This Week Captured in the Rapture Spitting image.

To oppose the Israeli government is to oppose the greatest generator of antisemitism in the world. End-times Christian Nationalists who fetishize Israel are a dubious friend to people they are looking forward to wiping out.



My project is to crystallize and clarify what is getting lost in the daily flood of “news.” Art can help one pause, examine, evaluate. And possibly disagree with the work, which is healthy and welcome