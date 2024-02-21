World / I Was Blissfully Planning My Engagement Party. Then the Bombs Started Falling. I had dreamed of a wedding and cute, chubby babies. But I live in Gaza. So now I just dream of surviving.

Palestinians inspect a damaged wedding photography studio following Israeli strikes in Gaza City on February 13, 2023. (Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images)

My fiancé first saw me at work. I was overseeing a start-up event, and, though he was an emergency doctor, he was interested. He watched me flying around like a bee getting everything together, and then he became more interested. He met me and asked my then-manager if he thought it would be OK to ask me to marry him. (The answer: no.)

Three years later, life paved the way for us to meet, once again at work. “Your heels were the first thing I heard, and I knew I wanted to marry you.” Those were the first things he said to me after proposing.

I hadn’t been thinking of an arranged marriage. I lived abroad most of my life and had always imagined myself falling in love and having a grand proposal. But arranged marriages are common in Palestine, like in many places across the world. After he proposed, I asked my friends about him, and we talked, and I decided to say yes. He was very gentle and smart.

Then came our engagement period. Technically, this meant that we got legally married, since our culture deems that a must for us to be alone together without any judgment. But we still called it an engagement, and I still thought of him as my fiancé, because we hadn’t had a full wedding ceremony.

When the day came to sign our wedding papers, I was lost in a sea of bridal bliss, thinking of a dress to match my ring (I finally found a jade-colored dress with a beautiful shimmery look), and of makeup that was just the right shade of hope. My friend and I drowned out the world with wedding songs, our laughter a defiant stand against the shadows of aggression that are always waiting in Gaza.

My dad came to pick me up from our house in Gaza to go to Khan Younis to document our marriage and celebrate with the family. I felt like a true princess. The possibilities of the world felt endless as we made our way to what seemed like a brand-new life for me. On our way, Dad’s beautiful pieces of advice made my racing heart calm. He told me how I could turn our lives into heaven if I was wise enough.