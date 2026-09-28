Economy / Emmanuel Macron’s Turbulent Exit Between a budget crisis and a cost-of-living squeeze, Macron is leaving a country feeling more insecure than ever—and ready to take to the streets.

French fishermen block access to the the Frontignan oil depot in the south of France of September 16, 2016, in protest of rising fuel prices. (Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images)

In inviting some 12 chiefs of France’s leading political formations to a closed-door meeting at the Élysée palace on September 18, President Emmanuel Macron hoped to claw back at least the appearance of control in the face of the multiple crises confronting the country. Because there’s no point in denying that the current situation makes for a bitter final act to Macron’s two terms in office, as soaring gas prices raise the specter of protests and demonstrations over the cost of living.

In the midst of a frozen conflict in the Middle East, and little immediate hope for an end to a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that has launched global energy markets into disarray, diesel prices in France hit a record average of €2.41 per liter on September 22. Some stations went further still, with prices edging close to the symbolic €3-per-liter threshold. That’s $12.92 per gallon by current exchange rates. Chronically high energy prices are metastasizing into a broader cost-of-living crunch. In August, consumer price indexes rose to 2.4 percent on an annualized basis—adding to the double-digit cumulative inflation recorded since 2020.

Conditions like these are not exclusive to France. Yet the lame-duck Macron knows from experience that public frustration with energy prices is not something to be taken lightly.

Macron’s biggest worry is likely that this situation could spill over into some form of protest movement this autumn, with Parliament in a state of paralysis and few avenues for compromise before highly anticipated presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for spring 2027. Starting in mid-September, calls already began to circulate for a revival of the so-called Yellow Vests, the grassroots protest movement that shook the president’s first term in office. The situation is wildly different, as the 2018 explosion was provoked by an ill-conceived gas tax. Nonetheless, average diesel prices in November 2018 were a mere €1.50, a pittance compared to their current levels.

Wildcat protest movements have a habit of petering out. The “return” of the Yellow Vests—October 17 is the date currently circulating on social media for a new nationwide round of protests—has often been predicted in the past. But there are already signs of mounting tensions.

On September 15, fishermen took to blockading an oil terminal in Fos-sur-Mer, on France’s Mediterranean coast, before being cleared out by police. The action followed protests in nearby towns such as Sète and Port-Vendres. Among their grievances, the fishermen point to soaring fuel prices. Speaking with France Info, one interviewee from Marseille explained the cruel economics of high gas prices: “A boat that goes out to sea for five days will bring in €10,000. Before the crisis, we had €3,000 in expenses. Today, €7,000 goes straight into fuel.”

And the fishermen are far from alone. Protest and strike dates are multiplying across key economic sectors in the coming weeks, from health workers and police officers to firefighters, teachers, farmers, and truck drivers. While France’s established labor organizations are traditionally hesitant to throw their support behind nonunion movements, labor groups are calling for a day of mobilization on September 29, when public-sector workers will go on strike for salary increases in the face of mounting calls for renewed cuts in the 2027 state budget.