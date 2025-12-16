David Nasaw’s Unsparing Tour of America’s World War II and Its Aftermath A gimlet-eyed and honest accounting of the war’s hidden costs that still affect us today.

Recently discharged Marine Faris Touhy recreates an image of him drinking a cup of coffee after two days of fighting on Eniwetok Atoll in February, 1944. (Underwood Archives / Getty Images)

Let’s you and I start honestly here: World War II is part of an ever-more-distant national past—one that, given the troubles we’re now in, likely hasn’t been at the top of your mind these days. Yet even now, 80 years on, that war is worth our serious reflection for reasons I’m about to explain, thanks to David Nasaw’s sterling new book, The Wounded Generation.

All of us have some basic knowledge—or at least some sense—of that war and its importance. It was the bloodiest global war in human history, with more than 70,000,000 million lives lost in six years—and it set the stage for the Cold War, which for nearly a half century afterward placed the Damoclean Sword of nuclear obliteration over us all.

And yet many of us reflexively think of it as America’s “last good war,” not only because it was fought against real fascist enemies but because we were able to clearly defeat them—something we’ve not since been able to do against our declared enemies in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Balkans, Iraq, Iran, Syria, or Afghanistan. (Congress hasn’t officially declared us at war since Pearl Harbor—and our invasions of Granada and Panama don’t deserve being called “victories,” let alone “wars.”)

Nasaw wants us to revisit America’s role in that “last good war,” in order to probe its human costs on warriors and civilians alike, and to recalculate the price we paid for defeating fascism in its original malignant form. Because over 99 percent of World War II veterans are dead now, in their place what we have left are stories, stories that for Nasaw bear weak—and too often dishonest—resemblance to the lived experiences of those years of war and its aftermath.

In 1998, TV journalist Tom Brokaw published The Greatest Generation, an instant best-seller that bathed the men and women of the Depression and World War II in a golden haze that so captured popular imagination that I dare say no one born since 1945—no Boomer, Gen Xer, Millennial, or Zoomer—fails to catch the reference.

By happenstance, historian Stephen Ambrose had just published Citizen Soldier, his moving recollection of the “ordinary” men who’d fought their way from Omaha Beach to victory on the Rhine. That same year Stephen Spielberg released Saving Private Ryan (with Tom Hanks leading his own band of “ordinary” Americans) into 2,500 theaters to instant and wide acclaim. (Private Ryan eventually grossed nearly $500 million at the box office.)

As luck would have it, that year also marked the apogee of influence for social theorist Francis Fukuyama’s The End of History and the Last Man. In it, Fukuyama had proclaimed the triumphal worldwide march of liberal democratic capitalism as a new age that might last…well, forever. Set alongside Brokaw’s, Ambrose’s, and Spielberg’s works, The End of History provided what amounted to historical Golden Bookends—Brokaw’s celebrating a Golden Past, Fukuyama’s holding out a Golden Future.

Their arrival enthralled the country’s talking classes because the timing seemed—at that moment at least—almost perfect: America at the 20th century’s end was in the midst of its own momentary Golden Now. The dot.com bubble was still bubbling, 9/11 was three years away, the Great Recession 10 years, and Donald Trump was a barely recognized bankrupter of New Jersey casinos.

The evidence for that Global Now was everywhere, it seemed. Globally, the US hubristically declared itself “the world’s only superpower” because the Soviet Empire had collapsed and booming China was still then more curiosum than foreboding challenge. At home, what opinion writers anointed “The New Economy” was amid the longest uninterrupted expansion in US history, and glittering new fortunes were everywhere. The stock market was booming, thanks to globalization, 401Ks, LBOs, IPOs, and dot-coms. (Novelties such as laptops, cell phones, and the Palm Pilot were all the rage—and thanks to AOL, Netscape, and Windows 95, something called the “World Wide Web” was said to promise even more.)

As chief political apostle, balladeer, and barker of this new age (known alternately as “The Third Way” or “neo-liberalism”), Clinton declared that its successful partnering of Big Government and Big Business was fostering a “revolution” in how to think about government and business alike. With “public-private partnerships” Washington’s ubiquitous new policy model, and “welfare reform,” NAFTA, and the WTO his biggest achievements, he’d proudly declared “the era of big government is over.”