Deadline Poet / October 14, 2025

Pete Hegseth’s Call to Arms

Calvin Trillin
Secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth at a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on January 14.
Secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth at a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on January 14.(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

We won’t lower standards for women and such.
And generals must keep in trim.
For standards are vital, so Hegseth insists—
Though lowered already for him.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

