Society / Prosecute Renee Nicole Good’s Murderer The ICE agent who killed Renee Nicole Good not only can be held accountable for murder—he must be.

Community members hold a vigil following the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (Jaida Grey Eagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has murdered another person. On Wednesday, ICE agents killed a woman, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was not engaged in any illegal activity.

The story unfolded early yesterday morning as ICE was apparently conducting some kind of action not far from Good’s home. Her car was in the road, obstructing it somewhat, while community members and ICE agents shouted back and forth. In a video, an ICE officer can be seen exiting a vehicle and attempting to open Good’s car door. She briefly backs up, and then attempts to drive away. A different ICE agent positioned in front of the vehicle then fires three shots at point-blank range into the car, killing Good.

Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem claimed that Good was “involved in an act of domestic terrorism.” A DHS spokesperson said that Good attempted to “weaponize her vehicle” and run over ICE agents.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey immediately called DHS’s justifications for murder “bullshit.” Again, there is video of the incident, and that video shows that, as usual, DHS and the Trump administration are lying. It shows a nonviolent encounter that turns deadly when an ICE agent unloads his gun into a car at an unarmed woman.

The Trump administration has committed many murders, and they haven’t been held accountable for any of them, but this time should be different. That’s because this murder took place in Minnesota, and there are state laws that prevent the murder of nonviolent people. These laws should operate even when the murderer is a federal agent.

Federal agents do not have immunity from state murder charges—when they commit murder. Now, obviously, that tautology is a little circular. What it means is that Minneapolis officials will first have to determine that a murder occurred. I’d say that shouldn’t be hard to do, based on the video, but I’m Black and therefore know too well how prosecutors can refuse to see a murder that happens right before their eyes if a law enforcement officer is the one doing the murdering.

Good was a white lady, so I’m hoping that allows people to see what clearly happened. She was trying to drive away from ICE, not run over them. The officer was not threatened with deadly force but still pumped three bullets into her car. That is murder.

Assuming Minneapolis prosecutors do, in fact, want to prosecute a murder that happened in broad daylight, on video, on their streets, the ICE officer’s status as a federal agent should provide him no relief. States can prosecute federal officers who violate state laws. According to the Supreme Court, only Trump enjoys immunity to shoot someone in the middle of a street and get away with it. Everybody else is supposed to be subject to the law.

An excellent post from Bryna Godar in Slate reminds me that the most on-point example of this lack of immunity occurred after the Ruby Ridge fiasco in the 1990s. Back then, an FBI sniper shot and killed an unarmed woman while the feds were besieging a cabin in Ruby Ridge, Idaho. Then Attorney General Janet Reno declined to prosecute the sniper, but officials in Idaho did. After a court battle, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said the prosecution could go forward (though charges were later dropped when the Idaho prosecutor left the job). There are other, older instances of federal officials facing state prosecution.