World / Brazil’s Workers’ Party Is Not Stopping With just a few days remaining before the runoff election, supporters of Lula’s party are doing everything possible to rally support behind the president. Edit

Supporters of Brazil’s president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party attend a campaign event in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 11, 2026, ahead of the presidential runoff election. (Miguel Schincariol / AFP)

Rio de Janeiro—On Tuesday, October 6, at roughly 5 pm, people wearing red shirts, hats, and stickers started filling the Rio de Janeiro Bankers’ Union office in the center of the city. Still shaken by the results of the first round of Brazil’s elections that previous Sunday, Workers’ Party voters had been called to a meeting by newly elected congressman Marcelo Freixo to strategize the next steps of a national campaign to turn the elections around.

That Sunday, October 4, millions of Brazilians voted to elect seats in the chamber of deputies and the Senate, as well as state deputies, governors, and the president. Democratic socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a member of the Workers’ Party, was facing far-right candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently in jail for an attempted coup d’état in 2022. Contrary to the polls leading up to election day, which gave Lula a lead over the far-right candidate, Bolsonaro captured 1.87 percent of valid votes more than Lula, with 47 percent of total votes against Lula’s 45 percent. Since neither candidate reached over 50 percent of the vote, the race heads to a runoff on October 25. But even if Lula were to win this coming Sunday, Bolsonaro’s party, the Partido Liberal, swept the Senate, winning 28 of 54 available seats, giving the far right a majority in the legislative chamber on top of its control of the lower house.

A Bolsonaro win in the runoff would give unprecedented power to the far right in two of the three top branches of Brazil’s government. And in the 48 hours following Bolsonaro’s advantage in the first round, he announced plans to modify the country’s 1988 Constitution to “redemocratize the country,” proposing to abolish reelections and reform the Supreme Court, the last independent branch of government. The Supreme Court has been key in maintaining Brazilian democracy. But experts warn that a far-right majority in the Senate could be used to impeach and humiliate ministers who voted to convict Jair Bolsonaro. “It’s the end of the Lula era and we will be in power for decades,” Flávio said in a campaign event following the race.

The Lula era began in 2003, when he became president on a democratic socialist platform. He was elected again in 2006, with an approval rating of 52 percent. He won his third election in 2022, ousting far-right incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro. Lula’s governments were marked by a decline in poverty through welfare policies, expansion of investment in higher education, increased access to water and basic sanitation, the delivery of hundreds of thousands of public housing units, and the expansion of workers’ rights.

After the first round of voting, Lula and the Workers’ Party accused Meta of meddling with the 2026 elections through disinformation campaigns and the suppression of left-wing content across Meta’s social-media platforms. Hundreds protested outside of Meta’s office in São Paulo on Monday, and the company announced on Tuesday that is complying with an order from the electoral court, triggered by the Lula campaign’s accusation, “to give equal treatment in its platforms” to both candidates ahead of the runoff, reported the Associated Press.

As Lula campaign supporters race to activate voters ahead of Sunday’s runoff, legal experts remain concerned about Flávio’s intentions to change the Constitution. For Wallace Corbo, professor of constitutional law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, this proposal should be understood as a dog whistle confirming the likelihood of a return to far-right authoritarianism. “Substituting the 1988 Constitution in a context of the rise of authoritarian governments, with very low popular participation, is very problematic in terms of legitimacy, democracy, and rights for citizens and workers,” Corbo told The Nation, referencing the record number of people—33.4 million people, or 21 percent of the electorate—who did not vote in the October 4 elections. This low participation contrasts sharply with the support for the 1988 Constitution, which involved an overwhelming number of participants from the different historically marginalized groups, including Indigenous and Black people and women, becoming “the most democratic and participatory Constitution in our history,” after 21 years of a far-right military dictatorship supported by the United States, Corbo said, adding, “There’s a danger of its being effectively abolished or significantly disfigured, with the rollback of certain rights for the population.”

Additionally, a reform of the judiciary, as Bolsonaro has promised, might risk rolling back the limited abortion rights in the country. Abortion is largely banned in Brazil but allowed in the cases of rape, life endangerment, or when the fetus has been diagnosed with anencephaly—exceptions that have been protected by Supreme Court rulings. In 2025, for example, Justice Alexandre de Moraes blocked a ban on fetal asystole, a technique used to stop the heartbeat of a fetus before it’s removed from the uterus, which would have ended all abortions beyond 20 weeks in Brazil. “The judiciary is still one of the institutions that most firmly upholds established rights and resists certain setbacks—this could be lost, and it could completely change this paradigm if, for example, there were an expansion of seats on the Supreme Court,” said Angela Boldrini, a São Paulo–based journalist specializing in coverage of reproductive rights.

The next president will be able to name at least four new Supreme Court justices. If Bolsonaro wins, this would give him unprecedented power over the three branches of government. In the Senate, the risk is a conservative majority passing even more draconian anti-abortion legislation. “If we have a chamber of deputies, a Senate, and a president that align with Bolsonarism, we lose all the checks and balances that could, for example, lead to a veto or the overturning of a presidential veto,” added Boldrini.

In the Rio de Janeiro Bankers’ Union office earlier this month, around 2,000 people showed up to strategize ahead of the election runoffs. The sense of urgency was palpable in the room, as was the resolve to do everything possible to bolster Lula’s campaign. Lula is an original founder of the Workers’ Party and has dedicated his life to defending its principles, including the redistribution of wealth through welfare policies and taxing the rich.

“Each leftist militant here has to convince one person who didn’t vote to go vote,” said Alberes Lima, the Rio de Janeiro state president of the Workers’ Party. “We need to instill in people what a Bolsonaro government means. It means the end of workers’ rights, the end of a raise in the minimum salary; it means the end of many social programs that were built throughout many of your lives. Many things were built by people before us and we cannot make a mistake now.” With Brazil’s previous military dictatorship, which suppressed speech and violently persecuted leftists from 1964 to 1985, hanging in the air, Lima concluded, “We need to make a difference and we need to build something new so this bleak reality doesn’t fall upon Brazil again. Nineteen sixty-four, never again.”

While many on Brazil’s left are sounding the alarm on a possible dictatorship that is similar to that established by the US-backed coup d’état of 1964, Corbo says this is a new, more subtle version of a shift to an authoritarian government. “[The Bolsonaro family and their allies] didn’t succeed in installing a violent coup d’etat [in January 2023], so they are trying to install it under a semblance of normality through the control of the three powers of Brazilian democracy,” he said. “With a president controlling all of these powers [the judicial, the legislative, and the presidency], there will be creations of new mechanisms to weaken the opposition, weaken regulatory channels, and establish an authoritarian regime through normal institutional channels.”