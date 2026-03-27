World / “I Refused to Let the Genocide Steal My Dreams” For these medical students in Gaza, completing their studies was an act of defiance.

A graduation ceremony for 230 medical students at al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, on January 3, 2026. (Saeed M. M. T. Jaras / Anadolu via Getty Images)

On January 3, 230 medical students from Gaza celebrated their graduation in the courtyard of the devastated Al-Shifa hospital, which was once one of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The ceremony took place amid destroyed buildings and damaged infrastructure—a powerful symbol of the refusal of Gaza’s healthcare workers to surrender even as Israel has tried to eliminate them.

Since the genocide began in October 2023, Gaza’s healthcare system has suffered unprecedented damage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of attacks have been carried out against health facilities, ambulances, and medical personnel. By early 2025, only about half of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were still even partially functioning, while the vast majority of medical facilities had been damaged or destroyed. Hundreds of healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, have been killed during the war.

Al-Shifa Hospital itself has suffered endless wounds. Gaza’s Ministry of Health managed to rehabilitate parts of the hospital, but the scale of the destruction wrought by Israeli bombs remains too vast for Al-Shifa to return to normal operation.

Yet none of this prevented families, colleagues, and surviving hospital staff from gathering in Al-Shifa’s ruins to celebrate the graduation of a new generation of doctors.

Many of the graduates had continued their medical education despite losing family members, homes, or both. Among them was Dr. Ezzedine Lulu, who lost 20 members of his family, including his father, Samir, and his brother, Huthaifa. Their bodies remain under the rubble. Lulu received the devastating news of their deaths while he was besieged inside the emergency department at Al-Shifa, where he was volunteering.

Instead of stopping, the loss pushed Lulu to complete his studies. He later founded the Samir Foundation, named in memory of his father, to support medical students academically, financially, and psychologically. The graduation ceremony was held under the patronage of the Samir Foundation, led by Dr. Lulu, now a graduate himself.

Despite the destruction surrounding them, the graduates’ excitement during the ceremony was palpable. After six years of hard work, exhaustion, and persistence, especially during the last two years of war, they were finally doctors. They sang together, danced to Palestinian songs, and stood side by side to recite the Hippocratic oath in one unified voice.

But despite the celebration, pain was never far away. Many graduates broke down in tears throughout the ceremony. Families of students who were killed during the war attended, carrying framed photos of their sons and daughters—young doctors who never lived to witness their graduation. They sat quietly among the crowd, holding the images close.

Among the graduates was Aseel Nawas, 23. Her decision to study medicine began as a childhood dream.

“I always saw medicine as a noble and humane profession,” she said. “With time, it became more than a career; it became a message and a way to make a real difference, especially in a community that needs this role so much.”