The Labor Crisis Putting People With Disabilities at Risk The workers who care for people with disabilities are underpaid, overwhelmed, and increasingly leaving the field. Advocates say action is desperately needed to stem the tide.

Disability advocates rally at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, on February 14. 2024. (YouTube)

On a crisp morning in April, Ed Bartz lay awake in his bed in Troy, New York. According to his digital alarm clock, which had been carefully positioned to stand in his line of vision, he’d been like this for an hour—awake, aware, worried.

But Ed couldn’t do anything about it. He was born with cerebral palsy, and at 61, his impairments had grown worse. “I am basically a head without a working body,” he told me. At around 11 each night, somebody from The Arc of Rensselaer County, a disability service organization, helped him settle in for sleep; at eight each morning, someone else came to pull up the blinds. Today, that person was supposed to be Yazlin. She would lift him into the shower, bathe him, pull fresh clothes over his body, get him into his motorized chair, set up his assistive technology, and make breakfast.

But Yazlin hadn’t shown up when she usually did. Ed’s heart beat hard. Had she been in an accident?

As it turned out, Yazlin was simply running late. “When they get here I immediately ask if everything in their life is OK,” Ed explained later, by e-mail. (He can move his head enough to type, slowly, by wearing a reflective sensor on his forehead that acts as a mouse, and using this on his communication device, a keyboard technology that generates speech.) “I get angry because my morning is wasting away while I’m waiting for help, but showing this anger is fruitless. I need HELP! But getting angry doesn’t help anybody.” Although Ed sometimes experiences this two or three times in one week, the feeling of panic never quite goes away. Several times, no one has shown up at all.

“Most of the time I think very little about my disability,” Ed said, “but when people don’t show up when expected, it slaps me in the face how reliant I am on others. I form bonds with the people who help me. When people don’t show up, I begin to feel like I’m just a job.”

Yazlin is a direct support provider, or DSP. DSPs provide crucial care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities—a population that tops 8.3 million nationwide—often fulfilling many roles at once, such as nurse, dietician, occupational therapist, chauffeur, personal trainer, and job coach. At the same time, they must perform basic caretaking functions, like helping with medicine, grocery shopping, cooking, and personal care and hygiene.

“Their work is highly complex and goes well beyond caregiving,” said Joseph Macbeth, the president and CEO of the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP). And a DSP supports several people at once, across many settings—residential group homes, community job sites, vocational and day programs. They form highly individualized relationships that take time to foster and finesse. Ed describes these relationships as “very personal”: “How could they not be? They are helping me with very personal aspects of my life.”

Yet the median hourly wage of a DSP is just $15.98 (and this is expected to decrease when funding from the American Rescue Plan Act expires in March 2025). As a result, the workforce is chronically understaffed and overworked, straining to provide round-the-clock care for people whose lives depend on it—and inevitably falling short. The profession has been in “crisis” since its very beginning in the 1970s, says Macbeth—and suffers most during a strong economy, when people can find better paying jobs (with less accountability) outside the caregiving workforce.

Currently, 90 percent of agencies that employ DSPs nationwide report “moderate” or “severe” staffing shortages, and as a result, 69 percent experience difficulty meeting established quality standards (as set at the agency level, because there is no federal set of quality measures to date). In 2023, the average turnover ratio for DSPs was 40 percent, with 87 percent of DSPs staying on the job for fewer than 36 months. The vacancy rate for full-time positions was as high as 18 percent.

And because of such ongoing shortages, in the past year, nearly three-quarters of respondents had to turn away new referrals. In 2024, over half a million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were on their state’s waiting list to receive services, with nowhere to go. Usually this means remaining in family homes, with no support beyond cobbling together care from private networks. Others—who may not have family, or who have needs that the family is unable to support—often wind up in hospitals, psychiatric centers, or homeless shelters.