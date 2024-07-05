World / War Has Forced Gaza’s Children to Grow Up Far Too Soon “Instead of playing and jumping, he is thinking of how to help us survive,” one father says.

A Palestinian boy cycles past buildings destroyed in previous Israeli bombardment, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City on July 3, 2024. (Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP via Getty Images)

Mohammed is 8 years old. He once dreamed of becoming an engineer like his father. However, the ongoing struggle that has ravaged Gaza since October 2023 has significantly altered the innocent mentality of Mohammed, his siblings, and countless other children.

Mohammed, his parents, and his three siblings fled their home in the Al-Jalaa neighborhood of Gaza City on October 13. They first sought refuge in Khan Younis, then in Rafah, before finally ending up in a tent in Al-Mawasi, an area extending from western Rafah to western Khan Younis, and one classified by Israel as a safe haven.

The constant threat of Israeli air strikes and the harrowing displacement have taken a significant toll on Mohammed and his family. But nothing has been quite as painful for his parents as seeing their kids lose their innocence and turn into old souls in young bodies.

Mohammed, once an active and smart boy who loved to play football and assist his grandfather with his commercial activities, has now been forced to mature far too young. The war has transformed him into a child who knows more about survival than playing games. “Mohammed has become an expert in lighting fires for cooking, filling water gallons, and planting and watering seeds before the tent,” his father said.

“Before leaving Rafah, Mohammed and I were walking through the city’s streets. As I stopped for a while to have a short conversation with my friend, I looked around to see Mohammed going a little bit farther away to collect wood from a destroyed house, even though I didn’t ask him to do so,” Abu Mohammed, his father, recounted. “I asked him why he was collecting wood, and he told me that we don’t need to buy wood.”

“That moment just broke my heart,” the father expressed. “Instead of playing and jumping, Mohammed is thinking of how to be economical and how to help us survive.”

Before this war started, Umm Mohammed’s first priority was her children’s education. She was dedicated to encouraging her kids, pushing them to study harder, and following up with their lessons to help them excel in their classes.