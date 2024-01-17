Gaza: South Africa Calls In the Law A ruling from the International Court of Justice could save Palestinian lives.

South African delegation members John Dugard, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, and Adila Hassimon prepare for today’s hearings of Israel’s point of view as South Africa has requested the International Court of Justice to indicate measures concerning alleged violations of human rights by Israel in the Gaza Strip on January 12, 2024, in The Hague, The Netherlands. (Michel Porro / Getty)

For three months, as Israel rained death and destruction on Gaza in response to Hamas’ criminal attacks of October 7, the law has seemed absent. Attempts at the UN Security Council to call for a humanitarian cease-fire have been met with a United States veto. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), so quick to indict Vladimir Putin for atrocities in Ukraine, appears, despite his strong warnings to both Hamas and Israel, reluctant actually to hold Israeli officials accountable for war crimes.

So South Africa’s December 29 application instituting proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged genocidal actions, and putting international law center stage, came as a surprise to our brutish world.

The ICJ, often called the “World Court,” is the United Nations’ highest judicial body, empowered to issue binding rulings on disputes between states. Its judges, elected concurrently by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, enjoy the highest degree of legitimacy, though its orders are often ignored by powerful countries. Last year, it ordered, by 13 votes to two (with the Russian and Chinese judges dissenting), that Russia “immediately suspend” its military operations in Ukraine (Russia has not).

Until recently, the handful of cases that states brought to the ICJ each year mostly related to disputed territory or commercial interests. Human rights claims were rare, and then only between directly affected states. In 2009, however, in a case in which I was involved, Belgium sought a ruling from the ICJ that Senegal was obliged under the UN torture convention to prosecute or extradite the murderous former dictator of Chad Hissène Habré. Senegal challenged Belgium’s standing to bring the case, but the ICJ ruled that Senegal’s obligations under the convention were owed erga omnes partes—to all other states that had ratified the convention. (The ICJ granted the order and Senegal prosecuted and convicted Habré.) This dramatically widened the possibility of ICJ litigation. In 2019, Gambia invoked that precedent to charge Myanmar with violating the genocide convention in its treatment of the Rohingya. Last year, Canada and the Netherlands brought a case under the torture convention against Syria.

All of a sudden, and with the International Criminal Court unable in 21 years to convict any state official anywhere of atrocities, the ICJ is becoming an important tool for enforcing human rights.

South Africa’s filing predictably drew howls of protest from Israel’s allies who seem dedicated – at the ICJ, the ICC, the UN, anywhere– to ensuring that Israel remains above the law. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called it “meritless, counterproductive, and without any basis in fact whatsoever.” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said through a spokesperson that South Africa’s case was “completely unjustified and wrong.”

To be sure, it is not an easy case.

If the charge were war crimes or crimes against humanity, it would be a slam dunk. Unlike the International Criminal Court prosecutor, however, who could indict these crimes (but appears unwilling to do, presumably worried about the United States’ reaction), the ICJ’s jurisdiction here is only over genocide, by dint of the convention ratified by both Israel and South Africa that provides that disputes over the convention’s application can be brought to the ICJ. And genocide requires a showing that the crimes were carried out with an “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such,” and proving that genocidal intent is notoriously difficult. Neither Amnesty International nor Human Rights Watch (which have both charged Israel with the crime against humanity of apartheid) has determined that Israel’s acts in Gaza amount to genocide.