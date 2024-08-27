Books & the Arts / Zig and Zag The surprising origins and politics of equality The Surprising Origins and Politics of Equality A series of new books unearth the long history of egalitarian politics. They also ask whether equality, instead of another political ideal, should be at the center of our politics?

New York Stock Exchange, 1895. (Getty)

This article appears in the September 2024 issue.

In the chilling speech he gives at the end of the film Margin Call, Jeremy Irons says that no one should say they believe in equality, because no one really thinks it exists: The very idea camouflages the endurance of hierarchy in an essentially unchanging form. “It’s certainly no different today than it’s ever been,” he explains to an underling. “There have always been and there always will be the same percentage of winners and losers….

Yeah, there may be more of us than there’s ever been, but the percentages? They stay exactly the same.”

For many others, the response to the 2008 financial crisis was very different from Irons’s cynical response. The crisis led to more consciousness and criticism of inequality than had been seen in the past 50 years. Starting with Occupy Wall Street in 2011, large numbers of Americans concerned about the ascendancy of the “1 percent” eventually consolidated around Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020. During these years, the French economist Thomas Piketty provided the reading public with evidence that vindicated the movement: In Capital in the Twenty-First Century, published in English in 2014, he confirmed that economic inequality had been rising across the North Atlantic world. Piketty also showed that the situation was simultaneously worse and better than the way Irons had characterized it in Margin Call: Capitalism’s inherent dynamics generally increased inequality, he argued, but political mobilizations could bring about its reduction.

Capital in the Twenty-First Century became a surprise bestseller, and inequality became a signature concern of the new century, analyzed and complained about (and, more rarely, justified) in a deluge of articles, books, and tweets. But a decade later, historians, economists, and political theorists are pondering a different set of questions: not about the causes or continued existence of our age of inequality, but about where the moral imperative for its opposite—equality—came from in the first place. In A Brief History of Equality, Piketty offered his own views, emphasizing﻿ how the egalitarian distribution of income and wealth in the mid–20th century has been reversed in our neoliberal era. But over the past year, a new wave of books has appeared that fundamentally broaden the terms of this now-standard account. Darrin McMahon’s ambitious Equality puts modern concerns about class disparity in their historical place. Paul Sagar’s Basic Equality ﻿provides an account of how the belief that all men are created equal emerged in the early modern period—an inquiry that Teresa Bejan also takes up in “What Was the Point of Equality?” and that will feature in her forthcoming First Among Equals. And David Lay Williams, in The Greatest of All Plagues, examines how canonical thinkers from Plato to Karl Marx took up the subject of economic hierarchy in their own work. Each of these books helps answer the question of where the ideal of equality came from. But posing that question leads to an even more pressing one: whether equality is the most important thing to begin with.

In Equality, McMahon gives us an astonishingly capacious history. It is a monument to his ability—previously demonstrated in his books on genius and happiness—to synthesize historical findings across millennia. Narrating what his “Big History” compatriot Peter Turchin has called the “Z-Curve” of egalitarianism, McMahon charts how equality has zigged and zagged throughout human history. Our hominid ancestors, he writes, were as indentured to hierarchy as the higher primates are today. Then humans developed more cooperative ways of living that moderated such domination. That was the zig. Then a massive step backward was taken with the Neolithic Revolution a little more than 10,000 years ago. During this period, a growing reliance on agriculture meant that human society required cadres of workers, and early states began elevating nobles and kings. That was the zag. Generalizing hugely, the trend of history since then has been more favorable to equality.

In telling this story, McMahon examines the Greek political miracle, religions like Christianity (especially the Reformation), the Enlightenment, and the revolutions that followed. Far from stopping there, he finishes his account by examining contemporary movements for class, gender, and racial justice both locally and globally, along with movements (from the past and in the present) that call for in-group equality.

Well-known for his expertise on 18th-century France, McMahon is right to focus on that time and place, and not only because it produced the greatest egalitarian in the history of philosophy, Jean-Jacques Rousseau. The Enlightenment was the dawn of our own age, reactivating ancient traditions of equal political status and citizenship and making Rousseau immortal for his concerns about excessive class inequality. It also helped lay the groundwork for political revolutions on both sides of the Atlantic and a body of laws that sought to represent the will of free men (though not women, whom Rousseau hated) and that could moderate economic and social inequalities.

Even as he chronicles this period, however, McMahon is surprisingly grudging about the French Revolution’s catalyzing effect on the spread of equality in subsequent history. He notes that the events of 1789 helped spark a new set of claims by and on behalf of the enslaved, Jews, and women in Europe and the Americas. But he downplays the pioneering Jacobin welfare measures that were established during the revolution, while worrying that the era’s “sanctification” of equality inevitably meant punishing the “unregenerate.”

As amazing an achievement as McMahon’s book is, his very ambition forces him to tell competing and potentially contradictory stories, sometimes giving the impression that he thinks they add up to a single, coherent whole. The equality within hunter-gatherer tribes found in what the anthropologist Marshall Sahlins called “the original affluent society” doesn’t mean that our ancestors were ideologically committed to equality. Christians, on the other hand, were, but saying that all people are equal in the eyes of God by no means implies political and economic equality. Equal circumstances may not depend on ideological commitment; nor do ideologies of equality imply any demand for more particular forms of equality in fact. Indeed, Christianity made it easy to say that everyone is of equal worth in God’s sight precisely because not much necessarily followed from it. In our post-Christian era, many still deny a connection between the social dimensions of equality—being seen as equal in social or political status—and equality in how the good things in life are distributed.

McMahon’s story is forced to cover all of these distinctions, charting how the different contributions across the centuries are really just about one or another kind of equality; there is no such thing, it turns out, as equality as such. His book is valuable precisely because it comes close to collapsing under the weight of its ambition to consolidate the history of equality in all its multifariousness. That also makes it a good thing that a group of scholars has added pointillistic detail about two crucial zaglets in McMahon’s millennia-long story—one that made it possible to conceive of humans as being equal in the first place, and another that made it possible to say that disparity in how much people earn and own might be wrong.

For Paul Sagar, in his new book Basic Equality, the origins of what we might call ideological equality—the idea that all human beings are equal—remain mysterious. From Plato on, Sagar contends, political theory has centered on the idea of natural difference, emphasizing disparities among humans that seemed deep and ineradicable. Men and women, for example, have been treated as so different for so long that their disparate treatment was considered the way of the world, while phenotypical variations in skin color—never entirely insignificant—became more consequential in modern times. What, then, could make the belief that everyone is equal not just credible but hegemonic, no matter how disregarded in practice?