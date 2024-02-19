Society / The Invisible Labor of Women Who Love Incarcerated People There are few things more important for people in prison than keeping links with the outside world. That task falls overwhelmingly to women.

A Father’s Day visit to the Joe Kegans State Jail, Sunday, June 17, 2012, in Houston, Tex. (Michael Paulsen / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Cassandra Butler, 43, starts her day at five in the morning, the only time when it’s quiet at her house in Puyallup, Washington. As she sips her first cup of coffee, she prepares for a long day ahead. She meditates, then reads over the schedule she wrote in her planner the night before.

This story was supported by the journalism nonprofit Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

By 10 AM, she has already logged a few hours at one of her two mostly remote full-time jobs. She’ll spend the day going back and forth between this job, a government role, and her other job at a restorative justice organization.

Her whiteboarded schedule includes everything from meetings at work to cases that have to be cleared at one job to grocery shopping to a vet appointment for her dog. This part of her schedule usually lasts until 9 or 10 pm. On top of all this, Butler spends every spare moment she can pursuing a PhD in transformative social change at Saybrook University. Her dissertation topic is something she understands firsthand, the very issue that necessitates her working two full-time jobs in the first place: the invisibilized labor of Black women who are supporting incarcerated people.

Butler has been caring for loved ones in prison for nearly two decades, ever since she was in her early twenties and her brother, Thomas, then 17, went to prison for the first time. When he was pending trial for a third sentence, he discovered that he had two children on the way, and Butler has been caring for his two children, her niece and nephew, in different capacities ever since. Her nephew, now 14, has lived with her on and off during this time.

Butler also raised two children on her own. Then she married a man who moved in with one of his step-daughters (they are now divorced). At the time, all of Butler’s income went toward supporting her family, leaving virtually nothing for savings. The expenses were endless: school supplies, groceries for multiple teenagers and two adults that added up to $1,600 a month, copays on medical procedures, haircuts, car payments, school clothes. Because she earns the income of someone working two full-time jobs, Butler does not qualify for government assistance.

There are few things more important for incarcerated people than keeping links with the outside world. According to a report from a coalition of 23 different social justice organizations, not only does family contact improve the likelihood of successful reentry to society, “maintaining contact with family during incarceration has been shown to significantly reduce chances of recidivism.”

Even so, governments often seemingly work as hard as they can to place barrier after barrier between incarcerated people and those who love them on the outside. And research shows that these burdens fall most heavily on women, particularly women of color. According to the Ella Baker Center’s findings, “women bear the brunt of the costs—both financial and emotional—of their loved one’s incarceration.”

But the problems don’t end when the prison sentence does. Just as they are tasked with holding their families together before and during their loved one’s imprisonment, women frequently have to take the lead in picking up the pieces—and helping navigate the many indignities placed on formerly incarcerated people—when someone comes home. In a society riven by both racial and economic segregation, it is this common challenge that winds up uniting women from all walks of life through a shared experience of hardship.

“One of the things that is extremely true in America is that women are the reentry system,” Jo Kreiter, a San Francisco-based choreographer whose husband was incarcerated, says. “And we’re not just the reentry system or the pre-entry system. We’re the pretrial system.”

For the first two years of Butler’s brother’s current sentence, he was in Walla Walla, and the drive to visit him took about two hours. When her brother was transferred to Clallam Bay around 2010, Butler’s journey grew to eight and a half hours each direction. Now, Butler lives in Puyallup and her brother has since been moved across the state to Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, still over 200 miles, or three and a half hours, away. The long distance requires Butler to get a hotel for the entire weekend so she can visit on consecutive days and make the most of the long drive.