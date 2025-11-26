Cubans Watch the Escalating US-Venezuelan Crisis For most people on the island, the threat is just one more worry amid a grueling economic crisis.

A man sleeps on Havana’s Malecon waterfront on October 2, 2025. (Adalberto Roque / Getty Images)

Cuba, November 26—The Cuban government and people are warily watching the United States most recent effort to overthrow the Venezuelan government of Nicholas Maduro as they struggle to recover from Hurricane Melisa and contain mushrooming cases of dengue, chikungunya and oropouche. For most Cubans the threat is just one more worry amid a grueling economic crisis that has left residents spending their energy navigating collapsing infrastructure, runaway inflation and shortages of basic goods.

“If Trump and Marco Rubio succeed that would be terrible for us,” Havana handyman Bernardo said, requesting his last name not be used.

“I am critical of my government but that does not mean I want Rubio as governor here,” he added, laughing.

“That would be a real bummer.”

The Cuban government has repeatedly lambasted the Trump administration for claiming the largest US military buildup in the area since the Cuban missile crisis, and its unprecedented attacks on motorboats and crews off Venezuela’s coast, are intended to stop drug trafficking. According to a series of statements issued since August by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the real motive is to return the oil-rich country to client state status as part of the administration’s declared goal of imposing the empire’s interests (the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine) on the region.

“This is a renewed implementation of the dominance scheme based on the Monroe Doctrine, key to their interventionism in the American continent, an August statement said.

An August “Declaration of the Revolutionary Government of Cuba” said that putting a $50 million bounty on Maduro as a “narco-terrorist” was part of a “psychological warfare campaign” to legitimize its actions using “the gross pretext” that Venezuela represented a threat to the national security of the United States and its citizens.

“The true purpose of these actions is to seize the oil and resources of Venezuela.”

In a separate statement the Foreign Ministry charged that US “claims associating the legitimate government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its President Nicolas Maduro with criminal organizations involved in illegal drug trafficking” were absurd.

“Leaders in Washington are irresponsibly disregarding the assessment of their own Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) that, in its report this year, does not mention the Venezuelan Government among the authors or enablers of drug trafficking operations threatening the United States territory,” the statement pointed out.