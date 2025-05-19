World / Trump’s “Golden Age” Means No End to Palestinian Slaughter The president’s much-touted foreign policy shake-up is blighted by continued support for genocide.

President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a bilateral meeting at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Fate made a mistake placing Donald Trump in the White House, since he is much more suited to be a Saudi princeling than an American president. In last week’s trip to the Middle East, Trump was right at home consorting with Arab nobility, most notably Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (popularly known as MBS). Trump has much in common with MBS: Both are spoiled sons of wealth who mistake the accident of their lucky birth for proof of superior merit, visionary insight, and even divine support. Both are trying to fuse autocracy with unbridled capitalism. Even on the level of aesthetics, Trump and MBS are both fans of ostentatious gaudiness that doesn’t stint on the glittery and golden.

While Trump has praised autocrats of all shapes and sizes—ranging from Russia’s Vladimir Putin to Hungary’s Orbán to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un—Trump reached a new level of effusiveness last Tuesday when showering superlatives on MBS. Trump called the crown prince “an incredible man” and gushed that “I like him too much.”

More substantively, Trump made clear that his foreign policy vision rested not just of strengthening the US relationship with Saudi Arabia and other regional autocracies but also of giving their rulers a free hand. Trump contrasted his approach with that of earlier presidents, both Republican and Democrats, who tried to remake the region:

Riyadh is becoming not just a seat of government, but a major business, cultural, and high-tech capital of the entire world…. And it’s crucial for the wider world to note this great transformation has not come from Western interventionalists or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs. No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation-builders, neocons or liberal nonprofits like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities. Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the people of the region themselves, the people that are right here, the people that have lived here all their lives—developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions, and charting your own destinies in your own way. It’s really incredible what you’ve done.

Trump enthused that working with MBS and other Arab autocrats, he could create a new “golden age” in the Middle East.

There’s one aspect of Trump’s foreign policy vision that is genuinely attractive: his critique of the failure of his predecessors—whether the neoconservatism of George W. Bush or the liberal internationalism of Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Both of these policy traditions have shown themselves to have catastrophic consequences, leading to the regional instability and endless wars.

In place of neoconservatism and liberal internationalism, Trump has offered a foreign policy that he calls America First, which purports to be based on realism and national self-interest.

In practice, Trump’s foreign policy might be politely described as transactional dealmaking—and more bluntly characterized as a foreign policy of corruption. Trump is leveraging America’s outsize role in the world to exact imperial tribute from allies while also enriching his own personal coffers. In the Middle East this means touting large arms sales to Arab autocracies, even as the Trump-family crypto business is enriched by investors from those same countries. In 1953, Dwight Eisenhower nominated Charles E. Wilson, president of General Motors, to be secretary of defense. In Senate hearings, Wilson famously said that “for years I thought that what was good for our country was good for General Motors.” In the same vein, Trump is trying to create a foreign policy where what is good for America is also good for Trump’s bank account.

It is a measure of the failure of Trump’s predecessor that this openly corrupt transactional politics is leading to positive changes. Trump might be a crook, but this also means he isn’t bound by the national security consensus that prioritizes maintaining the status quo and discourages negotiations with hostile powers.

As James Landale, diplomatic correspondent for the BBC, notes, Trump’s transactional foreign policy has led to a flurry of activity that is upturning the status quo: