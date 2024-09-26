Society / StudentNation / Why Are Some Students Traveling Hundreds of Miles to Take the SAT? Within minutes of registration opening for the test, every seat in my county and throughout Northern California was already reserved. I wasn’t alone.

In Northern California, securing a spot to take the SAT feels like winning the lottery. Despite California State University and the University of California no longer requiring students to submit scores when applying, there is a severe scarcity of available testing sites in the Bay Area.

As a result, students are forced to make long-distance journeys to take the exam, turning an already stressful process into a logistical nightmare.

Dora Yang, a junior at Burlingame High School, found herself staying overnight in a Dallas, Texas motel, her mind racing with anxiety about the 8 AM exam the next day. Other students said they have traveled four hours to Fresno, California and six hours to Santa Barbara, California just to sit for the test.

When I attempted to sign up for the June 1 SAT, I logged on to the registration website the moment it opened. Within minutes, every seat in my county and across Northern California was already reserved. I wasn’t alone.

According to the College Board, the nonprofit organization that creates and administers the test, over 500,000 students took the SAT in California during the 2022-2023 school year. However, when 2024 sign-ups opened last spring, there were only 12 testing sites in the Bay Area, and—believe it or not—the August 24 test was fully booked across every location in the blink of an eye.

Less than half of the schools that had served as testing centers before the pandemic have since reopened, the College Board told the San Francisco Chronicle. In response, the College Board has been working to persuade those closed centers to reopen and has asked current test sites to increase seating. Last year, this effort led to 3,000 additional seats being added across seven new locations in California.

However, this year, more students are signing up for the SAT, driven by many schools reinstating their testing requirements. According to The Washington Post, after a significant drop in 2020 due to the sudden closure of test centers, the number of students taking the SAT has risen every year since, reaching 1.9 million for the class of 2023.

College Board spokesperson Holly Stepp acknowledged that another reason for the shortage of testing seats—particularly in the Bay Area and California—is that many site administrators are unwilling to oversee testing centers on weekends. Additionally, most California schools avoid administering the SAT during the school day, as some officials believe it disrupts students’ regular learning.

For the August 24 SAT testing date, a search on the College Board website revealed 123 testing sites within 100 miles of New York City, with 11 still offering available seats. Dallas had 70 sites, 22 of which still have openings. By contrast, the Bay Area had only 12 testing sites, all fully booked. The nearest available test center was 405 miles from San Francisco, placing Northern California students at a major disadvantage.

With only one testing site in Sacramento, Grant Union High School senior Jose Morales traveled two hours from Sacramento to Oakland on June 1, expecting a long morning of test taking and a desperate need for coffee. However, what he didn’t expect was the abrupt cancellation of the exam due to Wi-Fi troubles at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Oakland, leaving roughly 1,400 students scrambling for alternatives.