know better, for cans of food. Consider the layers of cruelty, as Israel starves Gaza.

NPR reported that “it took four doctors and seven hours of surgery to salvage [Mohammad’s] legs.” He remains at high risk of infection and subsequent amputation, particularly amid Israel’s organized, systematic annihilation of Gaza’s medical infrastructure, as well as its refusal to allow basic medications, like the antibiotics required to prevent postoperative infections, to enter Gaza.

For those who might doubt that Israel would leave behind unexploded munitions to kill or maim, consider that among its accomplishments in Gaza to date is the creation of the largest population of pediatric amputees in human history. On each of their bodies for the rest of their lives, the occupier has asserted its right to maim, left its indelible mark.

First, let’s define some terms. The United Nations Protocol on Explosive Remnants of War defines an “explosive ordnance” as a “conventional munitio[n] containing explosives, with the exception of mines, booby traps [etc.]”—as these latter weapons are meant to explode later than at the time of deployment. To call something an “unexploded ordnance,” then, technically implies a discernment of intentions—that the weapon was used so that it would go off immediately, but didn’t. An “unexploded ordnance” is one that was “left behind or dumped by a party to an armed conflict, and which is no longer under control of the party that left it behind or dumped it.”

Several reports indicate that since October the United States has been supplying Israel with various weapons generally considered illegal under international law. Among these weapons are cluster munitions, which are “useful,” militarily, in that they have a wide radius of destruction such that fewer munitions are required to achieve the intended destructive effect. Cluster munitions are banned by over 100 countries in part because they are inherently indiscriminate. Cluster munitions and other ‘indiscriminate’ weapons feature heavily in colonial wars, like the genocide in Gaza today, where civilians constitute the overwhelming majority of those killed, including by weapons precise enough to land where they’re dropped, because the occupying power’s intention is to kill civilians, (The notion of a discriminate versus an indiscriminate weapon, then, is beside the point, and a distraction from a warring party whose enemy is an entire people, whom they don’t see as people at all.)

While the first use of cluster bombs dates back to at least World War II, the weapon is perhaps most notoriously associated with the Vietnam War, when the United States dropped some 270 million cluster bombs on neighboring Laos to make it, per capita, the “most bombed country” in the world. Of the bombs America dropped on Laos in the 1960s and ’70s, around 30 percent remain undetonated today. Since the official end of the war, around 20,000 Laotians—40 percent of them children—have been killed or injured by “unexploded items.” The risk these ordinances pose has also rendered large areas of farmland unusable.

UNMAS’s estimate that it will take 14 years to clear all the unexploded ordnance in Gaza is flawed for many reasons. For one, the estimate assumes that the genocide ended at the time of the statement’s release, that 100 trucks designated for clearing debris are available for each day of those 14 years, and that the entry of these trucks and all other requisite material and human resources remains unimpeded too for that extended duration. But the estimate also posits that just 10 percent of explosive ordnances used by Israel for the last nine months “fail[ed] to function”—which is to say, explode at the time of impact. Depending on the weapon, Israeli munition failure rates (called “dud” rates in military-speak) can be much higher. The “failure rates” of the cluster bombs used by Israel against Lebanon in 2006 were estimated by UNMAS to be as high as 50 percent and by other organizations involved in munitions clearance to be as high as 70 percent in some areas.